CBRE : Names Darcy Mackay Group President, Global Workplace Solutions

CBRE Group, Inc. today announced that Darcy Mackay has been named Group President in the company's Global Workplace Solutions (GWS) Enterprise business, which provides integrated facilities and real estate services to corporations and other large space users on a global and regional global basis.

In this role, Ms. Mackay will have responsibility for a business that delivers integrated global services for GWS Enterprise accounts based in the Central United States and Canada.

Ms. Mackay, a 21-year veteran of CBRE, has deep and varied experience in the company's GWS business. Most recently, she served as President of the GWS West Division until late 2018 when she was named the company's Chief People Officer.

'Darcy is an outstanding leader with a longstanding track record of success,' said Jack Durburg, Global CEO of CBRE's GWS business. 'GWS and the offering we provide clients just got better with Darcy re-joining our team.'

Ms. Mackay holds a B.A. from Harvard University and a Master of Public Policy from the University of California, Berkeley.