CBRE Group, Inc. : to Present at the Morgan Stanley Virtual Commercial Real Estate Symposium

06/08/2020 | 08:33am EDT

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) announced today that Leah Stearns, the company’s Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Morgan Stanley Virtual Commercial Real Estate Symposium, a part of the Morgan Stanley Virtual U.S. Financials Conference, on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. The presentation is scheduled for 1:45 p.m. Eastern time.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be accessible via the Investor Relations section of the company’s web site at www.cbre.com. An audio replay of the webcast will be posted within 24 hours of the live event and will be available for 90 days thereafter.

About CBRE Group, Inc.

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE), a Fortune 500 and S&P 500 company headquartered in Los Angeles, is the world’s largest commercial real estate services and investment firm (based on 2019 revenue). The company has more than 100,000 employees (excluding affiliates) and serves real estate investors and occupiers through more than 530 offices (excluding affiliates) worldwide. CBRE offers a broad range of integrated services, including facilities, transaction and project management; property management; investment management; appraisal and valuation; property leasing; strategic consulting; property sales; mortgage services and development services. Please visit our website at www.cbre.com. We routinely post important information on our website, including corporate and investor presentations and financial information. We intend to use our website as a means of disclosing material, non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Such disclosures will be included in the Investor Relations section of our website at https://ir.cbre.com. Accordingly, investors should monitor such portion of our website, in addition to following our press releases, Securities and Exchange filings and public conference calls and webcasts.



Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 23 272 M - -
Net income 2020 899 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 183 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 21,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 17 689 M 17 689 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,81x
Nbr of Employees 100 000
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart CBRE GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
CBRE Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CBRE GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 50,00 $
Last Close Price 54,02 $
Spread / Highest target 5,52%
Spread / Average Target -7,44%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert E. Sulentic President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brandon Bridges Boze Chairman
J. Christopher Kirk Global Chief Operating Officer
Leah Canham Stearns Chief Financial Officer
Chandra Dhandapani Chief Technology & Digital Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBRE GROUP, INC.-11.86%17 689
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.30.13%13 118
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-29.53%6 334
POLY PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.87.38%6 254
CHINA MERCHANTS PROPERTY OPERATION AND SERVICE CO., LTD.57.71%4 790
CHINA OVERSEAS PROPERTY HOLDINGS LIMITED67.35%3 478
