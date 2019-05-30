Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BATS EXCHANGE  >  Cboe Global Markets Inc.    CBOE

CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.

(CBOE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Veeva Jumps 15% After Strong Q1 Earnings: Here's What The Street Thinks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/30/2019 | 12:09pm EDT
Cboe - Market News Story
Veeva Jumps 15% After Strong Q1 Earnings: Here's What The Street Thinks

Jayson Derrick 5/30/2019 10:27:09 AM

Shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE: VEEV) spiked higher after the provider of cloud solutions reported a strong fiscal first-quarter earnings report Wednesday afternoon. As shares hit a new 52-week high, the Street debates if it's too late for investors to be buyers of the stock.

The Analysts

Bank of America's Brad Sills maintains a Buy rating on Veeva with a price target lifted from $140 to $160.

Morgan Stanley's Stan Zlotsky maintains at Equal-Weight, price target lifted from $144 to $152.

KeyBanc Capital Markets' Brent Bracelin maintains at Overweight, price target lifted from $133 to $172.

Shares of Veeva Systems traded higher by 15 percent Thursday and hit a new 52-week high of $156.85.

BofA: Broad Strength

Veeva's 'strong' earnings was driven by broad strength that resulted in 25 percent year-over-year revenue growth, Sills wrote in a note. The company secured its first enterprise CDMS deal with a major pharmaceutical company on top of signing 47 new Vault customers, which mark a new quarterly record.

The company signed a large CPG and cosmetics company to its platform, which Sills said suggests management's focus on new verticals is resulting in organic growth with minimal impact to margins. Management lifted its margin outlook by 100 basis points.

Morgan Stanley: What To Like And Monitor

Veeva reported another strong quarter highlighted by multiple positive read-outs, Zlotsky wrote in a note. These include:

  • Billings growth of 16 percent and an increase in billings guidance for 2020;
  • Operating margins of 38.2 percent is a record high and among the best within the entire software group;
  • Commercial cloud subscription revenue likely accelerated from 11.7 percent last quarter to 12.8 percent; and
  • Vault accounted for around 47 percent of subscription revenue and should top the 50 percent milestone in the back half of the year.

On the other hand, factors investors may want to watch include ASC606 rules around revenue recognition could be a tailwind to some contracts and two large litigations and similar ASC606 rules that could impact margins moving forward.

KeyBanc: Premium Valuation Justified

KeyBanc revised its price target to $172. Bracelin said the valuation is justified after the company showed an acceleration in subscription revenue growth to 27 percent, which is the highest seen in more than a year and driven by higher adoption of the Vault portfolio of industry cloud applications.

He said the stock's premium valuation is also justified amid expectations for margins to sustain above 30 percent and free cash flow margin rises to close in on 42 percent in 2023.



Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 30 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2019 16:08:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
12:19pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Carl Icahn Has Built A $1.6B Position In Occidental Petrol..
PU
12:14pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Box Line Yang Ming Sets Up Shop In Indonesia
PU
12:14pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Waiting For Electric Vehicles ETFs To Get In Gear
PU
12:09pVEEVA JUMPS 15% AFTER STRONG Q1 EARN : Here's What The Street Thinks
PU
11:59aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : UK Official Says Theresa May Likely To Talk With US Pres T..
PU
11:49aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Gannett Holds Merger Talks With GateHouse Media, Tribune, ..
PU
11:39aANALYSTS : China Isn't Targeting Apple In Trade War
PU
11:39aCOX AUTO GIVES MAY AUTO SALES FORECA : GM Expected Down 1.1% Year Over Year, For..
PU
11:34aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Tesla Shares Unaffected As Hearing Co. Sued By State Farm ..
PU
11:29aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Duke Energy Reports Its Renewables Unit Purchased Developm..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 153 M
EBIT 2019 738 M
Net income 2019 430 M
Debt 2019 376 M
Yield 2019 1,22%
P/E ratio 2019 28,69
P/E ratio 2020 24,44
EV / Sales 2019 10,7x
EV / Sales 2020 9,75x
Capitalization 11 975 M
Chart CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
Duration : Period :
Cboe Global Markets Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 107 $
Spread / Average Target 0,11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward T. Tilly Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher A. Isaacson Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Brian N. Schell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Eric Crampton Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Janet P. Froetscher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.-1.36%11 975
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC8.92%46 265
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED11.55%40 942
DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG17.77%26 150
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE26.69%22 723
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.-7.01%21 641
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About