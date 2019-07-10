CBRE : Three CBRE-Managed Properties Receive BOMA International Awards for Commercial Building Management and Operations

CBRE announced that three CBRE-managed buildings were recognized with international awards for excellence in commercial building management and operations by BOMA (Building Owners and Managers Association) at the 2019 BOMA International Conference & Expo.

737 North Michigan/Olympia Centre in Chicagowon an international TOBY (The Outstanding Building of the Year®) award in the 'Mixed-Use' category. The property is managed by CBRE and owned by 737 North Michigan Avenue Investors, LLC. The 1.1-million-square-foot property is comprised of 18 floors of office space, a 435-space parking garage, 265 residential units and a large retail space occupied by Neiman Marcus. 737 North Michigan/Olympia Centre has also been designated and certified as a BOMA 360 Performance building.

280 Park Avenue in New York City won an international TOBY award in the 'Renovated Building' category. The 1.3-million-square-foot mixed use complex is managed by CBRE and owned as a joint venture between SL Green Realty and Vornado Realty Trust. The ownership recently completed a full property transformation and modernization, including a new marble clad lobby with 25-foot-high ceilings along Park Avenue as well as a host of other improvements such as new elevators, restrooms, corridors, and upgraded mechanical systems. Ownership's investment extended deep into all building systems and infrastructure, ultimately delivering LEED Gold certification and a BOMA 360 Performance designation.

Shanghai Tower in China received the 'Global Innovation Award' which recognizes properties that represent significant advancements within the commercial real estate industry. CBRE has been part of the Property Management team for the last six years at Shanghai Tower, a 6.2-million-square-foot skyscraper encompassing office, hotel, conference facility, retail and cultural venues, and with an observatory providing 360-degree views of Shanghai. The property achieved LEED® platinum certification and accolades from the China Green Building Three-Star rating certification for adopting 43 green technologies. Shanghai Tower is also a BOMA 360 Performance Program building.

'We are honored to accept three international TOBY® Awards and be acknowledged for the Global Innovation Award at Shanghai Tower,' said Chris Connelly, CBRE's Global President for Property Management. 'These awards validate our partnership with our clients and our ability to provide them with world-class operational excellence in the management of their properties.'

The TOBY Awards are the commercial real estate industry's highest recognition honoring excellence in commercial building management and operations in specific categories of building size or type. To win an International TOBY Award, a property first must win both local and regional competitions. Judging is based on community impact, tenant and employee relations programs, energy management systems, accessibility, emergency evacuation procedures, building personnel training programs and overall quality indicators. A team of expert industry professionals also conducted comprehensive building inspections.