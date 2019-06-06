The Daily Biotech Pulse: ASCO Presentations From Roche, Celgene & More, Edwards Recommends Rejection Of Mini-Tender Offer

Cboe - Market News Story

Shanthi Rexaline 6/6/2019 7:19:42 AM

Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours.

(Biotech stocks hitting 52-week highs on June 3)

(Biotech stocks hitting 52-week lows on June 3)

Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE: RCUS)

(NYSE: RCUS) Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ABEO)

(NASDAQ: ABEO) Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ: ADRO)(reacted to ASCO presentation on its Phase 1b data for ADU-S100)

(NASDAQ: ADRO)(reacted to ASCO presentation on its Phase 1b data for ADU-S100) Akers Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: AKER)

(NASDAQ: AKER) Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ALDX)

(NASDAQ: ALDX) BIOLINERX LTD/S ADR (NASDAQ: BLRX)

(NASDAQ: BLRX) Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLDX)(reacted to ASCO presentation on CDX-3379)

(NASDAQ: CLDX)(reacted to ASCO presentation on CDX-3379) Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ: CERS)

(NASDAQ: CERS) ContraVir Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CTRV)(began trading on a reverse split-adjusted basis)

(NASDAQ: CTRV)(began trading on a reverse split-adjusted basis) Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CYCN)

(NASDAQ: CYCN) CytRx Corporation (NASDAQ: CYTR)

(NASDAQ: CYTR) Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX)

(NASDAQ: DVAX) Evogene Ltd (NASDAQ: EVGN)

(NASDAQ: EVGN) Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FPRX)(reacted to ASCO presentation of Phase 1a/1b clinical trial of FPA150 in patients with advanced solid tumors)

(NASDAQ: FPRX)(reacted to ASCO presentation of Phase 1a/1b clinical trial of FPA150 in patients with advanced solid tumors) Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: KIN)

(NASDAQ: KIN) Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE: MYOV)

(NYSE: MYOV) Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PRTK)

(NASDAQ: PRTK) RA Medical Systems Inc (NYSE: RMED)

(NYSE: RMED) Sierra Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: SRRA)(reacted to presentation on data from Phase 1/2 studies of SRA737 at the ASCO)

(NASDAQ: SRRA)(reacted to presentation on data from Phase 1/2 studies of SRA737 at the ASCO) Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TRIL)

(NASDAQ: TRIL) Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: XBIO)

Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTC: RHHBY) unit Genentech said the Phase 3 study dubbed BLOCKSTONE met its primary endpoint, showing people exposed to a household member with influenza and treated preventatively with Xofluza were significantly less likely to develop the disease compared to those treated with placebo. The pipeline asset was also well tolerated with no safety signals identified.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE: EW) said its board has recommended against an unsolicited mini-tender offer by TRC Capital to buy up to 1 million shares or 0.48 percent of its outstanding shares. TRC offered $162.38 for each of Edwards shares, which is below the current price, the company noted.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK) and AstraZeneca plc (NYSE: AZN) announced full Phase 3 results of the study dubbed SOLO3, which evaluated Lynparza relative to chemotherapy for the treatment of platinum-sensitive relapsed patients with germline BRCA1/2-mutated advanced ovarian cancer, who have received two more prior lines of chemotherapy, which showed statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in objective response rate, or ORR.

The results presented at ASCO showed a 72.2 percent improvement for the treatment arm compared to 51.4 percent for chemotherapy. The secondary endpoint of progression-free survival also improved in Lynparza-treated patients.

Roche - Phase 3 overall survival data for Tecentriq plus nab-paclitaxel (triple-negative breast cancer)

MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ: MGNX) - detailed Phase 3 data for Margetuximab (metastatic breast cancer)

Roche & AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) - Phase 3 data for Venclexta plus Gazyva (chronic lympocytic leukemia)

Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ: CELG) - updated Phase 1 data for Liso-cel (chronic lymphocytic leukemia)

Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: PBYI) - already-released Phase 3 data for Neratinib (third-line HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer)

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ATRA) - Phase 1 data for autologous T cells (malignant pleural disease)

TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TGTX) - Phase 2/3 MZL cohort data for TG-1101 and TGR-1202 (non-Hodgkin lymphoma)