Ready Trader One: Events, Stocks To Watch At E3

06/08/2019 | 06:18pm EDT
Cboe - Market News Story
Ready Trader One: Events, Stocks To Watch At E3

Steve Krause 6/8/2019 4:38:00 PM

The 24th Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) kicks off June 11 in Los Angeles, but the news is already flowing this weekend, with many gaming companies showcasing their biggest announcements and presentations. Here's a look at the events and stocks to watch.

The Big Three

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT)

The Xbox One maker is set to announce 'Halo: Infinite,' the much-anticipated next installment in the darling Halo franchise. They have also teased 'something new' at their press conference, scheduled for 4 p.m. Sunday.

Nintendo Ltd (OTC: NTDOY)

While Nintendo already presented information on the latest 'Pokemon: Sword' and 'Pokemon: Shield' games, there are still plenty of Switch announcements to come, including 'Luigi's Mansion 3' and an update of 'Zelda: Link's Awakening.' Their Treehouse event airs at 12 p.m. on June 11.

Sony Corp (NYSE: SNE)

In a surprise move last November, Sony announced it would not hold a press conference on PlayStation this year. It is the first time in the conference's 24-year history PlayStation will not present. Still, plenty of games will be coming to PS4 this year, and the company has teased possible PS5 details.

A New Competitor Approaches

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL)

Google surprised everyone in March with its announcement of Google Stadia, a video game streaming platform using the infrastructure of Google Search to bring games directly to people's TVs. On June 6, Google presented the pricing and games structure of Stadia, and promises more announcements throughout the conference.

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX)

Streaming titan Netflix made a cryptic and surprise announcement that it would appear at E3 to unveil 'news about its plan within the gaming space,' according to Geoff Keighley, head of E3.

Watch This List

Tencent (OTC: TCEHY)

'Fortnite' and 'Playerunknown's Battlegrounds' have dominated the multiplayer market for the last two years. Expect big announcements and e-sports events from these two brands.

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA)

'Apex: Legends,' the first contender threatening to dethrone 'Fortnite' in the battle royale genre, will have its first big showing since launching in February. Expect something big.

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI)

Ever the steady publisher, Blizzard will likely show of the wild success of Overwatch League, the official 'Overwatch' e-sports league, as well as announcements on 'Warcraft 3: Reforged' and 'Hearthstone.'

Square Enix (OTC: SQNXF)

Square Enix will likely show dozens of games, but really only one matters: 'Final Fantasy: VII: Remake.' Likely the most anticipated game at all of E3, a release date is sure to be around the corner, since the first trailer for the 20-years-in-the-making remake dropped less than a month ago.

More Stocks To Watch
  • Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), owner of Twitch
  • NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA)
  • Polarityte Inc. (NASDAQ: PTE)
  • Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: GLUU)
  • Zynga Inc (NASDAQ: ZNGA)
  • Capcom Co. Ltd. ADR (OTC: CCOEY)
  • Sega (OTC: SGAMY)
  • Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAB)
  • Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD)
  • Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO)
  • Turtle Beach Corp. (NASDAQ: HEAR)
Schedule Of Events

Related Links:

Nomura Sees Opportunities For Video Game Publishers In Mobile, Broadband Growth

Gamers Rejoice: You've Got Another ETF



Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 08 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2019 22:17:04 UTC
