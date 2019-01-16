Log in
CBRE GROUP (CBRE)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/16 09:45:24 am
42.975 USD   +0.90%
2018AMAZON COM : Primed to Deliver a Real-Estate Boom
DJ
CBRE : Forbes Names CBRE One of America's Best Employers for Diversity

01/16/2019 | 09:24am EST
CBRE Group, Inc. has been named by Forbes magazine to the 2019 America's Best Employers For Diversity list.

A company's inclusion on Forbes Diversity list was determined by employee responses to a survey that asked questions about diversity, gender, ethnicity, sexual orientation, age and disability. Other key factors were the gender representation on a company's management team and board of directors, and its proactive communication about diversity. The survey also examined the gap in diversity perceptions at a given organization.

'At CBRE, we greatly value employee diversity in creating an inclusive and engaging work environment that enables all employees to contribute to their full potential,' said Bobby Griffin, CBRE's vice president, Diversity & Inclusion.

Forbes collaborated with the research firm Statista to survey 30,000 U.S. employees in companies with 1,000 or more employees. Responses that were received from underrepresented ethnic minorities, women and people aged 50 and older were weighted higher in the survey responses.

Clickhere to review the full list on forbes.com.

Disclaimer

CBRE Group Inc. published this content on 16 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 January 2019 14:23:05 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 21 046 M
EBIT 2018 1 177 M
Net income 2018 1 032 M
Debt 2018 1 768 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 14,20
P/E ratio 2019 13,64
EV / Sales 2018 0,77x
EV / Sales 2019 0,76x
Capitalization 14 423 M
Chart CBRE GROUP
Duration : Period :
CBRE Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CBRE GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 52,3 $
Spread / Average Target 24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert E. Sulentic President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brandon Bridges Boze Chairman
Jack Durburg Global Chief Operating Officer
James R. Groch CFO & Global Director-Corporate Development
Chandra Dhandapani Chief Technology & Digital Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBRE GROUP6.37%14 423
ZILLOW GROUP INC5.79%6 750
JONES LANG LASALLE INC7.02%6 136
TLG IMMOBILIEN AG7.35%3 067
FIRSTSERVICE CORP4.46%2 536
NEWMARK GROUP INC21.07%2 385
