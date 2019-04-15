CBRE : Additional Proxy Soliciting Materials (definitive)

previously. Identify the previous filing by registration statement number, or the Form or Schedule and the date of its filing.

Check box if any part of the fee is offset as provided by Exchange Act Rule 0-11(a)(2) and identify the filing for which the offsetting fee was paid

fee is calculated and state how it was determined):

Per unit price or other underlying value of transaction computed pursuant to Exchange Act Rule 0-11 (set forth the amount on which the filing

1.Title of each class of securities to which transaction applies:

(Name of Person(s) Filing Proxy Statement, if other than the Registrant)

(Name of Registrant as Specified in Its Charter)

☐ Confidential, For Use of the Commission Only (as permitted by Rule 14a-6(e)(2))

Filed by the Registrant ☒Filed by a Party other than the Registrant ☐

This filing consists of a Form 8-K filed by CBRE Group Inc. on April 15, 2019.

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company, as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

(Former Name or Former Address, if Changed Since Last Report)

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

This Current Report on Form 8-K is filed by CBRE Group, Inc., a Delaware corporation (the "Company"), in connection with the matters described herein.

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On April 15, 2019, the Company announced the appointment of Leah C. Stearns as the Company's Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"), effective May 15,

2019. As previously announced, James R. Groch, the Company's current CFO and Chief Investment Officer, will focus full time on his responsibilities as

the Company's Global Group President and Chief Investment Officer, effective May 15, 2019.

Ms. Stearns, age 38, has served as Senior Vice President and CFO for the U.S. division of American Tower Corporation, a real estate investment trust, since

November 2018. Prior to that, Ms. Stearns served in roles of increasing responsibility at American Tower for 17 years, including serving as Senior Vice

President, Corporate Finance and Treasurer from July 2018 to November 2018, CEO, EMEA from July 2017 to July 2018, Senior Vice President, Treasurer

and Investor Relations from December 2014 to July 2017 and Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer from December 2013 to December 2014.

There are no arrangements or understandings between Ms. Stearns and any other persons pursuant to which Ms. Stearns was selected as the CFO of the

Company. There are no family relationships between Ms. Stearns and any director or executive officer of the Company, and Ms. Stearns has no direct or indirect material interest in any transaction required to be disclosed pursuant to Item 404(a) of Regulation S-K promulgated under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, nor are any such transactions currently proposed.

Ms. Stearns will earn an annual base salary of $700,000 and will be eligible for an annual target bonus of $1,000,000 and an annual target equity award of $2,200,000 (with her 2019 annual bonus and 2019 annual equity award prorated based on her start date). Upon joining the Company, Ms. Stearns will receive a one-time equity award of $3,000,000 on the same vesting and other terms as the Strategic Equity Awards received by other senior executivesdescribed under the heading "Components of Our Program-Elements of our compensation program-One-Time Strategic Equity Award" in the Company's Proxy Statement on Schedule 14A filed on April 4, 2019, including the requirement that Ms. Stearns execute a restrictive covenants agreement and two-thirds of the award being driven by Company performance measures relative to the S&P 500. Ms. Stearns will also receive a $2,000,000 transitionequity award which will vest ratably over a four-year period, beginning on the first anniversary of the grant date, subject to the terms of the Company's 2017 Equity Incentive Plan and a cash transition bonus of $1,000,000, which will be subject to repayment in full if she resigns from the Company prior to the fourth anniversary of her start date. The transition equity award and cash transition bonus are intended to compensate Ms. Stearns for equity awards at American Tower that she will forfeit. In addition, the Company will reimburse Ms. Stearns for certain expenses in connection with her relocation to Dallas, where she will be based.

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.

On April 15, 2019, the Company issued a press release announcing the appointment of Ms. Stearns as the Company's new CFO. We have attached a copy

of that press release as Exhibit 99.1 hereto and incorporate it by reference herein.

The information included in this Current Report on Form 8-K under this Item 7.01 (including Exhibit 99.1 hereto) is being "furnished" and shall not be deemed "filed" for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

The exhibits listed below are being filed with this Current Report on Form 8-K.

Exhibit No. Description 99.1* Press Release announcing the appointment of Leah C. Stearns as Chief Financial Officer of the Company, dated April 15, 2019.

* Furnished herewith.