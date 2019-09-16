CBRE : Earns Place on Dow Jones Sustainability World Index

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) today announced that it has been included in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI). This index recognizes global corporations that demonstrate leadership in environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance.

The 2,500 largest global companies had the opportunity to be evaluated for the Index. Of these, 318 companies merited inclusion in DJSI-World.

CBRE was also one of 141 companies (out of 600 that are eligible) to earn a place in the DJSI-North America – the sixth year in a row that the company has been included in the North America Index.

“At CBRE, we are proud of our commitment to responsible business practices and our performance on key ESG issues,” said Bob Sulentic, CBRE’s president and chief executive officer. “Our inclusion in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index is a measure of our continued progress in creating exceptional outcomes for all our stakeholders.”

CBRE’s ESG performance has also earned the company a place on the FTSE4Good Index for six consecutive years.

Earlier this year, CBRE was ranked #15 on Corporate Responsibility Magazine’s list of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens, and was also recognized as one of the 100 Most Sustainable Companies by Barron’s.

More information can be found at www.cbre.com/responsibility.

About CBRE Group, Inc.

