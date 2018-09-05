CBRE Group, Inc. : Enhances Healthcare Capabilities with Acquisition of Noveen Consulting

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE: CBRE) today announced that it has acquired
Noveen Consulting, a consulting firm focused on helping healthcare
facility owners improve the economics of owning and operating healthcare
facilities. Noveen, based in Louisville, Kentucky, serves healthcare
systems throughout the U.S.
Noveen’s service offerings include facility condition assessments,
commissioning, energy management, facility optimization and technology
consulting & implementation strategies. Noveen will align with CBRE
Healthcare, which helps U.S. healthcare systems to reduce costs,
monetize assets and realize the most value from their real estate. Its
professionals will fully support CBRE Healthcare’s core offering,
including advisory & transactions, facilities management, management
consulting and project management.
“We have a deep understanding of Noveen’s value proposition and are
excited to embed their capabilities into our full service offering for
healthcare systems nationwide. The environment for healthcare providers
continues to evolve rapidly and Noveen gives CBRE another significant
advantage in helping our clients to achieve innovative facility &
technology outcomes,” said Curt Grantham, Global President of Project
Management, CBRE.
“Through the last seventeen years, Noveen and CBRE professionals have
worked along-side each other with a common purpose to address the
business objectives of our clients. By combining resources, we are in
position to provide a complete, integrated solution to the needs of our
healthcare clients,” said Mo Deljoo, President of Noveen Consulting.
Noveen Consulting and its team of professionals, headed by Mr. Deljoo,
will become part of the project management line of business within CBRE.
That team will also leverage CBRE’s other project management
capabilities in overseeing capital projects and advising healthcare
clients on facility and energy management projects.
About CBRE Group, Inc.
CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE: CBRE), a Fortune 500 and S&P 500 company
headquartered in Los Angeles, is the world’s largest commercial real
estate services and investment firm (based on 2017 revenue). The company
has more than 80,000 employees (excluding affiliates) and serves real
estate investors and occupiers through approximately 450 offices
(excluding affiliates) worldwide. CBRE offers a broad range of
integrated services, including facilities, transaction and project
management; property management; investment management; appraisal and
valuation; property leasing; strategic consulting; property sales;
mortgage services and development services. Please visit our website at www.cbre.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain of the statements in this release regarding the acquisition of
Noveen Consulting (“Noveen”) that do not concern purely historical data
are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor”
provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
Forward-looking statements are made based on our management’s
expectations and beliefs concerning future events affecting us and are
subject to uncertainties and factors relating to our operations and
business environment, all of which are difficult to predict and many of
which are beyond our control. Accordingly, actual performance, results
and events may vary materially from those indicated in forward-looking
statements, and you should not rely on forward-looking statements as
predictions of future performance, results or events. Numerous factors
could cause actual future performance, results and events to differ
materially from those indicated in forward-looking statements,
including, but not limited to, our ability to successfully integrate
Noveen with our existing healthcare services and project management
operations in the United States., as well as other risks and
uncertainties discussed in our filings with the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission (SEC). Any forward-looking statements speak only as
of the date of this release. We assume no obligation to update
forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in
assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking
information, except to the extent required by applicable securities
laws. If we do update one or more forward-looking statements, no
inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with
respect to those or other forward-looking statements. For additional
information concerning factors that may cause actual results to differ
from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements and other risks
and uncertainties to our business in general, please refer to our SEC
filings, including our Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31,
2017 and Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. Such filings are
available publicly and may be obtained from our website at www.cbre.com
or upon request from the CBRE Investor Relations Department at investorrelations@cbre.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180905005052/en/