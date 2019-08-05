Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cboe Global Markets Inc.    CBOE

CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.

(CBOE)
SummaryQuotesNewsRatingsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Cboe Global Markets : Reports July 2019 Trading Volume

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/05/2019 | 04:43pm EDT

CHICAGO, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, today reported July monthly trading volume.

(PRNewsfoto/Cboe Global Markets, Inc.)

The data sheet "Cboe Global Markets Monthly Volume & RPC/Net Revenue Capture Report" contains an overview of July and year-to-date trading statistics and market share by business segment, volume in select index products, and RPC, which is reported on a one-month lag, across business lines.   

MONTHLY TRADING VOLUME

Year-To-Date


July

July

%

June

%

July

July

%

2019

2018

Chg

2019

Chg

2019

2018

Chg

OPTIONS (contracts, thousands)

Year-To-Date

Trading Days

22

21


20


146

146


Total Volume 

148,264

134,286

10.4%

141,989

4.4%

1,036,538

1,142,986

-9.3%

Total ADV 

6,739

6,395

5.4%

7,099

-5.1%

7,100

7,829

-9.3%

FUTURES (contracts, thousands)

Year-To-Date

Trading Days

22

21


20


146

146


Total Volume

5,189

4,642

11.8%

4,132

25.6%

35,515

43,582

-18.5%

Total ADV 

236

221

6.7%

207

14.2%

243

299

-18.5%

U.S. EQUITIES (shares, millions)

Year-To-Date

Trading Days

22

21


20


146

146


Total Volume

23,883

23,180

3.0%

22,039

8.4%

166,031

196,117

-15.3%

Total ADV

1,086

1,104

-1.6%

1,102

-1.5%

1,137

1,343

-15.3%

EUROPEAN EQUITIES (€ millions)

Year-To-Date

Trading Days

23

22


20


149

149


Total Notional Value

€ 154,543

€ 212,461

-27.3%

€ 157,399

-1.8%

€ 1,255,742

€ 1,566,049

-19.8%

Total ADNV

€ 6,719

€ 9,657

-30.4%

€ 7,870

-14.6%

€ 8,428

€ 10,510

-19.8%

GLOBAL FX ($ millions)

Year-To-Date

Trading Days

23

22


20


151

151


Total Notional Value

$632,509

$729,766

-13.3%

$661,640

-4.4%

$5,046,620

$5,886,829

-14.3%

Total ADNV

$27,500

$33,171

-17.1%

$33,082

-16.9%

$33,421

$38,986

-14.3%


ADV= average daily volume

ADNV= average daily notional value

About Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE) is one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, offering cutting-edge trading and investment solutions to investors around the world. The company is committed to relentless innovation, connecting global markets with world-class technology, and providing seamless solutions that enhance the customer experience. 

Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX Index), the world's barometer for equity market volatility.

Cboe's trading venues include the largest options exchange in the U.S. and the largest stock exchange by value traded in Europe.  In addition, the company is one of the largest stock exchange operators in the U.S. and is a leading market globally for ETP trading.

The company is headquartered in Chicago with offices in Kansas City, New York, London, Amsterdam, San Francisco, Singapore, Hong Kong and Quito, Ecuador.  For more information, visit www.cboe.com.

Media Contacts


Analyst Contact





Angela Tu

Stacie Fleming


Debbie Koopman

+1-646-856-8734

+44-20-7012-8950


+1-312-786-7136

atu@cboe.com

sfleming@cboe.com


dkoopman@cboe.com

CBOE-V

Cboe®, Cboe Volatility Index®,  VIX®  and Cboe Global Markets® are registered trademarks of Cboe Exchange, Inc. All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cboe-global-markets-reports-july-2019-trading-volume-300896588.html

SOURCE Cboe Global Markets, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
04:43pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Reports July 2019 Trading Volume
PR
08/02Exchange operator Cboe plans new data platform as profits rise
RE
08/02CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditio..
AQ
08/02CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Chang..
AQ
08/02CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Reports Results for Second Quarter 2019
PR
08/01Investor trade groups back U.S. SEC plan opposed by exchanges
RE
08/01CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Introduces New Small Retail Broker Distribution Program fo..
PR
08/01CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Announces Election of Fredric Tomczyk to Board of Director..
PR
07/31As bourse battle rumbles on, Swiss stock exchange scores early win
RE
07/26CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Fact | Exchanges Want to Give Public Investors a Fair Shot
PU
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group