CBRAIN A/S

(CBRAIN)
06/14 05:53:52 am
32.1 DKK   -2.73%
08:19aCBRAIN A/S : Improved service for jobseekers
PU
04/25CBRAIN A/S : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
02/22CBRAIN A/S : The Ministry of Higher Education and Science selects F2
PU
cBrain A/S : Improved service for jobseekers

06/14/2019 | 08:19am EDT

cBrain recently launched an appointment booking portal for the local government market in Denmark.

The solution allows citizens to book online for meetings with their local job center, so they don't have to spend time queueing in person. The appointment calendar is updated in real-time based on the availability of caseworkers and rooms at the job center.

Two municipalities, Odsherred and Vordingborg, have already entered into agreements with cBrain to implement the solution.

cBrain has received numerous of positive responses and is currently in dialogue with other municipalities about potential use.

Disclaimer

cBRAIN A/S published this content on 14 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2019 12:18:10 UTC
