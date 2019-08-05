Cboe Global Markets : Reports July 2019 Trading Volume

CHICAGO, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, today reported July monthly trading volume.

The data sheet "Cboe Global Markets Monthly Volume & RPC/Net Revenue Capture Report" contains an overview of July and year-to-date trading statistics and market share by business segment, volume in select index products, and RPC, which is reported on a one-month lag, across business lines.

MONTHLY TRADING VOLUME Year-To-Date

July July % June % July July % 2019 2018 Chg 2019 Chg 2019 2018 Chg OPTIONS (contracts, thousands) Year-To-Date Trading Days 22 21

20

146 146

Total Volume 148,264 134,286 10.4% 141,989 4.4% 1,036,538 1,142,986 -9.3% Total ADV 6,739 6,395 5.4% 7,099 -5.1% 7,100 7,829 -9.3% FUTURES (contracts, thousands) Year-To-Date Trading Days 22 21

20

146 146

Total Volume 5,189 4,642 11.8% 4,132 25.6% 35,515 43,582 -18.5% Total ADV 236 221 6.7% 207 14.2% 243 299 -18.5% U.S. EQUITIES (shares, millions) Year-To-Date Trading Days 22 21

20

146 146

Total Volume 23,883 23,180 3.0% 22,039 8.4% 166,031 196,117 -15.3% Total ADV 1,086 1,104 -1.6% 1,102 -1.5% 1,137 1,343 -15.3% EUROPEAN EQUITIES (€ millions) Year-To-Date Trading Days 23 22

20

149 149

Total Notional Value € 154,543 € 212,461 -27.3% € 157,399 -1.8% € 1,255,742 € 1,566,049 -19.8% Total ADNV € 6,719 € 9,657 -30.4% € 7,870 -14.6% € 8,428 € 10,510 -19.8% GLOBAL FX ($ millions) Year-To-Date Trading Days 23 22

20

151 151

Total Notional Value $632,509 $729,766 -13.3% $661,640 -4.4% $5,046,620 $5,886,829 -14.3% Total ADNV $27,500 $33,171 -17.1% $33,082 -16.9% $33,421 $38,986 -14.3%



ADV= average daily volume ADNV= average daily notional value

About Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE) is one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, offering cutting-edge trading and investment solutions to investors around the world. The company is committed to relentless innovation, connecting global markets with world-class technology, and providing seamless solutions that enhance the customer experience.

Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX Index), the world's barometer for equity market volatility.

Cboe's trading venues include the largest options exchange in the U.S. and the largest stock exchange by value traded in Europe. In addition, the company is one of the largest stock exchange operators in the U.S. and is a leading market globally for ETP trading.

The company is headquartered in Chicago with offices in Kansas City, New York, London, Amsterdam, San Francisco, Singapore, Hong Kong and Quito, Ecuador. For more information, visit www.cboe.com.

Media Contacts

Analyst Contact







Angela Tu Stacie Fleming

Debbie Koopman +1-646-856-8734 +44-20-7012-8950

+1-312-786-7136 atu@cboe.com sfleming@cboe.com

dkoopman@cboe.com

CBOE-V

