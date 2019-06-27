Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BATS EXCHANGE  >  Cboe Global Markets Inc.    CBOE

CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.

(CBOE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

'We Deserve It': What The Rocket Mortgage Classic Means For Detroit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/27/2019 | 05:20pm EDT
'We Deserve It': What The Rocket Mortgage Classic Means For Detroit

Bryce Matulonis 6/27/2019 3:38:58 PM

Players teed off Thursday at Detroit's first PGA tournament, the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Here's what players and attendees are saying about the Tour stop.

A Sense Of Pride From Detroit's Own

On Tuesday, three of golf's brightest star - Dustin Johnson, Rickie Fowler and Bubba Watson -faced off with teams of Detroit celebrities for the Area 313 Challenge.

The goal of this Detroit-inspired challenge: scores of 3, 1 and 3 on holes 14-16. Although no teams were able to accomplish this task, both the pros and their celebrity entourages put on a great performance.

After the Area 313 Challenge, two Detroit Red Wings players stopped by to give some insight into what the Rocket Mortgage Classic means for the city.

Both starting goaltender Jimmy Howard and Dylan Larkin, a center and alternate captain, said they're thrilled to see Detroit in the spotlight.

Larkin is a Michigan native who grew up in Waterford Township.

'I've played out here [Detroit Golf Club] a few times and just to see the grandstands and the Rocket Mortgage signs everywhere, it's awesome. It's a professional event and this is a great way to kick it off,' he said.

Howard said a PGA Tour stop inside city limits is a special occasion.

'To see Detroit get this event - we deserve it.'

Howard is a member of the Detroit Golf Club and said he's proud the facility can now say it's hosted a PGA tournament.

A Fresh Look

Dustin Johnson, the No. 7 player in the FedExCup standings, and Gary Woodland, winner of the 2019 U.S. Open, also shared their impressions of Detroit.

'From what I have seen, it's a great city,' Johnson said, 'The people have been fantastic and have given me a lot of support and I'm glad to be here.'

Woodland said it's his first time in Detroit.

'Detroit's wanted a golf tournament here for a long time, especially since the Buick's been gone. Being here, you can tell: the atmosphere and the energy have been awesome.'

Related Links:

Video: Rickie Fowler Holes Out In First Day Of Rocket Mortgage Classic

Callaway Exec: Detroit Is A 'Golf-Rich City'

Photo by Bryce Matulonis.

Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 27 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2019 21:19:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
05:35pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Whale Deaths Prompt Speed Limit In Canadian Shipping Lanes
PU
05:20p'WE DESERVE IT' : What The Rocket Mortgage Classic Means For Detroit
PU
05:05pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From June 27
PU
05:00pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Operating Entity Of IT Tech Packaging, Inc. Enters Into De..
PU
03:35pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Alexion Confirms FDA Approval For Soliris
PU
03:35pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Cumulus Media To Sell WABC To Red Apple Media For $12.5M
PU
03:25pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Rite Aid Says New Amazon Partnership Will Create A 'Strong..
PU
03:15pMID-AFTERNOON MARKET UPDATE : Dow Rises Over 50 Points; Adaptive Biotechnologies..
PU
02:30pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Betting On Bitcoin? A Look At Some Large Overstock Option ..
PU
01:45pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Goldman Turns Bearish On Fashion Retailers Nordstrom, Ross..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 150 M
EBIT 2019 738 M
Net income 2019 430 M
Debt 2019 376 M
Yield 2019 1,24%
P/E ratio 2019 29,08
P/E ratio 2020 24,11
EV / Sales 2019 10,6x
EV / Sales 2020 9,64x
Capitalization 11 816 M
Chart CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
Duration : Period :
Cboe Global Markets Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 109 $
Spread / Average Target 3,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward T. Tilly Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher A. Isaacson Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Brian N. Schell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Eric Crampton Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Janet P. Froetscher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.-1.36%11 816
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC12.20%47 658
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED19.51%43 909
DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG18.91%26 040
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE35.65%24 368
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%19 632
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About