CBRE : Global Pharmaceutical Company Appoints CBRE to Deliver Integrated Real Estate Management and Consulting Services Around the World

10/29/2019 | 09:12am EDT

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) today announced its appointment as exclusive provider of global real estate services for Novartis International AG, one of the world’s leading pharmaceutical companies.

Under this new mandate, CBRE’s Global Workplace Solutions (GWS) and Advisory & Transaction Services teams will deliver a full suite of real estate and facilities services to the global pharmaceutical company’s 70-million-square-foot (6.5 million square meters) portfolio, which spans more than 90 countries and multiple property types, including office, laboratory, manufacturing and research facilities. CBRE will support Novartis in the transformation of its real estate portfolio, improving its employee workplace experience and driving its sustainability agenda.

Paul Saville-King, President, CBRE Enterprise Accounts, EMEA, said: “CBRE’s ability to provide fully integrated real estate services across the globe makes us the ideal choice for Novartis. We are deeply committed to helping Novartis optimize its real estate portfolio and operating performance worldwide. We also look forward to supporting Novartis as it reduces the environmental impact of its occupancy and transforms its workplace experience, enabling its employees to do their best work for the patients who depend on Novartis every day.”

CBRE was appointed by Novartis following a competitive bidding process. The appointment marks another success for CBRE’s GWS business in the Life Sciences sector, a high-growth area for the company.

About CBRE Group, Inc.

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE), a Fortune 500 and S&P 500 company headquartered in Los Angeles, is the world’s largest commercial real estate services and investment firm (based on 2018 revenue). The company has more than 90,000 employees (excluding affiliates) and serves real estate investors and occupiers through more than 480 offices (excluding affiliates) worldwide. CBRE offers a broad range of integrated services, including facilities, transaction and project management; property management; investment management; appraisal and valuation; property leasing; strategic consulting; property sales; mortgage services and development services. Please visit our website at www.cbre.com. We routinely post important information on our website, including corporate and investor presentations and financial information. We intend to use our website as a means of disclosing material, non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Such disclosures will be included in the Investor Relations section of our website at https://ir.cbre.com. Accordingly, investors should monitor such portion of our website, in addition to following our press releases, Securities and Exchange filings and public conference calls and webcasts.


© Business Wire 2019
EPS Revisions
