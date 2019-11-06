MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Nyse > CBRE Group, Inc. CBRE CBRE GROUP, INC. (CBRE) Add to my list Report Report Real-time Cboe BZX - 11/06 10:51:51 am 53 USD -4.57% 10:40a CBRE : Q3 Form 10-Q PU 10:35a CBRE : Q3 Presentation PU 10:30a CBRE : Q3 PU Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions News Summary Most relevant All news Press Releases Official Publications Sector news MarketScreener Strategies Analyst Recommendations CBRE : Q3 Form 10-Q 0 11/06/2019 | 10:40am EST Send by mail :

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 FORM 10-Q QUARTERLY REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15 (d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the quarterly period ended September 30, 2019 OR TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15 (d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the Transition Period from _______________ to _______________ Commission File Number 001-32205 CBRE GROUP, INC. (Exact name of Registrant as specified in its charter) Delaware 94-3391143 (State or other jurisdiction of (I.R.S. Employer incorporation or organization) Identification Number) 400 South Hope Street, 25th Floor Los Angeles, California 90071 (Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code) (213) 613-3333 Not applicable (Registrant's telephone number, including area code) (Former name, former address and former fiscal year, if changed since last report) Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act: Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered Class A Common Stock, $0.01 par value per share "CBRE" New York Stock Exchange Indicate by check mark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. Yes ☒No ☐ Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files). Yes ☒No ☐ Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company" and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act. Large accelerated filer ☒ Accelerated filer ☐ Non-accelerated filer ☐ Smaller reporting company ☐ Emerging growth company ☐ If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act). Yes ☐No ☒The number of shares of Class A common stock outstanding at October 29, 2019 was 334,751,698. FORM 10-Q September 30, 2019 TABLE OF CONTENTS Page PART I - FINANCIAL INFORMATION Item 1.Financial Statements (Unaudited) Consolidated Balance Sheets at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018................................. 1 Consolidated Statements of Operations for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018....................................................................................................................................... 2 Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018...................................................................................................... 3 Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018......... 4 Consolidated Statements of Equity for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 6 and 2018...................................................................................................................................... Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements..................................................................................... 8 Item 2. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations..... 35 Item 3. Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk..................................................... 54 Item 4. Controls and Procedures................................................................................................................. 55 PART II - OTHER INFORMATION Item 1. Legal Proceedings............................................................................................................................. 55 Item 1A. Risk Factors...................................................................................................................................... 55 Item 2. Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities and Use of Proceeds....................................................... 56 Item 6. Exhibits............................................................................................................................................. 57 Signatures.......................................................................................................................................................... 58 PART I - FINANCIAL INFORMATION Item 1. Financial Statements CBRE GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except share data) September 30, December 31, 2019 2018 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 577,460 $ 777,219 Restricted cash 124,845 86,725 Receivables, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $77,293 and $60,348 at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 4,057,751 3,668,591 Warehouse receivables 987,923 1,342,468 Advance warehouse funding 376,707 - Contract assets 348,615 307,020 Prepaid expenses 282,640 254,892 Income taxes receivable 38,615 71,684 Other current assets 264,279 245,611 Total Current Assets 7,058,835 6,754,210 Property and equipment, net 782,004 721,692 Goodwill 3,627,327 3,652,309 Other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $1,299,958 and $1,180,393 at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 1,325,603 1,441,308 Operating lease assets 980,337 - Investments in unconsolidated subsidiaries 328,580 216,174 Deferred tax assets, net 142,918 51,703 Other assets, net 795,338 619,397 Total Assets $ 15,040,942 $ 13,456,793 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 2,085,391 $ 1,919,827 Compensation and employee benefits payable 1,231,075 1,121,179 Accrued bonus and profit sharing 869,256 1,189,395 Operating lease liabilities 162,866 - Contract liabilities 110,911 82,227 Income taxes payable 30,968 68,100 Short-term borrowings: Warehouse lines of credit (which fund loans that U.S. Government Sponsored Enterprises have committed to purchase) 1,348,610 1,328,761 Revolving credit facility 52,000 - Other 4,058 - Total short-term borrowings 1,404,668 1,328,761 Current maturities of long-term debt 1,897 3,146 Other current liabilities 130,938 90,745 Total Current Liabilities 6,027,970 5,803,380 Long-term debt, net of current maturities 1,748,264 1,767,260 Non-current operating lease liabilities 1,039,865 - Non-current tax liabilities 207,845 172,626 Deferred tax liabilities, net 21,287 107,425 Other liabilities 436,731 596,200 Total Liabilities 9,481,962 8,446,891 Commitments and contingencies - - Equity: CBRE Group, Inc. Stockholders' Equity: Class A common stock; $0.01 par value; 525,000,000 shares authorized; 335,755,183 and 336,912,783 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 3,358 3,369 Additional paid-in capital 1,140,021 1,149,013 Accumulated earnings 5,155,531 4,504,684 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (787,081 ) (718,269 ) Total CBRE Group, Inc. Stockholders' Equity 5,511,829 4,938,797 Non-controlling interests 47,151 71,105 Total Equity 5,558,980 5,009,902 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 15,040,942 $ 13,456,793 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements. 1 CBRE GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue $ 5,925,101 $ 5,260,954 $ 16,774,684 $ 15,046,340 Costs and expenses: Cost of services 4,687,336 4,098,904 13,155,160 11,677,613 Operating, administrative and other 809,584 859,085 2,479,857 2,417,602 Depreciation and amortization 111,560 113,484 323,862 335,048 Intangible asset impairment - - 89,037 - Total costs and expenses 5,608,480 5,071,473 16,047,916 14,430,263 Gain on disposition of real estate 9 236 19,266 12,565 Operating income 316,630 189,717 746,034 628,642 Equity income from unconsolidated subsidiaries 25,796 126,840 120,233 263,040 Other income 941 95,515 26,163 95,244 Interest expense, net of interest income 21,846 25,420 67,638 76,053 Write-off of financing costs on extinguished debt - - 2,608 27,982 Income before provision for income taxes 321,521 386,652 822,184 882,891 Provision for income taxes 63,468 94,963 169,867 211,446 Net income 258,053 291,689 652,317 671,445 Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 1,454 1,220 7,578 2,021 Net income attributable to CBRE Group, Inc. $ 256,599 $ 290,469 $ 644,739 $ 669,424 Basic income per share: Net income per share attributable to CBRE Group, Inc. $ 0.76 $ 0.86 $ 1.92 $ 1.97 Weighted average shares outstanding for basic income per share 336,203,747 339,477,316 336,149,719 339,151,807 Diluted income per share: Net income per share attributable to CBRE Group, Inc. $ 0.75 $ 0.85 $ 1.89 $ 1.95 Weighted average shares outstanding for diluted income per share 341,100,182 343,733,947 340,590,007 343,267,240 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements. 2 CBRE GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income $ 258,053 $ 291,689 $ 652,317 $ 671,445 Other comprehensive loss: Foreign currency translation loss (78,177 ) (30,985 ) (79,772 ) (130,879 ) Adoption of Accounting Standards Update 2016-01, net of tax - - - (3,964) Amounts reclassified from accumulated other comprehensive loss to interest expense, net of tax 377 570 1,212 1,953 Unrealized gains (losses) on interest rate swaps, net of tax 7 65 (104 ) 882 Unrealized holding gains (losses) on available for sale debt securities, net of tax 881 22 2,341 (605 ) Other, net 7,377 (15 ) 7,378 5,513 Total other comprehensive loss (69,535 ) (30,343 ) (68,945 ) (127,100 ) Comprehensive income 188,518 261,346 583,372 544,345 Less: Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests 1,340 1,357 7,445 1,479 Comprehensive income attributable to CBRE Group, Inc. $ 187,178 $ 259,989 $ 575,927 $ 542,866 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements. 