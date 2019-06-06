Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BATS EXCHANGE  >  Cboe Global Markets Inc.    CBOE

CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.

(CBOE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

The Daily Biotech Pulse: ASCO Presentations From Roche, Celgene & More, Edwards Recommends Rejection Of Mini-Tender Offer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/06/2019 | 08:28am EDT
Cboe - Market News Story
The Daily Biotech Pulse: ASCO Presentations From Roche, Celgene & More, Edwards Recommends Rejection Of Mini-Tender Offer

Shanthi Rexaline 6/6/2019 7:19:42 AM

Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours.

Scaling The Peaks

(Biotech stocks hitting 52-week highs on June 3)

  • Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ: ADVM)
  • Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: ARRY)
  • Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: ASND)
  • Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MRTX)(reacted to ASCO presentation on a rival drug by Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN))
  • Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ: MSON)(received FDA approval for its ultrasonic surgical platform)
  • Trevi Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TRVI) (analyst began covering the stock after the IPO quiet period expiry)
Down In The Dumps

(Biotech stocks hitting 52-week lows on June 3)

  • Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE: RCUS)
  • Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ABEO)
  • Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ: ADRO)(reacted to ASCO presentation on its Phase 1b data for ADU-S100)
  • Akers Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: AKER)
  • Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ALDX)
  • BIOLINERX LTD/S ADR (NASDAQ: BLRX)
  • Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLDX)(reacted to ASCO presentation on CDX-3379)
  • Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ: CERS)
  • ContraVir Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CTRV)(began trading on a reverse split-adjusted basis)
  • Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CYCN)
  • CytRx Corporation (NASDAQ: CYTR)
  • Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX)
  • Evogene Ltd (NASDAQ: EVGN)
  • Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FPRX)(reacted to ASCO presentation of Phase 1a/1b clinical trial of FPA150 in patients with advanced solid tumors)
  • Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: KIN)
  • Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE: MYOV)
  • Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PRTK)
  • RA Medical Systems Inc (NYSE: RMED)
  • Sierra Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: SRRA)(reacted to presentation on data from Phase 1/2 studies of SRA737 at the ASCO)
  • Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TRIL)
  • Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: XBIO)
Stock In Focus Roche's Flu Medicine Found Effective As Preventative Treatment In Late-Stage Study

Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTC: RHHBY) unit Genentech said the Phase 3 study dubbed BLOCKSTONE met its primary endpoint, showing people exposed to a household member with influenza and treated preventatively with Xofluza were significantly less likely to develop the disease compared to those treated with placebo. The pipeline asset was also well tolerated with no safety signals identified.

Edwards Lifesciences Recommends Against TRC's Mini-tender Offer

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE: EW) said its board has recommended against an unsolicited mini-tender offer by TRC Capital to buy up to 1 million shares or 0.48 percent of its outstanding shares. TRC offered $162.38 for each of Edwards shares, which is below the current price, the company noted.

Merck, AstraZeneca Say Ovarian Cancer Drug Found Effective In Patients With Certain Gene Mutation

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK) and AstraZeneca plc (NYSE: AZN) announced full Phase 3 results of the study dubbed SOLO3, which evaluated Lynparza relative to chemotherapy for the treatment of platinum-sensitive relapsed patients with germline BRCA1/2-mutated advanced ovarian cancer, who have received two more prior lines of chemotherapy, which showed statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in objective response rate, or ORR.

The results presented at ASCO showed a 72.2 percent improvement for the treatment arm compared to 51.4 percent for chemotherapy. The secondary endpoint of progression-free survival also improved in Lynparza-treated patients.

On The Radar ASCO Presentations

Roche - Phase 3 overall survival data for Tecentriq plus nab-paclitaxel (triple-negative breast cancer)

MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ: MGNX) - detailed Phase 3 data for Margetuximab (metastatic breast cancer)
Roche & AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) - Phase 3 data for Venclexta plus Gazyva (chronic lympocytic leukemia)

Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ: CELG) - updated Phase 1 data for Liso-cel (chronic lymphocytic leukemia)

Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: PBYI) - already-released Phase 3 data for Neratinib (third-line HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer)

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ATRA) - Phase 1 data for autologous T cells (malignant pleural disease)

TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TGTX) - Phase 2/3 MZL cohort data for TG-1101 and TGR-1202 (non-Hodgkin lymphoma)



Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 06 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2019 12:27:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
08:43aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : ChinaCache Reports Chair Song Wang Resigned, Co. Has Not Y..
PU
08:43aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Alimera Reports 3-Year Trial Results For ILUVIEN Support L..
PU
08:43aVTV THERAPEUTICS REPORTS TOPLINE RES : 'shows statistically significant reductio..
PU
08:33aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : At Home Plummets 35% On Mixed Earnings, Guidance Cut
PU
08:28aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Enlivex Therapeutics Offers Clinical Update On Safety Prof..
PU
08:28aTHE DAILY BIOTECH PULSE : ASCO Presentations From Roche, Celgene & More, Edwards..
PU
08:23aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : ECB Keeps Rates Unchanged
PU
08:23aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : A Sector ETF For Risk Takers
PU
08:13aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Celgene Reports FDA Accepted for Review New Drug Applicati..
PU
08:13aTHIS DAY IN MARKET HISTORY : California Approves Proposition 13
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 153 M
EBIT 2019 738 M
Net income 2019 430 M
Debt 2019 376 M
Yield 2019 1,18%
P/E ratio 2019 29,67
P/E ratio 2020 25,27
EV / Sales 2019 11,1x
EV / Sales 2020 10,1x
Capitalization 12 382 M
Chart CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
Duration : Period :
Cboe Global Markets Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 108 $
Spread / Average Target -2,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward T. Tilly Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher A. Isaacson Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Brian N. Schell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Eric Crampton Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Janet P. Froetscher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.-1.36%12 184
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC12.77%46 530
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED8.84%39 570
DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG19.34%26 372
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE31.31%23 483
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.0.00%20 880
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About