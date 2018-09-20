Cboe Global Markets : Europe Plans to Launch Equities Trading in Three New Markets

Cboe Europe Plans to Launch Equities Trading in Three New Markets- Cboe Europe to expand access to securities listed in Poland, Hungary and Czech Republic- Trading for these new markets expected to commence on 5th November 2018- More than 6,000 securities across 18 markets will be available for trading on Cboe Europe via one platform

LONDON - 20 September 2018 - Cboe Europe, the region's largest equities exchange operator, today announced it will expand its coverage to 18 markets across Europe with the planned launch of trading in Polish, Hungarian and Czech securities beginning 5th November 2018, pending regulatory review.

Click here to view the full press release.