3 CBRE GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 652,317 $ 671,445 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 323,862 335,048 Amortization and write-off of financing costs on extinguished debt 7,196 33,405 Gains related to mortgage servicing rights, premiums on loan sales and sales of other assets (191,103) (156,973) Intangible asset impairment 89,037 - Gain associated with remeasuring our investment in a joint venture entity to fair value at the date we acquired the remaining interest - (92,624) Gains on disposition of real estate held for investment - (3,197 ) Net realized and unrealized gains from investments (26,163) (2,620) Provision for doubtful accounts 18,083 17,606 Compensation expense for equity awards 98,958 97,035 Equity income from unconsolidated subsidiaries (120,233 ) (263,040 ) Distribution of earnings from unconsolidated subsidiaries 145,588 262,670 Proceeds from sale of mortgage loans 15,786,800 13,351,590 Origination of mortgage loans (15,381,864) (13,979,299) Increase in warehouse lines of credit 19,849 668,974 Increase in advance warehouse funding (376,707 ) - Tenant concessions received 18,367 22,846 Purchase of equity securities (81,369) (66,380) Proceeds from sale of equity securities 45,333 56,605 Increase in receivables, prepaid expenses and other assets (including contract and lease assets) (647,942 ) (368,824 ) Increase in accounts payable and accrued expenses and other liabilities (including contract and lease liabilities) 158,708 85,648 Decrease in compensation and employee benefits payable and accrued bonus and profit sharing (230,040 ) (136,257 ) Decrease in income taxes payable, net (132,583 ) (21,642 ) Other operating activities, net (36,793 ) (9,705 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 139,301 502,311 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Capital expenditures (160,583 ) (151,893 ) Acquisition of businesses, including net assets acquired, intangibles and goodwill, net of cash acquired (14,844) (313,560) Contributions to unconsolidated subsidiaries (84,648 ) (31,026 ) Distributions from unconsolidated subsidiaries 20,960 53,720 Net proceeds from disposition of real estate held for investment - 14,174 Purchase of equity securities (10,160 ) (15,931 ) Proceeds from sale of equity securities 14,261 11,402 Purchase of available for sale debt securities (4,219) (20,860) Proceeds from the sale of available for sale debt securities 2,392 5,432 Other investing activities, net 590 (5,557) Net cash used in investing activities (236,251 ) (454,099 ) The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements. 4 CBRE GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Continued) (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from senior term loans 300,000 550,000 Repayment of senior term loans (300,000 ) - Proceeds from revolving credit facility 2,683,000 2,913,000 Repayment of revolving credit facility (2,631,000 ) (2,772,000 ) Repayment of 5.00% senior notes (including premium) - (820,000) Proceeds from notes payable on real estate 5,243 3,239 Repayment of notes payable on real estate - (16,019) Repurchase of common stock (94,088 ) - Acquisition of businesses (cash paid for acquisitions more than three months after purchase date) (36,089 ) (14,970 ) Repayment of debt assumed in acquisition of FacilitySource - (26,295 ) Units repurchased for payment of taxes on equity awards (16,573) (27,696) Non-controlling interest contributions 46,513 9,558 Non-controlling interest distributions (3,798) (11,382) Other financing activities, net (5,171 ) (915 ) Net cash used in financing activities (51,963 ) (213,480 ) Effect of currency exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (12,726 ) (31,613 ) NET DECREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH (161,639 ) (196,881 ) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD 863,944 824,819 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, AT END OF PERIOD $ 702,305 $ 627,938 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION: Cash paid during the period for: Interest $ 80,179 $ 95,822 Income taxes, net $ 302,735 $ 235,305 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements. 5 CBRE GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EQUITY (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) CBRE Group, Inc. Shareholders Non- Class A Additional common paid-in Accumulated Accumulated other controlling stock capital earnings comprehensive loss interests Total Balance at June 30, 2019 $ 3,363 $ 1,162,002 $ 4,898,932 $ (717,660 ) $ 43,893 $ 5,390,530 Net income - - 256,599 - 1,454 258,053 Compensation expense for equity awards - 33,378 - - - 33,378 Units repurchased for payment of taxes on equity awards - (7,008) - - - (7,008) Repurchase of common stock - (49,000 ) - - - (49,000 ) Foreign currency translation loss - - - (78,063 ) (114 ) (78,177 ) Amounts reclassified from accumulated other comprehensive loss to interest expense, net of tax - - - 377 - 377 Unrealized gains on interest rate swaps, net of tax - - - 7 - 7 Unrealized holding gains on available for sale debt securities, net of tax - - - 881 - 881 Contributions from non-controlling interests - - - - 4,536 4,536 Distributions to non-controlling interests - - - - (1,235 ) (1,235 ) Deconsolidation of investment - - - - (26) (26) Other (5 ) 649 - 7,377 (1,357 ) 6,664 Balance at September 30, 2019 $ 3,358 $1,140,021 $ 5,155,531 $ (787,081) $ 47,151 $5,558,980 CBRE Group, Inc. Shareholders Non- Class A Additional common paid-in Accumulated Accumulated other controlling stock capital earnings comprehensive loss interests Total Balance at June 30, 2018 $ 3,398 $ 1,278,251 $ 3,820,420 $ (648,492 ) $ 63,294 $ 4,516,871 Net income - - 290,469 - 1,220 291,689 Compensation expense for equity awards - 35,360 - - - 35,360 Reclassification of stock incentive plan awards from an equity award to a liability award - (9,074) - - - (9,074) Units repurchased for payment of taxes on equity awards - (23,066 ) - - - (23,066 ) Foreign currency translation (loss) gain - - - (31,122) 137 (30,985) Amounts reclassified from accumulated other comprehensive loss to interest expense, net of tax - - - 570 - 570 Unrealized gains on interest rate swaps, net of tax - - - 65 - 65 Unrealized holding gains on available for sale debt securities, net of tax - - - 22 - 22 Contributions from non-controlling interests - - - - 6,814 6,814 Distributions to non-controlling interests - - - - (3,730 ) (3,730 ) Other 11 (3,841 ) - (15 ) (8,300 ) (12,145 ) Balance at September 30, 2018 $ 3,409 $ 1,277,630 $ 4,110,889 $ (678,972 ) $ 59,435 $ 4,772,391 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements. 6 CBRE GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EQUITY (Continued) (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) CBRE Group, Inc. Shareholders Non- Class A Additional common paid-in Accumulated Accumulated other controlling stock capital earnings comprehensive loss interests Total Balance at December 31, 2018 $ 3,369 $ 1,149,013 $ 4,504,684 $ (718,269 ) $ 71,105 $ 5,009,902 Net income - - 644,739 - 7,578 652,317 Compensation expense for equity awards - 98,958 - - - 98,958 Units repurchased for payment of taxes on equity awards - (16,573) - - - (16,573) Repurchase of common stock (11 ) (94,077 ) - - - (94,088 ) Foreign currency translation loss - - - (79,639 ) (133 ) (79,772 ) Amounts reclassified from accumulated other comprehensive loss to interest expense, net of tax - - - 1,212 - 1,212 Unrealized losses on interest rate swaps, net of tax - - - (104 ) - (104 ) Unrealized holding gains on available for sale debt securities, net of tax - - - 2,341 - 2,341 Contributions from non-controlling interests - - - - 46,513 46,513 Distributions to non-controlling interests - - - - (3,798 ) (3,798 ) Deconsolidation of investment - - - - (67,667) (67,667) Other - 2,700 6,108 7,378 (6,447 ) 9,739 Balance at September 30, 2019 $ 3,358 $1,140,021 $ 5,155,531 $ (787,081) $ 47,151 $5,558,980 CBRE Group, Inc. Shareholders Non- Class A Additional common paid-in Accumulated Accumulated other controlling Total stock capital earnings comprehensive loss interests Balance at December 31, 2017 $ 3,395 $ 1,220,508 $ 3,443,007 $ (552,414 ) $ 60,118 $ 4,174,614 Net income - - 669,424 - 2,021 671,445 Adoption of Accounting Standards Update 2016-01, net of tax - - 3,964 (3,964 ) - - Compensation expense for equity awards - 97,035 - - - 97,035 Reclassification of stock incentive plan awards from an equity award to a liability award - (9,074 ) - - - (9,074 ) Units repurchased for payment of taxes on equity awards - (27,696) - - - (27,696) Foreign currency translation loss - - - (130,337 ) (542 ) (130,879 ) Amounts reclassified from accumulated other comprehensive loss to interest expense, net of tax - - - 1,953 - 1,953 Unrealized gains on interest rate swaps, net of tax - - - 882 - 882 Unrealized holding losses on available for sale debt securities, net of tax - - - (605 ) - (605 ) Contributions from non-controlling interests - - - - 9,558 9,558 Distributions to non-controlling interests - - - - (11,382 ) (11,382 ) Other 14 (3,143 ) (5,506 ) 5,513 (338 ) (3,460 ) Balance at September 30, 2018 $ 3,409 $1,277,630 $ 4,110,889 $ (678,972) $ 59,435 $4,772,391 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements. 