Target Tweet: We're aware that guests are currently unable to make purchases at Target stores. Our teams are troubleshooting now and we apologize for the inconvenience. We will provide an update as soon as possible.
Charles Gross 6/15/2019 2:12:15 PM
https://twitter.com/Target/status/1139973031550423041
