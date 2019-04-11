CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE: IGR) Declares Monthly Distribution for April

The Board of Trustees of the CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund
(NYSE: IGR) (the “Fund”) has declared a monthly distribution of $0.05
per share for the month of April 2019. The following dates apply:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Declaration Date
|
|
|
|
Ex-Dividend Date
|
|
|
|
Record Date
|
|
|
|
Payable Date
|
April 2019
|
|
|
|
04-01-2019
|
|
|
|
04-18-2019
|
|
|
|
04-22-2019
|
|
|
|
04-30-2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
IGR’s current annualized distribution rate is 8.0% based on the closing
market price of $7.46 on April 9, 2019, and 6.9% based on a closing NAV
of $8.64 as of the same date.
Future earnings of the Fund cannot be guaranteed, and the Fund’s
distribution policy is subject to change. For more information on the
Fund, please visit www.cbreclarion.com.
The Fund’s monthly distribution is set by its Board of Trustees. The
Board reviews the Fund’s distribution on a quarterly basis in view of
its net investment income, realized and unrealized gains, and other net
unrealized appreciation or income expected during the remainder of the
year. The Fund strives to establish a level monthly distribution that,
over the course of the year, will serve to distribute an amount closely
approximating the Fund’s net investment income and net realized capital
gains during the year.
CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-end fund, which
is traded on the New York Stock Exchange and invests primarily in real
estate securities. Holdings are subject to change. Past performance is
no guarantee of future results.
For the current fiscal year (January 1, 2019 to April 30, 2019), the
Fund has made or declared four (4) regular monthly distributions
totaling $0.20 per share. The source of the distributions declared for
the current month and fiscal year to date is estimated as follows:
|
|
Estimated Source of Distributions:
|
|
|
|
|
Estimated Allocations
|
Distribution
|
|
|
|
Net Investment
Income
|
|
|
|
Net Realized Short-
Term Capital Gains
|
|
|
|
Net Realized Long-
Term Capital Gains
|
|
|
|
Return of
Capital
|
Current
|
|
|
|
$0.05
|
|
|
|
$0.015 (29%)
|
|
|
|
-- (0%)
|
|
|
|
-- (0%)
|
|
|
|
$0.035 (71%)
|
YTD
|
|
|
|
$0.20
|
|
|
|
$0.058 (29%)
|
|
|
|
-- (0%)
|
|
|
|
-- (0%)
|
|
|
|
$0.142 (71%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The allocations reported in this notice are only estimates and are
not provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual allocations will
depend on the Fund’s investment experience during the remainder of its
fiscal year and will not be finalized until after year-end. In
addition, the allocations reported to shareholders for tax reporting
purposes will also reflect adjustments required under applicable tax
regulations. Some of these tax adjustments are significant, and amounts
reported to you for tax reporting may be substantially different than
those presented in this notice. SHAREHOLDERS WILL BE SENT A FORM
1099-DIV FOR THE CALENDAR YEAR INDICATING HOW TO REPORT FUND
DISTRIBUTIONS FOR FEDERAL INCOME TAX PURPOSES.
The estimated allocations presented above are based on the Fund’s
monthly calculation of its year-to-date net investment income, capital
gains and returns of capital. The Fund’s investment income is mainly
comprised of distributions received from the real estate investment
trusts (REITs) and other companies in which it invests. “Net investment
income” refers to the Fund’s investment income offset by its
expenditures, which include the fees paid to the investment adviser and
other service providers. “Net realized capital gains” represents the
aggregation of the capital gains and losses realized by the Fund from
its purchase and sale of investment securities during the year-to-date
period. Short-term capital gains are those arising from the sale of
securities held by the Fund for less than one year. Long-term capital
gains are those arising from the sale of securities held by the Fund for
a year or more. The amount of net realized capital gains is also offset
by capital losses realized in prior years. Adjustments to net investment
income are made based on the character of distributions received by the
Fund. A portion of the distributions the Fund receives from REITs will
be characterized by the REITs as capital gains or returns of capital.
Because REITs often reclassify the distributions they make, the Fund
does not know the ultimate character of these distributions at the time
they are received, so the Fund estimates the character based on
historical information. The Fund’s net investment income is reduced by
the amounts characterized by the REITs as capital gains and returns of
capital. Amounts characterized by the REITs as capital gains are added
to the Fund’s net realized capital gains. Amounts characterized by the
REITs as return of capital are classified as such by the Fund.
The Fund estimates that it has distributed more than its net investment
income and net realized capital gains; therefore, a portion of your
distribution may be a return of capital. A return of capital may occur,
for example, when some or all of the money that you invested in the Fund
is paid back to you. A return of capital distribution does not
necessarily reflect the Fund’s investment performance and should not be
confused with “yield” or “income”.