7 CBRE GROUP, INC. NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Unaudited) 1. Basis of Presentation Readers of this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q (Quarterly Report) should refer to the audited financial statements and notes to consolidated financial statements of CBRE Group, Inc., a Delaware corporation (which may be referred to in these financial statements as "the company," "we," "us" and "our"), for the year ended December 31, 2018, which are included in our 2018 Annual Report on Form10-K(2018 Annual Report),filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and also available on our website (www.cbre.com), since we have omitted from this Quarterly Report certain footnote disclosures which would substantially duplicate those contained in such audited financial statements. You should also refer to Note 2, Significant Accounting Policies, in the notes to consolidated financial statements in our 2018 Annual Reportfor further discussion of our significant accounting policies and estimates. The accompanying consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the rules applicable to quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and include all information and footnotes required for interim financial statement presentation, but do not include all disclosures required under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (U.S.), or GAAP, for annual financial statements. In our opinion, all adjustments (consisting of normal recurring adjustments, except as otherwise noted) considered necessary for a fair presentation have been included. The preparation of financial statements in conformity with GAAP requires us to make estimates and assumptions about future events. These estimates and the underlying assumptions affect the amounts of assets and liabilities reported and reported amounts of revenue and expenses. Such estimates include the value of goodwill, intangibles and other long-lived assets, real estate assets, accounts receivable, contract assets, operating lease assets, investments in unconsolidated subsidiaries and assumptions used in the calculation of income taxes, retirement and other post-employment benefits, among others. These estimates and assumptions are based on our best judgment. We evaluate our estimates and assumptions on an ongoing basis using historical experience and other factors, including consideration of the current economic environment, and adjust such estimates and assumptions when facts and circumstances dictate. As future events and their effects cannot be determined with precision, actual results could differ significantly from these estimates. Changes in these estimates resulting from continuing changes in the economic environment will be reflected in the financial statements in future periods. Certain reclassifications have been made to the 2018 financial statements to conform with the 2019 presentation. 2. New Accounting Pronouncements Recently Adopted Accounting Pronouncements The Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) previously issued six Accounting Standards Updates (ASUs) related to leases. The ASUs issued were: (1) in February 2016, ASU 2016-02, "Leases (Topic 842)", (2) in January 2018, ASU 2018-01, "Leases (Topic 842): Land Easement Practical Expedient for Transition to Topic 842", (3) in July 2018, ASU 2018-10, "Codification Improvements to Topic 842, Leases", (4) in July 2018, ASU 2018-11, "Targeted Improvements", (5) in December 2018, ASU 2018-20, "Leases (Topic 842):Narrow-ScopeImprovements for Lessors" and (6) in March 2019, ASU 2019-01, "Leases (Topic 842): Codification Improvements." ASU 2016-02 requires lessees to recognize most leases on the balance sheet as liabilities, with corresponding right-of-use assets. For income statement recognition purposes, leases will be classified as either a finance or operating lease in a manner similar to the requirements under the previous lease accounting literature, but without relying upon the bright-line tests. The amendments in ASU 2018-01 specify how land easements are within the scope of Accounting Standards Codification (ASC) 842 and permit a practical expedient to not assess whether expired or existing land easements that were not previously accounted for as leases are leases under ASC 842. The amendments in ASU 2018-10 affect narrow aspects of the guidance issued in the amendments in ASU 2016-02. The amendments in ASU 2018-11 provide an optional method for adopting the new leasing guidance and provide lessors with a practical expedient to combine lease and associated non-lease components by class of underlying asset in 8 CBRE GROUP, INC. NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continued) (Unaudited) contracts that meet certain criteria. The amendments in ASU 2018-20 provide an accounting policy election permitting lessors to treat certain sales and other similar taxes incurred as lessee costs, guidance on the treatment of certain lessor costs and guidance on recognizing variable payments for contracts with a lease and non-lease component. The amendments in ASU 2019-01 affect narrow aspects of the guidance issued in the amendments in ASU 2016-02. These ASUs are effective for annual periods in fiscal years beginning after December 15, 2018. We adopted these ASUs in the first quarter of 2019 by using the optional transitional method associated with no adjustment to comparative period financial statements presented for prior periods. We elected certain practical expedients, including the package of transition practical expedients and the practical expedient to forego separating lease and non-lease components in our lessee contracts. We also made an accounting policy election to exempt short-term leases of 12 months or less from balance sheet recognition requirements associated with the new standard; fixed rental payments for short-term leases will be recognized as a straight-line expense over the lease term. As a result of the adoption of the leasing guidance, the consolidated balance sheet as of January 1, 2019 reflected $1.2 billion of additional lease liabilities, along with corresponding right-of-use assets of $1.0 billion, reflecting adjustments for items such as prepaid and deferred rent, unamortized initial direct costs, and unamortized lease incentive balances. The adoption of the leasing guidance did not have a material impact on our consolidated statements of operations. As of January 1, 2019, we account for leases in accordance with ASC Topic 842, "Leases." The present value of lease payments, which are either fixed payments, in-substance fixed payments, or variable payments tied to an index or rate are recognized on the balance sheet with corresponding lease liabilities and right-of-use assets upon the commencement of the lease. These lease costs are expensed over the respective lease term in accordance with the classification of the lease (i.e. operating versus finance classification). Variable lease payments not tied to an index or rate are expensed as incurred and not subject to capitalization. In July 2019, the FASB issued ASU2019-07,"Codification Updates to SEC Sections: Amendments to SEC Paragraphs Pursuant to SEC Final Rule Releases No. 33-10532, Disclosure Update and Simplification, and Nos. 33-10231 and 33-10442, Investment Company Reporting Modernization, and Miscellaneous Updates." This ASU amends certain SEC sections or paragraphs within the FASB Accounting Standards Codification to reflect previously issued SEC final rules on Disclosure Update and Simplification and Investment Company Reporting Modernization. This ASU became effective immediately upon issuance. We adopted ASU2019-07in the third quarter of 2019 and the adoption did not have any impact on our consolidated financial statements and related disclosures. Recent Accounting Pronouncements Pending Adoption The FASB issued three ASUs related to financial instruments - credit losses. The ASUs issued were: (1) in June 2016, ASU 2016-13,"Financial Instruments - Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments", (2) in November 2018, ASU 2018-19"Codification Improvements to Topic 326, FinancialInstruments-CreditLosses"and (3) in May 2019, ASU 2019-05, "Financial Instruments - Credit Losses (Topic 326): Targeted Transition Relief."ASU 2016-13 is intended to improve financial reporting by requiring timelier recording of credit losses on loans and other financial instruments held by financial institutions and other organizations. Additionally, ASU 2019-04, discussed further below, also includes amendments to ASU 2016-13. ASU 2018-19 clarifies that receivables arising from operating leases are not within the scope of the credit losses standard, but rather, should be accounted for in accordance with the leasing standard. ASU 2019-05 provide entities that have certain instruments within the scope of Subtopic 326-20,FinancialInstruments-CreditLosses- Measured at Amortized Cost, with an option to irrevocably elect the fair value option in Subtopic 825-10,FinancialInstruments-Overall. These ASUs are effective for fiscal years beginning after December 15, 2019, and interim periods within those years, with early adoption permitted. We are evaluating the effect that ASU 2016-13, ASU 2018-19 and ASU 2019-05 will have on our consolidated financial statements and related disclosures. 