CBRE : to Webcast 2019 Investor Day

0
02/14/2019 | 08:00am EST

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) announced today that the company will webcast presentations from its Investor Day in New York City on Thursday, March 7, 2019 beginning at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Several senior CBRE executives will be presenting at the event.

Live audio webcasts of the presentations will be accessible via the Investor Relations section of the Company's web site at www.cbre.com/ir. Audio replays and copies of the presentations will be posted on the web site within 48 hours of the live event.

About CBRE Group, Inc.

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE), a Fortune 500 and S&P 500 company headquartered in Los Angeles, is the world’s largest commercial real estate services and investment firm (based on 2018 revenue). The company has more than 90,000 employees (excluding affiliates) and serves real estate investors and occupiers through more than 480 offices (excluding affiliates) worldwide. CBRE offers a broad range of integrated services, including facilities, transaction and project management; property management; investment management; appraisal and valuation; property leasing; strategic consulting; property sales; mortgage services and development services. Please visit our website at www.cbre.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 22 453 M
EBIT 2019 1 347 M
Net income 2019 1 093 M
Debt 2019 2 585 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 15,53
P/E ratio 2020 14,13
EV / Sales 2019 0,86x
EV / Sales 2020 0,63x
Capitalization 16 785 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 55,0 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert E. Sulentic President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brandon Bridges Boze Chairman
Jack Durburg Global Chief Operating Officer
James R. Groch CFO & Global Director-Corporate Development
Chandra Dhandapani Chief Technology & Digital Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBRE GROUP22.98%16 785
JONES LANG LASALLE INC31.24%7 456
ZILLOW GROUP INC13.39%7 233
FIRSTSERVICE CORP25.32%3 070
TLG IMMOBILIEN AG6.69%2 998
COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC21.03%2 605
