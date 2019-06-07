CBRE : Investor Relations Presentation (opens in new window)

Log in
CBRE : Investor Relations Presentation

06/07/2019 | 05:18pm EDT

CBRE GROUP, INC. INVESTOR OVERVIEW

June 2019

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains statements that are forward looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These include statements regarding CBRE's future growth momentum, operations, market share, business outlook, and financial performance expectations. These statements are estimates only and actual results may ultimately differ from them. Except to the extent required by applicable securities laws, we undertake no obligation to update or publicly revise any of the forward-looking statements that you may hear today. Please refer to our first quarter earnings release, furnished on Form 8-K, our most recent annual report filed on Form 10-K, and our most recent quarterly report filed on Form 10-Q and in particular any discussion of risk factors or forward-looking statements therein, which are available on the SEC's website (www.sec.gov), for a full discussion of the risks and other factors that may impact any forward-looking statements that you may hear today. We may make certain statements during the course of this presentation, which include references to "non-GAAP financial measures," as defined by SEC regulations. Where required by these regulations, we have provided reconciliations of these measures to what we believe are the most directly comparable GAAP measures, which are attached hereto within the appendix.

INVESTOR DECK | 2

The Global Leader in an Expanding Industry

Inte grate d se rv ic e s to c omme rc ial re al e state inv e stors and oc c u pie rs

Scale And Diversity

Market Leadership Leading Global Brand

  • 6.1 billion square feet under management1
  • 480+ offices worldwide2
  • Serves clients in over 100 countries2
  • Serves over 90% of the Fortune 100
  • Over 87,000 transactions in 2018
  • #1 Leasing
  • #1 Property Sales
  • #1 Outsourcing
  • #1 Appraisal & Valuation
  • #1 Property Management
  • #1 US Commercial Developer
  • $107 billion AUM3
  • Lipsey's #1 CRE brand for 18 consecutive years
  • One of the World's Most Ethical Companies awarded by Ethisphere Institute for six straight years
  • S&P 500 company since 2006
  • Named FORTUNE's Most Admired Real Estate Company for 2019

CBRE

STRATEGIC PRIORITIES

Intense Focus on Client Outcomes

Top Talent: Leadership and Production

Premier Platform, Notably Digital & Technology Scale, Connectivity and Culture

Strategic Investment, Notably M&A and Digital & Tech Thoughtful, Intensive Cost Management

Where Does CBRE Derive Its Revenue?

G lobal marke t le ade r ac ross v irtu ally all CBRE bu sine ss line s

Total Fee Revenue1

$10,838

Development & Carried Interest2

100%

Capital

Markets3

$2,520

80%

(23%)

Advisory

60%

Leasing

$3,080

(28%)

40%

Contractual

20%

Sources4

$5,102 (47%)

0%

2018

Deploy institutional capital into real estate development

Represent buyers and sellers of real estate; arrange financing

Represent tenants and landlords in leasing transactions

Manage Properties (Over 6 billion square feet):

  • Outsourcing - manage facilities and projects for occupiers
  • Property Management - for investor owned property

Investment Management - deploy institutional capital into real estate Provide valuations and mortgage servicing

Disclaimer

CBRE Group Inc. published this content on 07 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2019 21:17:05 UTC
