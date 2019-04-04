Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BATS EXCHANGE  >  Cboe Global Markets Inc.    CBOE

CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.

(CBOE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Silk Road Medical's IPO: What You Need To Know

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/04/2019 | 10:17am EDT
Silk Road Medical's IPO: What You Need To Know

Elizabeth Balboa 4/4/2019 8:32:55 AM

Silk Road Medical Inc will hit the Nasdaq under ticker SILK on Thursday. Here's what you should know before making a bid.

The Offering

Silk Road said it would issue nearly 4.7 million shares between $15 and $17. The offering represents 16.3 percent of outstanding shares. Late Wednesday, the company priced 6 million shares of common stock at $20 each.

Underwriters include JP Morgan, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BMO Capital Markets and Stifel Nicolaus.

The medtech company qualifies as an emerging growth company under the U.S. JOBS Act, which exempts management from certain SEC disclosure requirements.

The Company

Based in California, Silk Road develops and manufactures proprietary transcarotid medical devices for carotid artery disease. Its ENROUTE platform includes a Transcarotid Neuroprotection System, Transcarotid Stent System, Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit and guidewire.

Altogether, the company provides minimally-invasive transcarotid vascular access, introduce diagnostic agents and devices, and provide embolic protection during artery procedures. In lay terms, they reduce the risk of stroke.

See Also: IPO Outlook: Ruhnn, Silk Road Medical, NGM Biopharmaceuticals And A Trading Platform

The Market

The 12-year-old company markets and sells its products in the U.S. through a third-party seller. From its 2015 debut in the markets through the end of last year, more than 7,750 procedures had been done globally using Silk Road technology.

'We are the first and only company to obtain FDA approvals, secure specific Medicare reimbursement coverage, and commercialize products engineered and indicated for use in TCAR [transcarotid artery revascularization],' the company boasted in its S-1 filing.

Its estimates suggest a U.S. market opportunity of 427,000 patients annually diagnosed with carotid artery disease warranting stroke prevention. Their treatment amounts to $2.6 billion.

It intends to soon commercialize in Europe, which recently cleared two products with CE Mark approval, and pursue regulatory approval in China, Japan and other foreign markets.

The Finances

Management recorded $34.6 million in revenue last year, representing 142-percent growth from $14.3 million in 2017. Net losses increased from $19.4 million to $37.6 million in that same time.

Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 04 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2019 14:16:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
10:27aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Uber, Local Startups, Ramp Up Investment In Bus-Hailing Se..
PU
10:27aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Morgan Stanley Downgrades Micron, Says Street Outlook 'Too..
PU
10:17aSILK ROAD MEDICAL'S IPO : What You Need To Know
PU
09:47aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : The CBD Pet Edibles Market Shows Room For Growth, Improvem..
PU
09:37aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Japan Is Getting Serious About Cryptocurrency
PU
09:17aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Excellence In European Dividends
PU
09:12aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Paratek Pharma To Present New Data From NUZYRA Development..
PU
08:57aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Tesla Could Be In For A 'Bumpy' Year After Q1 Deliveries C..
PU
08:37aTHE DAILY BIOTECH PULSE : Recro Restructures, Biotechs Raise Proceeds In Droves,..
PU
08:17aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Viking Therapeutics Reports Presented 12-Week Phase 2 Stud..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 204 M
EBIT 2019 762 M
Net income 2019 441 M
Debt 2019 374 M
Yield 2019 1,35%
P/E ratio 2019 24,52
P/E ratio 2020 21,35
EV / Sales 2019 9,25x
EV / Sales 2020 8,54x
Capitalization 10 769 M
Chart CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
Duration : Period :
Cboe Global Markets Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 107 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward T. Tilly Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher A. Isaacson Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Brian N. Schell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Eric Crampton Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Janet P. Froetscher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.-1.36%10 806
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED22.83%44 389
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC2.77%43 561
DEUTSCHE BOERSE11.48%24 671
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.-7.01%22 506
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE21.37%22 128
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About