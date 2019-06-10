Tandem Diabetes Care Late Sunday Reported Results From Two Studies Of The T:Slim X2 Insulin Pump With Control-IQ Technology

Cboe - Market News Story

Benzinga Newsdesk 6/10/2019 9:04:57 AM

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM), a leading insulin delivery and diabetes technology company, today announced positive results from two studies of the t:slim X2™ insulin pump with Control-IQ™ advanced hybrid closed-loop technology. Data from both studies demonstrated that the system achieved the primary outcome of increasing time in range (70-180 mg/dL) without any severe hypoglycemic events. The t:slim X2 insulin pump with Control-IQ technology utilizes Dexcom G6 continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) sensor values to predict glucose levels and adjust insulin delivery to prevent highs and lows, while still allowing the user to manually bolus for meals. The system also automates correction boluses, which is a feature not commercially available today on automated insulin delivery devices.

Details from the two studies, which included Protocol 3 (DCLP3) of the National Institutes of Health (NIH)-funded International Diabetes Closed Loop (iDCL) trial and interim data from the Freelife Kid AP study, were presented today at the 79th Scientific Sessions of the American Diabetes Association (ADA) in a session moderated by Dr. Boris Kovatchev, Director of the Center for Diabetes Technology at the University of Virginia and principal investigator of the iDCL Trials. Presenters included Dr. Sue Brown, Associate Professor at the Center for Diabetes Technology at the University of Virginia and the endocrinologist who served as the protocol chair for this trial, and Dr. Eric Renard, Division Chief of Diabetic Medicine at University Hospital Center of Montpellier and the principal investigator for the Freelife Kid AP study.

International Diabetes Closed Loop Protocol-3 (DCLP3) Study Results

The NIH-funded DCLP3 study is the first large-scale, 6-month closed-loop study that included a dedicated control group, increasing the clinical significance of the study results. There were no exclusion criteria based on hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c), history of acute complications, or previous experience using an insulin pump or CGM. Following a two to eight-week run-in period, the length of which was determined based on previous pump and CGM experience, 168 patients with type 1 diabetes ages 14 and up were randomized 2:1 to Control-IQ technology (n=112) or sensor-augmented pump (SAP) therapy (n=56) and followed for 26 weeks. The entry HbA1c for participants in the study ranged from 5.4 to 10.6 with a mean of 7.4 percent. Approximately 20 percent of participants were new to pump therapy and the large majority were already using a CGM. All participants completed the study.

Glycemic Control - Time in range (70 mg/dL - 180 mg/dL) for participants using Control-IQ technology for 6 months was 71 percent per day compared to 59 percent per day for participants in the control group using SAP alone (p System Performance and Usability - The system operated in active closed-loop mode an average of 92 percent of the time. Those using Control-IQ technology also participated in a technology acceptance survey to assess the impact the system had in their lives, and their general feelings about how simple or burdensome they found the technology. On a five-point scale, with 1 representing 'not at all' and 5 representing 'extremely', participants rated the Control-IQ system a 4.8 for desire to continue use of the system, 4.7 for ease of use, 4.6 for usefulness and, 4.5 for trust.

'The contributions of the iDCL Trial to the body of automated insulin delivery research and its implications for the future of closed-loop technology is invaluable to the diabetes community,' said Dr. Kovatchev. 'The NIH have provided an incredible service with their forward-thinking approach and support for this enormous undertaking.'

The iDCL trial was funded by the NIH's National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases under grant DK108483.

Freelife Kid AP Study Results

The Freelife Kid AP study is a multi-center, randomized assessment of the efficacy of closed-loop insulin therapy in prepubertal children, comparing nocturnal and 24-hour use of Control-IQ technology over 18 weeks, followed by an 18-week extension. The completed study, taking place in France, is expected to include 120 participants with type 1 diabetes ages 6 to 12 years old. An interim analysis was planned after 12 weeks from the first 30 included subjects to assess percent of time in closed-loop mode, incidence of any severe adverse events and efficacy measures based on CGM data.

Glycemic Control -Time in range (70 mg/dL - 180 mg/dL) at 12 weeks for participants using the Control-IQ feature full time increased from 60 percent to 72 percent per day overall (p System Performance - The system operated in active closed-loop mode an average of 97 percent of the time in the group using the Control-IQ feature 24 hours per day.

'Waking up with glucose levels in control decreases the risk of both high and low blood glucose throughout the entire day, so the improvements in time in range seen in these studies using Control-IQ technology, particularly in the overnight period, are extremely compelling,' said Dr. Renard. 'But not only do new hybrid closed-loop systems need to be effective at improving glycemic control, they must also be easy to understand and use so patients can experience the full benefits of the technology. The t:slim X2 insulin pump with Control-IQ technology easily achieved both of these objectives.'