9 CBRE GROUP, INC. NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continued) (Unaudited) In August 2018, the FASB issued ASU2018-14,"Compensation-RetirementBenefits-Defined Benefit Plans-General (Subtopic 715-20): Disclosure Framework-Changes to the Disclosure Requirements for Defined Benefit Plans." This ASU makes minor changes to the disclosure requirements for employers that sponsor defined benefit pension or other postretirement plans. This ASU is effective for fiscal years ending after December 15, 2020, with early adoption permitted. As ASU2018-14only revises disclosure requirements, it will not have any impact on our consolidated financial statements. We are evaluating the effect, if any, that ASU2018-14will have on our disclosures. In November 2018, the FASB issued ASU2018-18,"Collaborative Arrangements (Topic 808): Clarifying the Interaction Between Topic 808 and Topic 606." This ASU provides guidance on how to assess whether certain transactions between collaborative arrangement participants should be accounted for within the revenue recognition standard and provides more comparability in the presentation of revenue for certain transactions between collaborative arrangement participants. This ASU is effective for fiscal years beginning after December 15, 2019, and interim periods within those years, with early adoption permitted. We are evaluating the effect that ASU2018-18will have on our consolidated financial statements and related disclosures. In April 2019, the FASB issued ASU2019-04,"Codification Improvements to Topic 326, Financial Instruments-Credit Losses, Topic 815, Derivatives and Hedging, and Topic 825, Financial Instruments." The amendments in ASU2019-04clarify and improve areas of guidance related to the recently issued standards on financial instruments - credit losses, derivatives and hedging, and financial instruments. The amendments in this ASU that are related to financial instruments - credit losses are effective at the same time as the effective date of ASU2016-13.We are evaluating the effect that the amendments in this ASU that are related to financial instruments credit losses will have on our consolidated financial statements and related disclosures. We elected to early adopt the amendments in this ASU that are related to derivatives and hedging and financial instruments in the second quarter of 2019 and the adoption of these amendments did not have any impact on our consolidated financial statements and related disclosures. 3. FacilitySource Acquisition On June 12, 2018, CBRE Jason Acquisition LLC (Merger Sub), our wholly-owned subsidiary, and FacilitySource Holdings, LLC (FacilitySource), WP X Finance, LP and Warburg Pincus X Partners, LP (collectively, the Stockholders) entered into a stock purchase agreement and plan of merger (the Merger Agreement). As part of the Merger Agreement, (i) we purchased from the Stockholders all the outstanding shares of capital stock of FS WP Holdco, Inc (Blocker Corp), which owned 1,686,013 Class A units (the Blocker Units) and immediately following the acquisition of Blocker Corp, Merger Sub merged with FacilitySource, with FacilitySource continuing as the surviving company and our wholly-owned subsidiary within our Global Workplace Solutions segment (the FacilitySource Acquisition), with the remaining Blocker Units not held by Blocker Corp. canceled and converted into the right to receive cash consideration as set forth in the Merger Agreement. The final net purchase price was approximately $266.5 million paid in cash, with $263.0 million paid in 2018 and $3.5 million paid in 2019. We financed the transaction with cash on hand and borrowings under our revolving credit facility. We completed the FacilitySource Acquisition to help us (i) build a tech-enabled supply chain capability for the occupier outsourcing industry and (ii) drive meaningfully differentiated outcomes for leading occupiers of real estate. The purchase accounting related to the FacilitySource Acquisition has been finalized (with no changes made in 2019 to the preliminary purchase accounting recorded in 2018). The excess purchase price over the estimated fair value of net assets acquired has been recorded to goodwill. The goodwill arising from the FacilitySource Acquisition consists largely of the synergies and economies of scale expected from combining the operations acquired from FacilitySource with ours. The goodwill recorded in connection with the FacilitySource Acquisition that is deductible for tax purposes was not significant. 10 CBRE GROUP, INC. NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continued) (Unaudited) 4. Warehouse Receivables & Warehouse Lines of Credit Our wholly-owned subsidiary CBRE Capital Markets, Inc. (CBRE Capital Markets) is a Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) approved Multifamily Program Plus Seller/Servicer and an approved Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) Aggregation and Negotiated Transaction Seller/Servicer. In addition, CBRE Capital Markets' wholly-owned subsidiary CBRE Multifamily Capital, Inc. (CBRE MCI) is an approved Fannie Mae Delegated Underwriting and Servicing (DUS) Seller/Servicer and CBRE Capital Markets' wholly- owned subsidiary CBRE HMF, Inc. (CBRE HMF) is a U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) approved Non-Supervised Federal Housing Authority (FHA) Title II Mortgagee, an approved Multifamily Accelerated Processing (MAP) lender and an approved Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) issuer of mortgage-backed securities (MBS). Under these arrangements, before loans are originated through proceeds from warehouse lines of credit, we obtain either a contractual loan purchase commitment from either Freddie Mac or Fannie Mae or a confirmed forward trade commitment for the issuance and purchase of a Fannie Mae or Ginnie Mae MBS that will be secured by the loans. The warehouse lines of credit are generally repaid within a one-month period when Freddie Mac or Fannie Mae buys the loans or upon settlement of the Fannie Mae or Ginnie Mae MBS, while we retain the servicing rights. Loans are funded at the prevailing market rates. We elect the fair value option for all warehouse receivables. At September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, all of the warehouse receivables included in the accompanying consolidated balance sheets were either under commitment to be purchased by Freddie Mac or had confirmed forward trade commitments for the issuance and purchase of Fannie Mae or Ginnie Mae mortgage-backed securities that will be secured by the underlying loans. A rollforward of our warehouse receivables is as follows (dollars in thousands): Beginning balance at December 31, 2018 $ 1,342,468 Origination of mortgage loans 15,381,864 Gains (premiums on loan sales) 48,177 Proceeds from sale of mortgage loans: Sale of mortgage loans (15,738,623 ) Cash collections of premiums on loan sales (48,177 ) Proceeds from sale of mortgage loans (15,786,800 ) Net increase in mortgage servicing rights included in warehouse receivables 2,214 Ending balance at September 30, 2019 $ 987,923 On September 30, 2019, we borrowed $376.7 million from our warehouse lines of credit to fund origination of mortgage loans scheduled to close on October 1, 2019. The transaction closed as scheduled and was recorded as a warehouse receivable on October 1, 2019. As a result, we had a $376.7 million advance warehouse funding, which has been included on a separate line item in the accompanying consolidated balance sheet at September 30, 2019. 11 CBRE GROUP, INC. NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continued) (Unaudited) The following table is a summary of our warehouse lines of credit in place as of September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018 (dollars in thousands): September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 Maximum Maximum Current Facility Carrying Facility Carrying Lender Maturity Pricing Size Value Size Value JP Morgan Chase Bank, N.A. (JP Morgan) (1) 10/21/2019 daily one-month $ 985,000 $ 476,382 $ 985,000 $ 871,680 LIBOR plus 1.30% JP Morgan (1) 10/21/2019 daily one-month 15,000 - 15,000 - LIBOR plus 2.75% Capital One, N.A. (Capital One) (2) 7/27/2020 daily one-month 200,000 171,731 325,000 120,195 LIBOR plus 1.25% Fannie Mae Multifamily As Soon As Cancelable daily one-month 450,000 209,741 450,000 149,089 Pooled Plus Agreement and Multifamily anytime LIBOR plus 1.35%, As Soon As Pooled Sale Agreement with a (ASAP) Program (3) LIBOR floor of 0.35% TD Bank, N.A. (TD Bank) (4) 6/30/2020 daily one-month 800,000 84,301 400,000 165,945 LIBOR plus 1.15% Bank of America, N.A. (BofA) 5/27/2020 daily one-month 350,000 332,130 - - LIBOR plus 1.20% BofA 5/27/2020 daily one-month 250,000 45,000 200,000 - LIBOR plus 1.15% BofA 6/4/2019 daily one-month - - 225,000 21,852 LIBOR plus 1.30% MUFG Union Bank, N.A. (Union Bank) (5) 6/28/2020 daily one-month 350,000 29,325 - - LIBOR plus 1.20% $3,400,000 $1,348,610 $2,600,000 $1,328,761 Effective October 21, 2019, we amended this facility which extended the maturity date until October 19, 2020. During 2018, the maximum facility size was temporarily increased to $325.0 million and reverted to $200.0 million on January 31, 2019. The line was then temporarily increased from $200.0 