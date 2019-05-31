Log in
Watch: The Impact Of The 5% Tariff On Mexican Imports

05/31/2019 | 12:24pm EDT
Cboe - Market News Story
Watch: The Impact Of The 5% Tariff On Mexican Imports

TD Ameritrade Network 5/31/2019 10:52:40 AM

Jay Pestrichelli, Managing Director, Zega Financial, discusses the impact of the 5% tariff On Mexican imports on Morning Trade Live. Originally aired 05/31/2019 on the TD Ameritrade Network.

Information from TDA is not intended to be investment advice or construed as a recommendation or endorsement of any particular investment or investment strategy, and is for illustrative purposes only. Be sure to understand all risks involved with each strategy, including commission costs, before attempting to place any trade.

Image sourced from Pixabay



Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 31 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2019 16:23:01 UTC