Shareholders should not draw any conclusions about the Fund’s
investment performance from the amount of this distribution or from the
terms of the Fund’s managed distribution policy. The performance and
distribution rate information disclosed in the table below is based on
the Fund’s net asset value (“NAV”). The Fund’s NAV is calculated as the
total market value of all the securities and other assets held by the
Fund minus the total value of its liabilities. Performance figures are
not meant to represent individual shareholder performance. The value of
a shareholder’s investment in the Fund is determined by the market price
of the Fund’s shares.
The Fund’s Cumulative Total Return for fiscal year to date 2019
(January 1, 2019 through March 31, 2019) is set forth below.
Shareholders should take note of the relationship between the Cumulative
Total Return and the Fund’s Cumulative Distribution Rate for 2019, as
well as its Current Annualized Distribution Rate. Moreover, the Fund’s
Average Annual Total Return for the preceding five-year period (April 1,
2014 through March 31, 2019) is set forth below. Shareholders should
take note of the relationship between the Fund’s Average Annual Total
Return and its Average Annual Distribution Rate for the preceding
five-year period.
Fund Performance and Distribution Rate
Information:
|
|
Year-to-date 01/01/2019 to 03/31/2019
|
Cumulative Total Return1
|
|
|
|
16.80%
|
Cumulative Distribution Rate2
|
|
|
|
1.73%
|
Preceding Five-Year Period 04/01/2014 to 03/31/2019
|
Average Annual Total Return3
|
|
|
|
4.99%
|
Average Annual Distribution Rate4
|
|
|
|
6.48%
|
Current Annualized Distribution Rate5
|
|
|
|
6.93%
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
Cumulative Total Return is the percentage change in the Fund’s NAV
over the year-to-date time period including distributions paid and
assuming reinvestment of those distributions.
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
Cumulative Distribution Rate for fiscal year to date 2019 (January
1, 2019 through March 31, 2019) is determined by dividing the dollar
value of distributions in the period by the Fund’s NAV as of March
31, 2019.
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
Average Annual Total Return represents the simple arithmetic average
of the Annual Total Returns of the Fund for the preceding five-year
period. Annual Total Return is the percentage change in the Fund’s
NAV over a year including distributions paid and assuming
reinvestment of those distributions.
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
Average Annual Distribution Rate is the simple arithmetic average of
the Annual Distribution Rates for the preceding five-year period.
The Annual Distribution Rates are calculated by taking the total
distributions paid during the period divided by average daily NAV
for the period.
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
The Current Annualized Distribution Rate is the current monthly
distribution rate annualized as a percentage of the Fund’s NAV as of
March 31, 2019.
|
|
|
Please refer to the chart below for information about the Fund’s
historical NAVs, change in NAVs, total returns, and distributions paid.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average
Daily
NAV for
Period
|
|
|
End of
Period
NAV Per
Share
|
|
|
Change
in NAV
|
|
|
Annualized
Total
Returns
|
|
|
Distribution
Rate4
|
|
|
Level
Distributions
Paid
|
|
|
Special
Distributions
Paid
|
|
|
Total
Distributions
Paid
|
IPO
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
15.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20041
|
|
|
$
|
14.39
|
|
|
$
|
17.46
|
|
|
16.40%
|
|
|
28.20%
|
|
|
5.77%
|
|
|
$
|
0.75
|
|
|
$
|
0.08
|
|
|
$
|
0.83
|
2005
|
|
|
$
|
16.81
|
|
|
$
|
17.23
|
|
|
-1.32%
|
|
|
8.13%
|
|
|
8.75%
|
|
|
$
|
1.29
|
|
|
$
|
0.18
|
|
|
$
|
1.47
|
2006
|
|
|
$
|
20.27
|
|
|
$
|
22.78
|
|
|
32.21%
|
|
|
53.42%
|
|
|
16.13%
|
|
|
$
|
1.38
|
|
|
$
|
1.89
|
|
|
$
|
3.27
|
2007
|
|
|
$
|
21.67
|
|
|
$
|
16.16
|
|
|
-29.06%
|
|
|
-15.82%
|
|
|
14.86%
|
|
|
$
|
1.38
|
|
|
$
|
1.84
|
|
|
$
|
3.22
|
2008
|
|
|
$
|
11.97
|
|
|
$
|
5.63
|
|
|
-65.16%
|
|
|
-61.14%
|
|
|
10.36%
|
|
|
$
|
1.24
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
1.24
|
2009
|
|
|
$
|
5.82
|
|
|
$
|
7.51
|
|
|
33.39%
