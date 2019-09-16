Log in
CBRE GROUP

(CBRE)
CBRE : Earns Place on Dow Jones Sustainability World Index

09/16/2019

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) today announced that it has been included in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI). This index recognizes global corporations that demonstrate leadership in environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance.

The 2,500 largest global companies had the opportunity to be evaluated for the Index. Of these, 318 companies merited inclusion in DJSI-World.

CBRE was also one of 141 companies (out of 600 that are eligible) to earn a place in the DJSI-North America – the sixth year in a row that the company has been included in the North America Index.

“At CBRE, we are proud of our commitment to responsible business practices and our performance on key ESG issues,” said Bob Sulentic, CBRE’s president and chief executive officer. “Our inclusion in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index is a measure of our continued progress in creating exceptional outcomes for all our stakeholders.”

CBRE’s ESG performance has also earned the company a place on the FTSE4Good Index for six consecutive years.

Earlier this year, CBRE was ranked #15 on Corporate Responsibility Magazine’s list of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens, and was also recognized as one of the 100 Most Sustainable Companies by Barron’s.

More information can be found at www.cbre.com/responsibility.

About CBRE Group, Inc.

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE), a Fortune 500 and S&P 500 company headquartered in Los Angeles, is the world’s largest commercial real estate services and investment firm (based on 2018 revenue). The company has more than 90,000 employees (excluding affiliates) and serves real estate investors and occupiers through more than 480 offices (excluding affiliates) worldwide. CBRE offers a broad range of integrated services, including facilities, transaction and project management; property management; investment management; appraisal and valuation; property leasing; strategic consulting; property sales; mortgage services and development services. Please visit our website at www.cbre.com. We routinely post important information on our website, including corporate and investor presentations and financial information. We intend to use our website as a means of disclosing material, non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Such disclosures will be included in the Investor Relations section of our website at https://ir.cbre.com. Accordingly, investors should monitor such portion of our website, in addition to following our press releases, Securities and Exchange filings and public conference calls and webcasts.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 23 374 M
EBIT 2019 1 267 M
Net income 2019 1 116 M
Debt 2019 564 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 16,5x
P/E ratio 2020 14,4x
EV / Sales2019 0,78x
EV / Sales2020 0,67x
Capitalization 17 774 M
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert E. Sulentic President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brandon Bridges Boze Chairman
Jack Durburg Global Chief Operating Officer
James R. Groch CFO & Global Director-Corporate Development
Chandra Dhandapani Chief Technology & Digital Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBRE GROUP34.87%17 774
JONES LANG LASALLE INC12.14%7 315
ZILLOW GROUP INC1.59%6 597
CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC30.62%4 102
TLG IMMOBILIEN AG-2.15%2 938
COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC22.61%2 755
