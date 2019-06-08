The Week Ahead In Biotech: Conferences, PDUFA Dates And Clinical Trial Readouts

Cboe - Market News Story

Shanthi Rexaline 6/8/2019 3:09:53 PM

Biotech stocks staged a steady recovery last week. ASCO presentations dominated the headlines, with Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: IOVA) and Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MRTX) among the biggest gainers. The IPO calendar was empty and there were a slew of clinical trial readouts that swayed stocks.

The following are key catalysts expected in the unfolding week.

American Diabetes Association 79th Scientific Sessions: June 7-11 in San Francisco, California.

24th World Congress of Dermatology: June 10-15 in Milan, Italy.

Goldman Sachs 40th Annual Global Healthcare Conference: June 11-13 in Rancho Palos Verdes, California.

The Annual European Congress of Rheumatology of the European League Against Rheumatism: June 12-16 in Switzerland.

24th European Hematology Association Congress: June 13-16 in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK) awaits the FDA's ruling on its sBLA for Keytruda as a first-line treatment option for patients with recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma. The PDUFA date is set for June 10.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: NGM): updated Phase 1b data for NGM313/MK-3655 (NASH and Type 2 diabetes)on June 9.

GALAPAGOS NV/S ADR (NASDAQ: GLPG) and Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD): already-released Phase 3 data for Filgotinib from FINCH 1 study (rheumatoid arthritis), June 12; Phase 3 data for Filgotinib from FINCH 3 study (rheumatoid arthritis), June 15.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR): Phase 1b data for NKTR-358 (systemic lupus erythematosus), June 13.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CRBP): Phase 2 open-label data for Lenabasum (dermatomyositis), June 14; Phase 2 open-label data for Lenabasum (systemic sclerosis).

Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: KZR): already-released initial Phase 1b topline data for KZR-616 (lupus), June 14.

Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: KURA): Additional Phase 2 data for Tipifarnib (relapsed or refractory peripheral T-cell lymphoma), June 13.

bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ: BLUE): Phase 3 data for LentiGlobin in HGB-212 (transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia), June 14; updated Phase 1/2 data for LentiGlobin in HGB-204 (beta-thalassemia), June 14; updated Phase 3 data for LentiGlobin in HGB-207 (non-β0/β0 transfusion-dependent thalassemia), June 14.

Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ: BGNE): updated Phase 1 data for Zanubrutinib (Waldenström's macroglobulinemia), June 14; Phase 2 data for Tislelizumab (relapsed or refractory classical Hodgkin lymphoma), June 14.

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GBT): Phase 3 data for GBT440 (sickle cell disease), June 14.

Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ: BPMC): updated Phase 1 data for Avapritinib BLU-285 (advanced Systemic mastocytosis), June 14.

ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQL): Phase 1a data for ARQ 531 (B-cell malignancies), June 14.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: REGN): updated Phase 1 data for REGN1979 (non-Hodgkin lymphoma).

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNSS): updated Phase 1/2 data for SNS-062 ( advanced B-cell malignancies).

Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: STRO): Phase 1 initial safety data for STRO-001 (non-Hodgkin lymphoma), June 15.

Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ: FTSV): Phase 2 data for 5F9 + rituximab (non-Hodgkin lymphoma), June 15.

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) : updated Phase 2 data for Imetelstat (Myelodysplastic syndromes), June 15.

Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ: INCY): Phase 2 data for ruxolitinib (atopic dermatitis), June 14; Phase 2 data for ruxolitinib (vitiligo), June 15