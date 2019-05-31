Watch: The Impact Of The 5% Tariff On Mexican Imports

Cboe - Market News Story

TD Ameritrade Network 5/31/2019 10:52:40 AM

Jay Pestrichelli, Managing Director, Zega Financial, discusses the impact of the 5% tariff On Mexican imports on Morning Trade Live. Originally aired 05/31/2019 on the TD Ameritrade Network.

