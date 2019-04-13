Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BATS EXCHANGE  >  Cboe Global Markets Inc.    CBOE

CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.

(CBOE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

The Week Ahead In Biotech: Conferences, Clinical Trial Readouts, Earnings And IPOs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/13/2019 | 10:18am EDT
The Week Ahead In Biotech: Conferences, Clinical Trial Readouts, Earnings And IPOs

Shanthi Rexaline 4/13/2019 8:38:24 AM

Biotech stocks witnessed a slowdown in momentum last week, which was a relatively slow one in terms of news flow. Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN)'s unique drug to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women at high risk of a fracture cleared the FDA hurdle after an earlier unsuccessful attempt.

The highlights of the week were presentations at the European Association for the Study of the Liver, or EASL, International Liver Congress held in Vienna, Austria.

Here are some key catalysts on tap for the unfolding week.

Conferences

  • 2019 Muscular Dystrophy Association, or MDA, Clinical & Scientific Conference - April 13-17, at the Hyatt Regency in Orlando
  • 29th European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases, or ECCMID - April 13-16 in Amsterdam, Netherlands
  • World Vaccine Congress 2019 - April 14 - 17, in Washington
  • 5th World Heart Congress - April 15-16, in Amsterdam
  • 12th International Conference on Genomics and Molecular Biology - April 15-17, in Berlin, Germany
  • 2019 ESM-EVBO (European Society for Microcirculation - European Vascular Biology Organization) Conference - April 15-18, at the MECC in Maastricht

Related Link: Attention Biotech Investors: Mark Your Calendar For These April PDUFA Dates

Clinical Trial Readouts

Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ: WVE) is due to present new Phase 1 safety and tolerability data for WVE-210201 for Duchenne muscular dystrophy, or DMD, Exon 51 at the MDA Clinical & Scientific Conference.

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRPT) will present data on MYO-1 for DMD - LGMD2E at the 2019 MDA Clinical & Scientific Conference on April 16.

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) will present already-released Phase 3 top-line data for RSV vaccine in healthy pregnant women to protect infants via maternal immunization. The data released in late February showed that the primary endpoint was not met.

ContraFect Corp (NASDAQ: CFRX) will present new Phase 2 data for CF-301 in treating serious infections caused by Staphylococcus aureus, including MRSA. The data is due to be presented April 16. The stock was one of the worst performers among biotechs in the first quarter.

SCYNEXIS Inc (NASDAQ: SCYX) is scheduled to present interim Phase 3 open-label data for SCY-078, oral, in invasive candidiasis at the ECCMID on April 16.

Earnings

Wednesday

  • Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) (before the market open)

Thursday

  • Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) (after the market close)

IPOs

Brainsway, a maker of medical devices that use magnetic stimulation to treat depression and obsessive-compulsive disorder, is set to offer 2.5 million shares in an IPO, with the price estimated between $9 and $11. Shares are to be listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol 'BWAY.'

Turning Point Therapeutics, an early-stage biotech developing therapies to treat cancer, plans to offer 7.352 million shares in an IPO, with an estimated price range of $16-$18. The company seeks to list shares on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol 'TPTX.'

Hookipa Pharma is gearing up for a 6.67-million share IPO, with an estimated price range of $14-$16. The developer of T cell immunotherapies for treating cancer and infectious diseases is due to list shares on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol 'HOOK.'

Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 13 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2019 14:17:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
10:18aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Ollie's Bargain CEO Doubles Down On Brick-And-Mortar Retai..
PU
10:18aTHE WEEK AHEAD IN BIOTECH : Conferences, Clinical Trial Readouts, Earnings And I..
PU
04/12MID-AFTERNOON MARKET UPDATE : Dow Rises 250 Points; TRACON Pharmaceuticals Share..
PU
04/12CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : The Sell-Side's Takeaways From Amazon's Investor Letter
PU
04/12CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Blockchain Can Eradicate Inhumane Working Conditions In Th..
PU
04/12CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Why Farhan Ahmad Is Wanting To Lend A Hand To SMBs
PU
04/12PREPARING FOR TORONTO : Top Investors To Discuss New Opportunities In Cannabis
PU
04/12CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Campbell Signs Definitive Agreement For Sale Of Bolthouse ..
PU
04/12BAKER HUGHES : US Weekly Rig Count Down 3 Rigs
PU
04/12CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : What Wall Street Is Saying About Disney+
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 185 M
EBIT 2019 749 M
Net income 2019 433 M
Debt 2019 374 M
Yield 2019 1,36%
P/E ratio 2019 24,82
P/E ratio 2020 21,41
EV / Sales 2019 9,35x
EV / Sales 2020 8,58x
Capitalization 10 702 M
Chart CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
Duration : Period :
Cboe Global Markets Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 106 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward T. Tilly Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher A. Isaacson Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Brian N. Schell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Eric Crampton Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Janet P. Froetscher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.-1.36%10 702
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED21.00%44 179
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC2.59%43 595
DEUTSCHE BOERSE9.15%24 623
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE19.60%22 115
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.-7.01%21 931
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About