million to $700.0 million effective February 27, 2019. The maximum facility size reverted to $200.0 million on April 1, 2019. In July 2019, this $200.0 million line of credit was renewed with terms that included an interest rate of daily one-month LIBOR plus 1.25% and a maturity date of July 27, 2020. The maximum facility size was temporarily increased from $450.0 million to $600.0 million effective September 9, 2019. The maximum facility size reverted to $450.0 million on September 30, 2019. Effective July 1, 2019, this facility was amended with a revised interest rate of daily one-month LIBOR plus 1.15% and a maturity date of June 30, 2020. Effective August 1, 2019, this facility contains an accordion feature which provides for a temporary increase to $800.0 million, if needed, that will expire on February 1, 2020. To date, the temporary increase has not been requested. On June 28, 2019, we added a new warehouse facility for $200.0 million with Union Bank. This facility contains an accordion feature which allows for temporary increases not to exceed an additional $150.0 million. If utilized, the additional borrowings must be in predefined multiples and are not to occur more than three times within a calendar period. Since inception, no short-term temporary increases have been requested. During the nine months ended September 30, 2019, we had a maximum of $2.5 billion of warehouse lines of credit principal outstanding. 5. Variable Interest Entities (VIEs) We hold variable interests in certain VIEs in our Real Estate Investments segment which are not consolidated as it was determined that we are not the primary beneficiary. Our involvement with these entities is in the form of equity co-investments and fee arrangements. As of September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, our maximum exposure to loss related to VIEs which are not consolidated was as follows (dollars in thousands): September 30, December 31, 2019 2018 Investments in unconsolidated subsidiaries $ 26,999 $ 23,266 Other current assets 4,180 3,827 Co-investment commitments 30,167 22,363 Maximum exposure to loss $ 61,346 $ 49,456 12 CBRE GROUP, INC. NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continued) (Unaudited) 6. Fair Value Measurements Topic 820 of the FASB Accounting Standards Codification defines fair value as the exchange price that would be received for an asset or paid to transfer a liability (an exit price) in the principal or most advantageous market for the asset or liability in an orderly transaction between market participants at the measurement date. Topic 820 also establishes a three-level fair value hierarchy that prioritizes the inputs used to measure fair value. This hierarchy requires entities to maximize the use of observable inputs and minimize the use of unobservable inputs. The three levels of inputs used to measure fair value are as follows: Level 1 - Quoted prices in active markets for identical assets or liabilities.

Level 2 - Observable inputs other than quoted prices included in Level 1, such as quoted prices for similar assets and liabilities in active markets; quoted prices for identical or similar assets and liabilities in markets that are not active; or other inputs that are observable or can be corroborated by observable market data.

Level 3 - Unobservable inputs that are supported by little or no market activity and that are significant to the fair value of the assets or liabilities. This includes certain pricing models, discounted cash flow methodologies and similar techniques that use significant unobservable inputs. There have been no significant changes to the valuation techniques and inputs used to develop the recurring fair value measurements from those disclosed in our 2018 Annual Report. The following tables present the fair value of assets and liabilities measured at fair value on a recurring basis as of September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018 (dollars in thousands): As of September 30, 2019 Fair Value Measured and Recorded Using Total Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Assets Available for sale securities: Debt securities: U.S. treasury securities $ 6,818 $ - $ - $ 6,818 Debt securities issued by U.S. federal agencies - 11,137 - 11,137 Corporate debt securities - 27,463 - 27,463 Asset-backed securities - 5,159 - 5,159 Collateralized mortgage obligations - 2,251 - 2,251 Total available for sale debt securities 6,818 46,010 - 52,828 Equity securities 78,547 - - 78,547 Warehouse receivables and advance warehouse funding - 1,364,630 - 1,364,630 Total assets at fair value $ 85,365 $ 1,410,640 $ - $ 1,496,005 As of December 31, 2018 Fair Value Measured and Recorded Using Total Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Assets Available for sale securities: Debt securities: U.S. treasury securities $ 3,138 $ - $ - $ 3,138 Debt securities issued by U.S. federal agencies - 11,196 - 11,196 Corporate debt securities - 27,201 - 27,201 Asset-backed securities - 5,017 - 5,017 Collateralized mortgage obligations - 2,224 - 2,224 Total available for sale debt securities 3,138 45,638 - 48,776 Equity securities 153,762 - - 153,762 Warehouse receivables - 1,342,468 - 1,342,468 Total assets at fair value $ 156,900 $ 1,388,106 $ - $ 1,545,006 Liabilities Interest rate swaps $ - $ 1,070 $ - $ 1,070 Securities sold, not yet purchased 3,133 - - 3,133 Total liabilities at fair value $ 3,133 $ 1,070 $ - $ 4,203 13 CBRE GROUP, INC. NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continued) (Unaudited) There were no significant non-recurring fair value measurements recorded during the three months ended September 30, 2019. The following non-recurring fair value measurement was recorded for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 (dollars in thousands): Total Impairment Charges Net Carrying Value Fair Value Measured and for the as of Recorded Using Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 September 30, 2019 Other intangible assets $ 16,000 $ - $ - $ 16,000 $ 89,037 During the nine months ended September 30, 2019, we recorded an intangible asset impairment of $89.0 million in our Real Estate Investments segment. Such impairment charge was included as a separate line item in the accompanying consolidated statements of operations. This non-cashwrite-off resulted from a review of the anticipated cash flows and the decrease in assets under management in our public securities business driven in part by continued industry-wide shift in investor preference for passive investment programs. The fair value measurements employed for our impairment evaluation was generally based upon a discounted cash flow approach. Inputs used in such evaluation included risk-free rates of return, estimated risk premiums as well as other economic variables. During the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018, we recorded a gain of $92.6 million associated with remeasuring our 50% investment in a previously unconsolidated subsidiary in New England to fair value as of the date we acquired the remaining 50% controlling interest. Fair value of this investment in unconsolidated subsidiary at acquisition date was $110.1 million, based upon the purchase price paid for the remaining 50% interest acquired, excluding the estimated control premium paid, which falls under Level 3 of the fair value hierarchy. Such gain was reflected in other income in our Advisory segment in the accompanying consolidated statements of operations for both the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018. FASB ASC Topic 825, "Financial Instruments"requires disclosure of fair value information about financial instruments, whether or not recognized in the accompanying consolidated balance sheets. Our financial instruments are as follows: Cash and Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash - These balances include cash and cash equivalents as well as restricted cash with maturities of less than three months. The carrying amount approximates fair value due to the short-term maturities of these instruments.

These balances include cash and cash equivalents as well as restricted cash with maturities of less than three months. The carrying amount approximates fair value due to the short-term maturities of these instruments. Receivables, less Allowance for Doubtful Accounts - Due to their short-term nature, fair value approximates carrying value.

Warehouse Receivables and Advance Warehouse Funding - These balances are carried at fair value. The primary source of value is either a contractual purchase commitment from Freddie Mac or a confirmed forward trade commitment for the issuance and purchase of a Fannie Mae or Ginnie Mae MBS (see Note 4).

Available for Sale Debt Securities - These investments are carried at their fair value.

These investments are carried at their fair value. Equity Securities - These investments are carried at their fair value.

These investments are carried at their fair value. Securities Sold, not yet Purchased - These liabilities are carried at their fair value.

These liabilities are carried at their fair value. Short-Term Borrowings - The majority of this balance represents outstanding amounts under our warehouse lines of credit of our wholly-owned subsidiary, CBRE Capital Markets, and our revolving credit facility. Due to the short-term nature and variable interest rates of these instruments, fair value approximates carrying value (see Notes 4 and 8).

