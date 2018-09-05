CBRE Group, Inc. : Enhances Healthcare Capabilities with Acquisition of Noveen Consulting

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE: CBRE) today announced that it has acquired Noveen Consulting, a consulting firm focused on helping healthcare facility owners improve the economics of owning and operating healthcare facilities. Noveen, based in Louisville, Kentucky, serves healthcare systems throughout the U.S.

Noveen’s service offerings include facility condition assessments, commissioning, energy management, facility optimization and technology consulting & implementation strategies. Noveen will align with CBRE Healthcare, which helps U.S. healthcare systems to reduce costs, monetize assets and realize the most value from their real estate. Its professionals will fully support CBRE Healthcare’s core offering, including advisory & transactions, facilities management, management consulting and project management.

“We have a deep understanding of Noveen’s value proposition and are excited to embed their capabilities into our full service offering for healthcare systems nationwide. The environment for healthcare providers continues to evolve rapidly and Noveen gives CBRE another significant advantage in helping our clients to achieve innovative facility & technology outcomes,” said Curt Grantham, Global President of Project Management, CBRE.

“Through the last seventeen years, Noveen and CBRE professionals have worked along-side each other with a common purpose to address the business objectives of our clients. By combining resources, we are in position to provide a complete, integrated solution to the needs of our healthcare clients,” said Mo Deljoo, President of Noveen Consulting.

Noveen Consulting and its team of professionals, headed by Mr. Deljoo, will become part of the project management line of business within CBRE. That team will also leverage CBRE’s other project management capabilities in overseeing capital projects and advising healthcare clients on facility and energy management projects.

About CBRE Group, Inc.

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE: CBRE), a Fortune 500 and S&P 500 company headquartered in Los Angeles, is the world’s largest commercial real estate services and investment firm (based on 2017 revenue). The company has more than 80,000 employees (excluding affiliates) and serves real estate investors and occupiers through approximately 450 offices (excluding affiliates) worldwide. CBRE offers a broad range of integrated services, including facilities, transaction and project management; property management; investment management; appraisal and valuation; property leasing; strategic consulting; property sales; mortgage services and development services. Please visit our website at www.cbre.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements in this release regarding the acquisition of Noveen Consulting (“Noveen”) that do not concern purely historical data are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are made based on our management’s expectations and beliefs concerning future events affecting us and are subject to uncertainties and factors relating to our operations and business environment, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. Accordingly, actual performance, results and events may vary materially from those indicated in forward-looking statements, and you should not rely on forward-looking statements as predictions of future performance, results or events. Numerous factors could cause actual future performance, results and events to differ materially from those indicated in forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, our ability to successfully integrate Noveen with our existing healthcare services and project management operations in the United States., as well as other risks and uncertainties discussed in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. We assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. If we do update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements. For additional information concerning factors that may cause actual results to differ from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements and other risks and uncertainties to our business in general, please refer to our SEC filings, including our Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017 and Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. Such filings are available publicly and may be obtained from our website at www.cbre.com or upon request from the CBRE Investor Relations Department at investorrelations@cbre.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180905005052/en/