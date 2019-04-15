CBRE : Appoints Leah C. Stearns as Chief Financial Officer

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) today announced that Leah C. Stearns will
join the company as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Ms. Stearns, who
assumes her new role on May 15, was previously Senior Vice President and
CFO for American Tower Corporation’s (NYSE:AMT) U.S. division, which
comprises over 50% of American Tower’s global operating profit.
Ms. Stearns will oversee CBRE’s global finance and accounting
organization, including tax, treasury, balance sheet management,
financial planning & analytics and investor relations. She will be based
in Dallas.
“Leah will bring tremendous capabilities to CBRE. She is an exceptional
executive who has risen rapidly in her career and has had significant
responsibilities in financial management, operational leadership and
international activities. Her background is well suited to help us drive
our strategy,” said Bob Sulentic, the company’s president and chief
executive officer.
Ms. Stearns’ appointment enables Jim Groch to focus full time on his
responsibilities as the company’s Global Group President and Chief
Investment Officer. As previously announced, in this role, Mr. Groch’s
primary duties are leading the company’s merger-and-acquisition
activities and allocating capital into its real estate investments
businesses.
Ms. Stearns joined American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, in
2001. In her current role, she has responsibility for finance and
accounting, mergers and acquisitions, supply chain, operational tax
planning, and other aspects of the company’s U.S. business. She also
previously served as Chief Executive Officer of American Tower’s EMEA
division. American Tower, with a market capitalization of more than $85
billion, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of
multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 170,000
communications sites.
Ms. Stearns holds an MBA from Boston College and a BS from Boston
University, both with honors. She serves on the board of a non-profit
organization, the Brookline Center, which seeks to provide access to
high-quality mental health services, regardless of one’s ability to pay.
About CBRE Group, Inc.
CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE), a Fortune 500 and S&P 500 company
headquartered in Los Angeles, is the world’s largest commercial real
estate services and investment firm (based on 2018 revenue). The company
has more than 90,000 employees (excluding affiliates) and serves real
estate investors and occupiers through approximately 480 offices
(excluding affiliates) worldwide. CBRE offers a broad range of
integrated services, including facilities, transaction and project
management; property management; investment management; appraisal and
valuation; property leasing; strategic consulting; property sales;
mortgage services and development services. Please visit our website at www.cbre.com.