The majority of this balance represents outstanding amounts under our warehouse lines of credit of our wholly-owned subsidiary, CBRE Capital Markets, and our revolving credit facility. Due to the short-term nature and variable interest rates of these instruments, fair value approximates carrying value (see Notes 4 and 8). Senior Term Loans - Based upon information from third-party banks (which falls within Level 2 of the fair value hierarchy), the estimated fair value of our senior term loans was approximately $734.0 million at September 30, 2019 and $757.0 million at December 31, 2018. Their actual carrying value, net of unamortized debt issuance costs, totaled $731.8 million and $751.3 million at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively (see Note 8). 14 CBRE GROUP, INC. NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continued) (Unaudited) Interest Rate Swaps - These liabilities are carried at their fair value as calculated by using widely- accepted valuation techniques including discounted cash flow analysis on the expected cash flows of each derivative.

These liabilities are carried at their fair value as calculated by using widely- accepted valuation techniques including discounted cash flow analysis on the expected cash flows of each derivative. Senior Notes - Based on dealers' quotes (which falls within Level 2 of the fair value hierarchy), the estimated fair values of our 4.875% senior notes and 5.25% senior notes were $671.7 million and $477.8 million, respectively, at September 30, 2019 and $616.4 million and $443.7 million, respectively, at December 31, 2018. The actual carrying value of our 4.875% senior notes and 5.25% senior notes, net of unamortized debt issuance costs as well as unamortized discount or premium, if applicable, totaled $593.4 million and $422.9 million, respectively, at September 30, 2019 and $592.8 million and $422.7 million, respectively, at December 31, 2018. 7. Investments in Unconsolidated Subsidiaries Investments in unconsolidated subsidiaries are accounted for under the equity method of accounting. Our investment ownership percentages in equity method investments vary, generally ranging up to 50.0%. Combined condensed financial information for the entities accounted for using the equity method is as follows (dollars in thousands): Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue $ 375,717 $ 392,945 $ 1,083,664 $ 1,181,174 Operating income 191,667 522,989 383,490 895,378 Net income 189,960 455,887 289,437 711,711 8. Long-Term Debt and Short-Term Borrowings Long-Term Debt Long-term debt consists of the following (dollars in thousands): September 30, December 31, 2019 2018 Senior term loans, with interest ranging from 0.75% to 3.38%, due quarterly through 2024 $ 735,968 $ 758,452 4.875% senior notes due in 2026, net of unamortized discount 596,950 596,653 5.25% senior notes due in 2025, net of unamortized premium 425,997 426,134 Other 2,011 3,682 Total long-term debt 1,760,926 1,784,921 Less: current maturities of long-term debt (1,897 ) (3,146 ) Less: unamortized debt issuance costs (10,765 ) (14,515 ) Total long-term debt, net of current maturities $ 1,748,264 $ 1,767,260 15 CBRE GROUP, INC. NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continued) (Unaudited) We maintain credit facilities with third-party lenders, which we use for a variety of purposes. On October 31, 2017, CBRE Services, Inc. (CBRE Services), our wholly-owned subsidiary, entered into a Credit Agreement (the 2017 Credit Agreement), which refinanced and replaced our prior credit agreement (the 2015 Credit Agreement). On December 20, 2018, CBRE Global Acquisition Company, a wholly-owned subsidiary of CBRE Services, entered into an incremental term loan assumption agreement with a syndicate of banks jointly led by Wells Fargo Bank and National Westminster Bank plc to establish a new euro term loan facility under the 2017 Credit Agreement in an aggregate principal amount of €400.0 million. The proceeds of the new euro term loan facility were used to repay a portion of the U.S. dollar denominated term loans outstanding under the 2017 Credit Agreement. On March 4, 2019, CBRE Services entered into an additional incremental assumption agreement with respect to the 2017 Credit Agreement (the 2017 Agreement as amended by such incremental assumption agreement, the 2019 Credit Agreement), which (i) extended the maturity of the U.S. dollar tranche A term loans under the 2017 Credit Agreement, (ii) extended the termination date of the revolving credit commitments available under the 2017 Credit Agreement and (iii) made certain changes to the interest rates and fees applicable to such tranche A term loans and revolving credit commitments. The proceeds from the new tranche A term loan facility under the 2019 Credit Agreement were used to repay the $300.0 million of tranche A term loans outstanding under the 2017 Credit Agreement. The 2019 Credit Agreement is a senior unsecured credit facility that is jointly and severally guaranteed by us and certain of our subsidiaries. As of September 30, 2019, the 2019 Credit Agreement provided for the following: a $2.8 billion incremental revolving credit facility, which includes the capacity to obtain letters of credit and swingline loans and terminates on March 4, 2024; (2) a $300.0 million incremental tranche A term loan facility maturing on March 4, 2024, requiring quarterly principal payments unless our leverage ratio (as defined in the 2019 Credit Agreement) is less than or equal to 2.50 to 1.00 on the last day of the fiscal quarter immediately preceding any such payment date and (3) a €400.0 million term loan facility due and payable in full at maturity on December 20, 2023. The 2017 Credit Agreement was a senior unsecured credit facility that was jointly and severally guaranteed by us and certain of our subsidiaries. Our 2017 Credit Agreement provided for the following: (1) a $2.8 billion revolving credit facility, which included the capacity to obtain letters of credit and swingline loans and had a termination date of October 31, 2022; (2) a $750.0 million delayed draw tranche A term loan facility which would have matured on October 31, 2022 and which required quarterly principal payments unless our leverage ratio (as defined in the 2017 Credit Agreement) was less than or equal to 2.50 to 1.00 on the last day of the fiscal quarter immediately preceding any such payment date and (3) a €400.0 million term loan facility which would have been due and payable in full at maturity on December 20, 2023. 16 CBRE GROUP, INC. NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continued) (Unaudited) The indentures governing our 4.875% senior notes and 5.25% senior notes contain restrictive covenants that, among other things, limit our ability to create or permit liens on assets securing indebtedness, enter into sale/leaseback transactions and enter into consolidations or mergers. In addition, our 2019 Credit Agreement also requires us to maintain a minimum coverage ratio of consolidated EBITDA (as defined in the 2019 Credit Agreement) to consolidated interest expense of 2.00x and a maximum leverage ratio of total debt less available cash to consolidated EBITDA (as defined in the 2019 Credit Agreement) of 4.25x (and in the case of the first four full fiscal quarters following consummation of a qualified acquisition (as defined in the 2019 Credit Agreement), 4.75x) as of the end of each fiscal quarter. On this basis, our coverage ratio of consolidated EBITDA to consolidated interest expense was 22.21x for the trailing twelve months ended September 30, 2019, and our leverage ratio of total debt less available cash to consolidated EBITDA was 0.65x as of September 30, 2019. Short-Term Borrowings Revolving Credit Facility The revolving credit facility under the 2019 Credit Agreement allows for borrowings outside of the U.S., with a $200.0 million sub-facility available to CBRE Services, one of our Canadian subsidiaries, one of our Australian subsidiaries and one of our New Zealand subsidiaries and a $300.0 million sub-facility available to CBRE Services and one of our U.K. subsidiaries. Borrowings under the revolving credit facility bear interest at varying rates, based at our option, on either (1) the applicable fixed rate plus 0.680% to 1.075% or (2) the daily rate plus 0.0% to 0.075%, in each case as determined by reference to our Credit Rating (as defined in the 2019 Credit Agreement). The 2019 Credit Agreement requires us to pay a fee based on the total amount of the revolving credit facility commitment (whether used or unused). As of September 30, 2019, $52.0 million was outstanding under the revolving credit facility. In addition, as of September 30, 2019, letters of credit totaling $2.0 million were outstanding under our revolving credit facility. These letters of credit, which reduce the amount we may borrow under the revolving credit facility, were primarily issued in the ordinary course of business. The revolving credit facility under the 2017 Credit Agreement allowed for borrowings outside of the U.S., with a $200.0 million sub-facility available to CBRE Services, one of our Canadian subsidiaries, one of our Australian subsidiaries and one of our New Zealand subsidiaries and a $300.0 million sub-facility available to CBRE Services and one of our U.K. subsidiaries. Borrowings under the revolving credit facility bore interest at varying rates, based at our option, on either (1) the applicable fixed rate plus 0.775% to 1.075% or (2) the daily rate plus 0.0% to 0.075%, in each case as determined by reference to our Credit Rating (as defined in the 2017 Credit Agreement). The 2017 Credit Agreement required us to pay a fee based on the total amount of the revolving credit facility commitment (whether used or unused). As of December 31, 2018, no amounts were outstanding under our revolving credit facility other than letters of credit totaling $2.0 million. These letters of credit, which reduced the amount we could have borrowed under the revolving credit facility, were primarily issued in the ordinary course of business. Warehouse Lines of Credit CBRE Capital Markets has warehouse lines of credit with third-party lenders for the purpose of funding mortgage loans that will be resold, and a funding arrangement with Fannie Mae for the purpose of selling a percentage of certain closed multifamily loans to Fannie Mae. These warehouse lines are recourse only to CBRE Capital Markets and are secured by our related warehouse receivables. See Note 4 for additional information. 