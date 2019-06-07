CBRE : Investor Relations Presentation (opens in new window)
CBRE GROUP, INC. INVESTOR OVERVIEW
June 2019
Forward-Looking Statements
This presentation contains statements that are forward looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These include statements regarding CBRE's future growth momentum, operations, market share, business outlook, and financial performance expectations. These statements are estimates only and actual results may ultimately differ from them. Except to the extent required by applicable securities laws, we undertake no obligation to update or publicly revise any of the forward-looking statements that you may hear today. Please refer to our first quarter earnings release, furnished on Form 8-K, our most recent annual report filed on Form 10-K, and our most recent quarterly report filed on Form 10-Q and in particular any discussion of risk factors or forward-looking statements therein, which are available on the SEC's website (www.sec.gov), for a full discussion of the risks and other factors that may impact any forward-looking statements that you may hear today. We may make certain statements during the course of this presentation, which include references to "non-GAAP financial measures," as defined by SEC regulations. Where required by these regulations, we have provided reconciliations of these measures to what we believe are the most directly comparable GAAP measures, which are attached hereto within the appendix.
The Global Leader in an Expanding Industry
Inte grate d se rv ic e s to c omme rc ial re al e state inv e stors and oc c u pie rs
Scale And Diversity
Market Leadership Leading Global Brand
6.1 billion square feet under management1
480+ offices worldwide2
Serves clients in over 100 countries2
Serves over 90% of the Fortune 100
Over 87,000 transactions in 2018
#1 Leasing
#1 Property Sales
#1 Outsourcing
#1 Appraisal & Valuation
#1 Property Management
#1 US Commercial Developer
$107 billion AUM3
Lipsey's #1 CRE brand for 18 consecutive years
One of the World's Most Ethical Companies awarded by Ethisphere Institute for six straight years
S&P 500 company since 2006
Named FORTUNE's Most Admired Real Estate Company for 2019
CBRE
STRATEGIC PRIORITIES
Intense Focus on Client Outcomes
Top Talent: Leadership and Production
Premier Platform, Notably Digital & Technology Scale, Connectivity and Culture
Strategic Investment, Notably M&A and Digital & Tech Thoughtful, Intensive Cost Management
Where Does CBRE Derive Its Revenue?
G lobal marke t le ade r ac ross v irtu ally all CBRE bu sine ss line s
Total Fee Revenue1
$10,838
Development & Carried Interest2
100%
Capital
Markets3
$2,520
80%
(23%)
Advisory
60%
Leasing
$3,080
(28%)
40%
Contractual
20%
Sources4
$5,102 (47%)
0%
2018
Deploy institutional capital into real estate development
Represent buyers and sellers of real estate; arrange financing
Represent tenants and landlords in leasing transactions
Manage Properties (Over 6 billion square feet):
Outsourcing - manage facilities and projects for occupiers
Property Management - for investor owned property
Investment Management - deploy institutional capital into real estate Provide valuations and mortgage servicing
