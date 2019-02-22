cBrain A/S : The Ministry of Higher Education and Science selects F2

The Ministry of Higher Education and Science has entered into an agreement with cBrain to implement the F2 case and document management platform.

This means that 13 out of 19 Danish Ministries are now using F2. The agreement is important for cBrain as it strengthens cBrain's position in the Danish market.

The Ministries who have already implemented F2 are:

· The Ministry of Employment

· The Ministry for Children and Social Affairs

· The Ministry of Climate, Energy and Building

· The Ministry of Finance

· The Ministry of Ecclesiastical Affairs

· The Environment and Food Ministry

· The Danish Ministry of Taxation

· The Prime Minister's Office

· The Danish Ministry of Transport

· The Ministry of Foreign Affairs

· The Ministry of Immigration and Housing

· The Ministry of Economic Affairs and Interior.