17 CBRE GROUP, INC. NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continued) (Unaudited) 9. Leases We are the lessee in contracts for our office space tenancies and leased vehicles. These arrangements account for the significant portion of our lease liabilities and right-of-use assets. We continually monitor our service arrangements to evaluate whether they meet the definition of a lease. The base terms for our lease arrangements typically do not extend beyond 10 years. We commonly have renewal options in our leases, but most of these options do not create a significant economic incentive for us to extend the lease term. Therefore, payments during periods covered by these renewal options are typically not included in our lease liabilities and right-of-use assets. Specific to our vehicle leases, early termination options are common and economic penalties associated with early termination of these contracts are typically significant enough to make it reasonably certain that we will not exercise such options. Therefore, payments during periods covered by these early termination options in vehicle leases are typically included in our lease liabilities and right-of-use assets. As an accounting policy election, our short-term leases with an initial term of 12 months or less are not recognized as lease liabilities and right-of-use assets in the consolidated balance sheets. The rent expense associated with short term leases is recognized on a straight-line basis over the lease term. Most of our office space leases include variable payments based on our share of actual common area maintenance and operating costs of the leased property. Many of our vehicle leases include variable payments based on actual service and fuel costs. For both office space and vehicle leases, we have elected the practical expedient to not separate lease components from non-lease components. Therefore, these costs are classified as variable lease payments. Lease payments are typically discounted at our incremental borrowing rate because the interest rate implicit in the lease cannot be readily determined in the absence of key inputs which are typically not reported by our lessors. Because we do not generally borrow on a collateralized basis, judgement was used to estimate the secured borrowing rate associated with our leases based on relevant market data and our inputs applied to accepted valuation methodologies. The incremental borrowing rate calculated for each lease also reflects the lease term, currency, and geography specific to each lease. Supplemental balance sheet information related to our leases is as follows (dollars in thousands): September 30, Category Classification 2019 Assets Operating lease assets Operating lease assets $ 980,337 Financing lease assets Other assets, net 80,304 Total leased assets $ 1,060,641 Liabilities Current: Operating Operating lease liabilities $ 162,866 Financing Other current liabilities 30,562 Non-current: Operating Non-current operating lease liabilities 1,039,865 Financing Other liabilities 50,204 Total lease liabilities $ 1,283,497 18 CBRE GROUP, INC. NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continued) (Unaudited) Components of lease cost are as follows (dollars in thousands): Three Months Nine Months Ended Ended September 30, September 30, Component Classification 2019 2019 Operating, administrative and Operating lease cost other $ 47,126 $ 139,951 Finance lease cost: Amortization of right-to-use assets (1) 8,041 22,328 Interest on lease liabilities Interest expense 378 826 Variable lease cost (2) 20,582 53,634 Sublease income Revenue (608) (1,881) Total lease cost $ 75,519 $ 214,858 Amortization costs of $6.6 million and $18.2 million, respectively, from vehicle finance leases utilized in client outsourcing arrangements are included in cost of services. Amortization costs of $1.4 million and $4.1 million, respectively, from all other finance leases are included in depreciation and amortization. Variable lease costs of $4.8 million and $11.7 million, respectively, from leases in client outsourcing arrangements are included in cost of services. Variable lease costs of $15.8 million and $41.9 million, respectively, from all other leases are included in operating, administrative and other. Weighted average remaining lease term and discount rate for our operating leases are as follows: September 30, 2019 Weighted-average remaining lease term: Operating leases 9 years Finance leases 3 years Weighted-average discount rate: Operating leases 3.4% Finance leases 2.3% Maturities of lease liabilities by fiscal year as of September 30, 2019 are as follows (dollars in thousands): Operating Leases Financing Leases 2019 $ 40,311 $ 8,401 2020 174,631 29,734 2021 190,249 21,740 2022 168,339 14,162 2023 150,954 7,777 Thereafter 683,568 2,421 Total remaining lease payments at September 30, 2019 $ 1,408,052 $ 84,235 Less: Interest 205,321 3,469 Present value of lease liabilities at September 30, 2019 $ 1,202,731 $ 80,766 As previously disclosed in our Annual Report on Form10-Kfor the year ended December 31, 2018 and under the previous lease accounting standard, the following is a schedule by year of future minimum lease payments for noncancelable operating leases as of December 31, 2018 (dollars in thousands): 2019 $ 238,954 2020 219,351 2021 202,205 2022 172,267 2023 145,705 Thereafter 510,741 Total minimum payment required $ 1,489,223 19 CBRE GROUP, INC. NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continued) (Unaudited) Supplemental cash flow information and non-cash activity related to our operating leases are as follows (dollars in thousands): Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 Cash paid for amounts included in the measurement of lease liabilities: Operating cash flows from operating leases $ 121,964 Operating cash flows from financing leases 1,059 Financing cash flows from financing leases 23,260 Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease liabilities 149,259 Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for new financing lease liabilities 40,819 Other non-cash increases in operating lease right-of-use assets (1) 35,510 Other non-cash decreases in finance lease right-of-use assets (1) (1,011) These noncash increases in right-of-use assets resulted from lease modifications and remeasurements. 10. Commitments and Contingencies We are a party to a number of pending or threatened lawsuits arising out of, or incident to, our ordinary course of business. We believe that any losses in excess of the amounts accrued therefore as liabilities on our financial statements are unlikely to be significant, but litigation is inherently uncertain and there is the potential for a material adverse effect on our financial statements if one or more matters are resolved in a particular period in an amount materially in excess of what we anticipated. In January 2008, CBRE MCI, a wholly-owned subsidiary of CBRE Capital Markets, entered into an agreement with Fannie Mae under Fannie Mae's Delegated Underwriting and Servicing Lender Program (DUS Program), to provide financing for multifamily housing with five or more units. Under the DUS Program, CBRE MCI originates, underwrites, closes and services loans without prior approval by Fannie Mae, and typically, is subject to sharing up to one-third of any losses on loans originated under the DUS Program. CBRE MCI has funded loans subject to such loss sharing arrangements with unpaid principal balances of $27.2 billion at September 30, 2019. CBRE MCI, under its agreement with Fannie Mae, must post cash reserves or other acceptable collateral under formulas established by Fannie Mae to provide for sufficient capital in the event losses occur. As of September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, CBRE MCI had a $72.0 million and a $64.0 million, respectively, letter of credit under this reserve arrangement, and had recorded a liability of approximately $43.7 million and $37.9 million, respectively, for its loan loss guarantee obligation under such arrangement. Fannie Mae's recourse under the DUS Program is limited to the assets of CBRE MCI, which assets totaled approximately $1.2 billion (including $486.5 million of warehouse receivables and $376.7 million of advance warehouse funding, a substantial majority of which are pledged against warehouse lines of credit and are therefore not available to Fannie Mae) at September 30, 2019. CBRE Capital Markets participates in Freddie Mac's Multifamily Small Balance Loan (SBL) Program. Under the SBL program, CBRE Capital Markets has certain repurchase and loss reimbursement obligations. These obligations are for the period from origination of the loan to the securitization date. CBRE Capital Markets must post a cash reserve or other acceptable collateral to provide for sufficient capital in the event the obligations are triggered. As of both September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, CBRE Capital Markets had posted a $5.0 million letter of credit under this reserve arrangement. We had outstanding letters of credit totaling $90.8 million as of September 30, 2019, excluding letters of credit for which we have outstanding liabilities already accrued on our consolidated balance sheet related to our subsidiaries' outstanding reserves for claims under certain insurance programs as well as letters of credit related to operating leases. The CBRE Capital Markets letters of credit totaling $77.0 million as of September 30, 2019 referred to in the preceding paragraphs represented the majority of the $90.8 million outstanding letters of credit as of such date. The remaining letters of credit are primarily executed by us in the ordinary course of business and expire at varying dates through July 2020. 