|
|
|
46.79%
|
|
|
9.28%
|
|
|
$
|
0.54
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
0.54
|
2010
|
|
|
$
|
7.82
|
|
|
$
|
8.58
|
|
|
14.25%
|
|
|
22.41%
|
|
|
6.91%
|
|
|
$
|
0.54
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
0.54
|
2011
|
|
|
$
|
8.60
|
|
|
$
|
8.14
|
|
|
-5.13%
|
|
|
0.94%
|
|
|
6.28%
|
|
|
$
|
0.54
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
0.54
|
2012
|
|
|
$
|
8.99
|
|
|
$
|
9.48
|
|
|
16.46%
|
|
|
24.15%
|
|
|
6.47%
|
|
|
$
|
0.54
|
|
|
$
|
0.042
|
|
|
$
|
0.582
|
2013
|
|
|
$
|
9.57
|
|
|
$
|
9.04
|
|
|
-4.64%
|
|
|
0.91%
|
|
|
5.64%
|
|
|
$
|
0.54
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
0.54
|
2014
|
|
|
$
|
9.77
|
|
|
$
|
10.16
|
|
|
12.39%
|
|
|
18.73%
|
|
|
5.52%
|
|
|
$
|
0.54
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
0.54
|
2015
|
|
|
$
|
9.67
|
|
|
$
|
9.04
|
|
|
-11.02%
|
|
|
-5.57%
|
|
|
5.89%
|
|
|
$
|
0.57
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
0.57
|
2016
|
|
|
$
|
9.11
|
|
|
$
|
8.65
|
|
|
-4.31%
|
|
|
2.17%
|
|
|
6.58%
|
|
|
$
|
0.60
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
0.60
|
2017
|
|
|
$
|
8.75
|
|
|
$
|
8.99
|
|
|
3.93%
|
|
|
11.29%
|
|
|
6.85%
|
|
|
$
|
0.60
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
0.60
|
2018
|
|
|
$
|
8.36
|
|
|
$
|
7.55
|
|
|
-16.02%
|
|
|
-9.75%
|
|
|
7.18%
|
|
|
$
|
0.60
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
0.60
|
20192
|
|
|
$
|
8.24
|
|
|
$
|
8.66
|
|
|
14.70%
|
|
|
16.80%
|
|
|
1.82%
|
|
|
$
|
0.15
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
0.15
|
Average3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9.38%
|
|
|
8.23%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Since Inception Annualized Total Return
|
|
|
5.12%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
Figures for 2004 are from February 24, 2004, the Fund’s inception
date.
|
2
|
|
2019 figures are for year to date through March 31, 2019.
|
3
|
|
Average calculated on number of months and years since inception.
The Fund’s inception date was February 24, 2004.
|
4
|
|
Distribution rate calculated by taking the total distributions paid
within the period divided by average daily NAV for the period.
|
|
|
Sources: NAV per share amounts and annualized total returns are
published in the Fund’s audited annual reports for the respective year.
About CBRE Clarion Securities:
CBRE Clarion Securities is a registered investment advisory firm
specializing in the management of global real asset securities for
institutional investors. Headquartered near Philadelphia, the firm has
over 80 employees located in offices in the United States, United
Kingdom, Hong Kong, Japan, and Australia. For more information about
CBRE Clarion Securities, please visit www.cbreclarion.com.
CBRE Clarion Securities is the listed equity management arm of CBRE
Global Investors. CBRE Global Investors is a global real asset
investment management firm with $105.5 billion in assets under
management* as of December 31, 2018. The firm sponsors investment
programs across the risk/return spectrum for investors worldwide.
CBRE Global Investors is an independently operated affiliate of CBRE
Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE). It harnesses the research, investment sourcing
and other resources of the world’s largest commercial real estate
services and investment firm (based on 2018 revenue) for the benefit of
its investors. CBRE Group, Inc. has more than 90,000 employees
(excluding affiliates) and serves real estate investors and occupiers
through more than 480 offices (excluding affiliates) worldwide. For more
information about CBRE Global Investors, please visit www.cbreglobalinvestors.com.
* Assets under management (AUM) refers to the fair market value
of real asset-related investments with respect to which CBRE Global
Investors provides, on a global basis, oversight, investment management
services and other advice and which generally consist of investments in
real assets; equity in funds and joint ventures; securities portfolios;
operating companies and real asset-related loans. This AUM is intended
principally to reflect the extent of CBRE Global Investors' presence in
the global real asset market, and its calculation of AUM may differ from
the calculations of other asset managers.
