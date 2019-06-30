Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BATS EXCHANGE  >  Cboe Global Markets Inc.    CBOE

CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.

(CBOE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

'Rebranding Reebok': Experts Weigh In On Shaq's Interest In Footwear Nameplate

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/30/2019 | 11:13am EDT
'Rebranding Reebok': Experts Weigh In On Shaq's Interest In Footwear Nameplate

Brett Hershman 6/30/2019 9:16:13 AM

Shaquille O'Neal buying Reebok from Adidas AG (OTC: ADDYY)? It could be just what the struggling footwear brand needs to reinvigorate itself.

The NBA Hall of Famer recently told CNBC he would 'love to buy Reebok,' the first brand to endorse him during his playing days. Although Reebok saw growth in April, 'it certainly is not lighting the world on fire,' in the words of NPD Group's Matt Powell.

Reebok's Lack Of Identity

Reebok's brand has been suffering an identity crisis in recent years in a crowded footwear space.

When Adidas initially took over the brand, they positioned it for the workout enthusiast, effectively turning it into a niche brand with a focus on getting into the CrossFit community and signing a deal with the UFC.

'Adidas has absolutely rebranded it toward a particular set of consumers that Reebok had not been going after in CrossFit and the workout enthusiast community, but by way of involving someone like Shaq, you are rebranding Reebok to go after a larger segment of consumers,' sports attorney Darren Heitner told Benzinga.

'The key would be: how do you balance that and not alienate the workout consumer?' he said. '[It] brings up an interesting dilemma.'

Sale Could Help Bring Back Vault Of Retro Gold

Although O'Neal said he would like to bring Reebok back to fitness and basketball, NPD Group's Powell said he absolutely would not advise the brand to get back into basketball.

The Reebok brand has a treasure trove of beloved retro product on which it has not fully capitalized, despite the fact that trends are matching up perfectly for potential re-releases, he said.

'Clearly there is a huge vault to bring back on the retro side. Reebok may not have the prominence it once did, but look at what happened with Fila : it clicked on the product side and is smoking hot right now.'

Adidas has systematically sold off most of their holdings in recent years, including TaylorMade, Adams Golf and Ashworth, leaving Reebok as the company's last holding.

Adidas would be open to selling Reebok if the price was right, in Powell's view, but he said it will not garner the $3.8 billion adidas initially paid for the brand.

'Brands are typically selling for one times sales and 10 times earnings, and they are certainly not a $3.8-billion brand.'

Shaq Could Take Reebok Downmarket

O'Neal said the purchase would likely come via Authentic Brands Group.

When a well-known brand like Reebok is acquired, it's often brought downmarket, Powell said.

'Shaq's involved with a company that has bought a lot of brands and ... in some cases has taken them downmarket,' he said.

'They have taken them to Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) and Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT). That's typically the strategy with brand management firms; they take brands that have had prior credibility and retool them to the masses.'

Although the old adage is that 'big men don't sell shoes' as signature endorsers, we have yet to see what a big man can do at the helm of a shoe company.

Related Links:

Reebok Looks To 3D Printing 'Liquid Factory' To Regain Footwear Traction

Adidas Signs Beyoncé, Will Relaunch Ivy Park Line, Create Signature Shoe, Apparel

Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 30 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2019 15:12:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
11:13a'REBRANDING REEBOK' : Experts Weigh In On Shaq's Interest In Footwear Nameplate
PU
06/29CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Trump, Xi Agree To Resume Trade Talks, Truce A Likely Reli..
PU
06/29CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : ONE Cannabis Appoints Frank Knuettel As CFO
PU
06/29THE WEEK AHEAD IN BIOTECH : Pending Clinical Readouts In Focus
PU
06/28CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Cannabis Stocks Gainers and Losers from June 28
PU
06/28CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Santander Consumer Reports $1.1B Buyback, raises Quarterly..
PU
06/28CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Why Bitcoin Tends To Make Bigger Moves On The Weekend
PU
06/28CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : CB2 Insights Enters New Jersey Cannabis Market With NJAM A..
PU
06/28CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Gets New Directors
PU
06/28CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : AT&T Option Trades Suggest 'Risk-Off' Positioning Ahead Of..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 150 M
EBIT 2019 738 M
Net income 2019 430 M
Debt 2019 376 M
Yield 2019 1,26%
P/E ratio 2019 28,47
P/E ratio 2020 23,61
EV / Sales 2019 10,4x
EV / Sales 2020 9,44x
Capitalization 11 569 M
Chart CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
Duration : Period :
Cboe Global Markets Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 109 $
Spread / Average Target 5,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward T. Tilly Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher A. Isaacson Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Brian N. Schell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Eric Crampton Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Janet P. Froetscher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.-1.36%11 569
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC14.08%48 459
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED20.65%44 420
DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG18.53%26 882
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE35.06%24 348
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.0.00%22 428
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About