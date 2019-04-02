CBRE : Investor Relations Presentation (opens in new window)

Log in
CBRE : Investor Relations Presentation

04/02/2019

CBRE GROUP, INC. INVESTOR OVERVIEW

April 2019

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains statements that are forward looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These include statements regarding CBRE's future growth momentum, operations, market share, business outlook, and financial performance expectations. These statements are estimates only and actual results may ultimately differ from them. Except to the extent required by applicable securities laws, we undertake no obligation to update or publicly revise any of the forward-looking statements that you may hear today. Please refer to our fourth quarter earnings release, furnished on Form 8-K, and our most recent annual report filed on Form 10-K, and in particular any discussion of risk factors or forward-looking statements therein, which are available on the SEC's website (www.sec.gov), for a full discussion of the risks and other factors that may impact any forward-looking statements that you may hear today. We may make certain statements during the course of this presentation, which include references to "non-GAAP financial measures," as defined by SEC regulations. Where required by these regulations, we have provided reconciliations of these measures to what we believe are the most directly comparable GAAP measures, which are attached hereto within the appendix.

INVESTOR DECK | 2

The Global Leader in an Expanding Industry

Int e grat e d se rv ic e s t o c o mme rc ial re al e st at e inv e st o rs and o c c u pie rs

Scale And Diversity

Market Leadership Leading Global Brand

6.1 billion square feet under management1

480+ offices worldwide2

Serves clients in over 100 countries2

Serves over 90% of the Fortune 100

Over 87,000 transactions in 2018

#1 Leasing

#1 Property Sales

#1 Outsourcing

#1 Appraisal & Valuation

#1 Property Management

#1 US Commercial Developer

$105 billion AUM3

Lipsey's #1 CRE brand for 18 consecutive years

One of the World's Most Ethical Companies awarded by Ethisphere Institute for six straight years

S&P 500 company since 2006

Named FORTUNE's Most Admired Real Estate Company for 2019

CBRE

STRATEGIC PRIORITIES

Intense Focus on Client Outcomes

Top Talent: Leadership and Production

Premier Platform, Notably Digital & Technology Scale, Connectivity and Culture

Strategic Investment, Notably M&A and Digital & Tech Thoughtful, Intensive Cost Management

Where Does CBRE Derive Its Revenue?

G lo bal mark e t le ade r ac ro ss v irt u ally all CBR E bu sine ss line s

Total Fee Revenue1

$10,838

Development & Carried Interest2

100%

Capital

Markets3

$2,514

80%

(23%)

Leasing

60%

$3,220

(30%)

40%

Contractual

20%

Sources4

$4,968 (46%)

0%

2018

Deploy institutional capital into real estate development

Represent buyers and sellers of real estate; arrange financing

Represent tenants and landlords in leasing transactions

Manage Properties (Over 6 billion square feet):

-Outsourcing - manage facilities and projects for occupiers

-Property Management - for investor owned property

Investment Management - deploy institutional capital into real estate Provide valuations and mortgage servicing

Disclaimer

CBRE Group Inc. published this content on 02 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
