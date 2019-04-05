Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BATS EXCHANGE  >  Cboe Global Markets Inc.    CBOE

CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.

(CBOE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Switching Sides: Google AI Expert Accepts Job At Apple

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/05/2019 | 09:17am EDT
Switching Sides: Google AI Expert Accepts Job At Apple

Jayson Derrick 4/5/2019 7:39:41 AM

Ian Goodfellow is a name many investors aren't familiar with, but he's making headlines after quitting Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) to join Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL).

What Happened

Goodfellow was one of Google's leading artificial intelligence experts and credited for being the 'father' of general adversarial networks (GANs), CNBC reports. While working at Google, Apple employees did research that was based on his GAN technology expertise.

Google confirmed with CNBC Goodfellow left the company and his LinkedIn profile says he's now a director of machine learning at Apple's special projects group.

Experts moving around tech companies isn't uncommon and Apple has seen its share of employees leave the company. Tesla Motors Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) poached Apple's alloy expert Charles Kuehmann and Apple's chip architect Jim Keller in 2016.

Why It's Important

Apple continues to focus on AI technology to make its software and hardware more attractive, says CNBC. Last year the company hired John Giannandrea, the former head of AI and search at Google, to oversee Apple's AI strategy.

According to The Verge, Goodfellow's expertise is 'influential and shaped the entire field of AI.' He is also the kind of employee that any company would want on their AI team.

Goodfellow's expertise could be used to improve Apple's 'subpar' Siri assistance, The Verge says.

Related Links:

Apple's AI 'Coup,' Explained

The Robot Fear Index: Alexa, Siri Lure US Into AI Future

Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 05 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2019 13:16:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
09:22aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : US March Payrolls Exceed Forecasts, Unemployment Rate Stil..
PU
09:17aSWITCHING SIDES : Google AI Expert Accepts Job At Apple
PU
08:57aTROVAGENE OFFERS UPDATED DATA FROM P : 'Complete response achieved in 3 of 6 (50..
PU
08:42aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : 24 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
PU
08:37aVPR BRANDS KEVIN FRIJA : Vaping, Cannabis Industries Are Like 'Orange Juice And ..
PU
08:27aTHE DAILY BIOTECH PULSE : Merrimack Pulls The Plug On Early-Stage Trial, Legal H..
PU
08:07aA PEEK INTO THE MARKETS : US Stock Futures Edge Higher; All Eyes On Jobs Report
PU
06:22aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : 5 Stocks To Watch For April 5, 2019
PU
04:52aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Alteryx Acquires ClearStory Data; Terms Not Disclosed
PU
04/04CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Chimerix Received Notification From Contravir Pharmaceutic..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 198 M
EBIT 2019 760 M
Net income 2019 441 M
Debt 2019 374 M
Yield 2019 1,37%
P/E ratio 2019 24,44
P/E ratio 2020 21,23
EV / Sales 2019 9,22x
EV / Sales 2020 8,51x
Capitalization 10 680 M
Chart CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
Duration : Period :
Cboe Global Markets Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 107 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward T. Tilly Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher A. Isaacson Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Brian N. Schell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Eric Crampton Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Janet P. Froetscher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.-1.36%10 806
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED22.48%44 389
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC2.56%43 561
DEUTSCHE BOERSE11.10%24 671
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.-7.01%22 506
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE21.34%22 128
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About