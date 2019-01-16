CBRE : Forbes Names CBRE One of America's Best Employers for Diversity

CBRE Group, Inc. has been named by Forbes magazine to the 2019 America's Best Employers For Diversity list.

A company's inclusion on Forbes Diversity list was determined by employee responses to a survey that asked questions about diversity, gender, ethnicity, sexual orientation, age and disability. Other key factors were the gender representation on a company's management team and board of directors, and its proactive communication about diversity. The survey also examined the gap in diversity perceptions at a given organization.

'At CBRE, we greatly value employee diversity in creating an inclusive and engaging work environment that enables all employees to contribute to their full potential,' said Bobby Griffin, CBRE's vice president, Diversity & Inclusion.

Forbes collaborated with the research firm Statista to survey 30,000 U.S. employees in companies with 1,000 or more employees. Responses that were received from underrepresented ethnic minorities, women and people aged 50 and older were weighted higher in the survey responses.