20 CBRE GROUP, INC. NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continued) (Unaudited) We had guarantees totaling $56.4 million as of September 30, 2019, excluding guarantees related to pension liabilities, consolidated indebtedness and other obligations for which we have outstanding liabilities already accrued on our consolidated balance sheet, and excluding guarantees related to operating leases. The $56.4 million primarily represents guarantees executed by us in the ordinary course of business, including various guarantees of management and vendor contracts in our operations overseas, which expire at the end of each of the respective agreements. In addition, as of September 30, 2019, we had issued numerous non-recourse carveout, completion and budget guarantees relating to development projects for the benefit of third parties. These guarantees are commonplace in our industry and are made by us in the ordinary course of our Real Estate Investments business. Non-recourse carveout guarantees generally require that our project-entity borrower not commit specified improper acts, with us potentially liable for all or a portion of such entity's indebtedness or other damages suffered by the lender if those acts occur. Completion and budget guarantees generally require us to complete construction of the relevant project within a specified timeframe and/or within a specified budget, with us potentially being liable for costs to complete in excess of such timeframe or budget. However, we generally use "guaranteed maximum price" contracts with reputable, bondable general contractors with respect to projects for which we provide these guarantees. These contracts are intended to pass the risk to such contractors. While there can be no assurance, we do not expect to incur any material losses under these guarantees. An important part of the strategy for our Real Estate Investments business involves investing our capital in certain real estate investments with our clients. These co-investments generally total up to 2.0% of the equity in a particular fund. As of September 30, 2019, we had aggregate commitments of $55.2 million to fund these future co- investments. Additionally, an important part of our Real Estate Investments business strategy is to invest in unconsolidated real estate subsidiaries as a principal (in most cases co-investing with our clients). As of September 30, 2019, we had committed to fund $45.8 million of additional capital to these unconsolidated subsidiaries. 11. Income Taxes Our provision for income taxes on a consolidated basis was $63.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019 as compared to $95.0 million for the same period in 2018. Our effective tax rate decreased from 24.6% for the three months ended September 30, 2018 to 19.7% for the three months ended September 30, 2019. The lower tax rate for three months ended September 30, 2019 primarily resulted from the realization of a $22.1 million net tax benefit for tax over book basis in a foreign subsidiary that is expected to reverse in the foreseeable future. We benefited from discrete items for the three months ended September 30, 2019 that exceeded the benefits for other discrete items for the prior-year period. Our provision for income taxes on a consolidated basis was $169.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 as compared to $211.4 million for the same period in 2018. Our effective tax rate decreased from 23.9% for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 to 20.7% for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. The lower tax rate for nine months ended September 30, 2019 primarily resulted from the realization of a $22.1 million net tax benefit for tax over book basis in a foreign subsidiary that is expected to reverse in the foreseeable future. We benefited from discrete items for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 that exceeded the benefits for other discrete items for the nine months ended September 30, 2018. At December 31, 2018, we had gross unrecognized tax benefits of $95.0 million. In the third quarter of 2019, we recorded gross unrecognized tax benefits of $22.9 million, primarily related to the sustainability of certain tax attributes in light of unsettled tax law. 21 CBRE GROUP, INC. NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continued) (Unaudited) 12. Income Per Share and Stockholders' Equity The calculations of basic and diluted income per share attributable to CBRE Group, Inc. shareholders are as follows (dollars in thousands, except share data): Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Basic Income Per Share Net income attributable to CBRE Group, Inc. shareholders $ 256,599 $ 290,469 $ 644,739 $ 669,424 Weighted average shares outstanding for basic income per share 336,203,747 339,477,316 336,149,719 339,151,807 Basic income per share attributable to CBRE Group, Inc. shareholders $ 0.76 $ 0.86 $ 1.92 $ 1.97 Diluted Income Per Share Net income attributable to CBRE Group, Inc. shareholders $ 256,599 $ 290,469 $ 644,739 $ 669,424 Weighted average shares outstanding for basic income per share: 336,203,747 339,477,316 336,149,719 339,151,807 Dilutive effect of contingently issuable shares 4,896,435 4,256,631 4,440,288 4,114,910 Dilutive effect of stock options - - - 523 Weighted average shares outstanding for diluted income per share 341,100,182 343,733,947 340,590,007 343,267,240 Diluted income per share attributable to CBRE Group, Inc. shareholders $ 0.75 $ 0.85 $ 1.89 $ 1.95 For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, 320,154 and 447,687, respectively, of contingently issuable shares were excluded from the computation of diluted income per share because their inclusion would have had an anti-dilutive effect. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018, 34,470 and 28,922, respectively, of contingently issuable shares were excluded from the computation of diluted income per share because their inclusion would have had an anti-dilutive effect. In October 2016, our board of directors authorized the company to repurchase up to an aggregate of $250.0 million of our Class A common stock over three years. Through December 31, 2018, we had spent $161.0 million to repurchase 3,980,656 shares of our Class A common stock with an average price paid per share of $40.43. During the month of January 2019, we spent $45.1 million to repurchase an additional 1,144,449 shares of our Class A common stock with an average price paid per share of $39.38. In February 2019, our board of directors authorized a new program for the company to repurchase up to $300.0 million of our Class A common stock over three years, effective March 11, 2019. The previous program terminated upon the effectiveness of the new program. In August 2019, our board of directors authorized an additional $100.0 million under our new program, bringing the total authorized amount under the new program to a total of $400.0 million. During the three months ended September 30, 2019, we spent $49.0 million to repurchase an additional 932,973 shares of our Class A common stock with an average price paid per share of $52.50. 22 CBRE GROUP, INC. NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continued) (Unaudited) 13. Revenue from Contracts with Customers Disaggregated Revenue The following tables represent a disaggregation of revenue from contracts with customers for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 by type of service and/or segment (dollars in thousands): Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 Global Advisory Workplace Real Estate Services Solutions Investments Consolidated Topic 606 Revenue: Global workplace solutions $ - $ 3,555,176 $ - $ 3,555,176 Advisory leasing 781,246 - - 781,246 Advisory sales 526,104 - - 526,104 Property and advisory project management 558,039 - - 558,039 Valuation 154,861 - - 154,861 Commercial mortgage origination (1) 46,787 - - 46,787 Loan servicing (2) 8,599 - - 8,599 Investment management - - 104,927 104,927 Development services - - 24,286 24,286 Topic 606 Revenue 2,075,636 3,555,176 129,213 5,760,025 Out of Scope of Topic 606 Revenue: Commercial mortgage origination 117,052 - - 117,052 Loan servicing (2) 48,024 - - 48,024 Total Out of Scope of Topic 606 Revenue 165,076 - - 165,076 Total revenue $ 2,240,712 $ 3,555,176 $ 129,213 $ 5,925,101 Three Months Ended September 30, 2018 (3) Global Advisory Workplace Real Estate Services Solutions Investments Consolidated Topic 606 Revenue: Global workplace solutions $ - $ 3,082,781 $ - $ 3,082,781 Advisory leasing 751,793 - - 751,793 Advisory sales 486,398 - - 486,398 Property and advisory project management 498,388 - - 498,388 Valuation 143,814 - - 143,814 Commercial mortgage origination (1) 30,939 - - 30,939 Loan servicing (2) 5,358 - - 5,358 Investment management - - 93,061 93,061 Development services - - 25,753 25,753 Topic 606 Revenue 1,916,690 3,082,781 118,814 5,118,285 Out of Scope of Topic 606 Revenue: Commercial mortgage origination 101,561 - - 101,561 Loan servicing (2) 41,108 - - 41,108 Total Out of Scope of Topic 606 Revenue 142,669 - - 142,669 Total revenue $ 2,059,359 $ 3,082,781 $ 118,814 $ 5,260,954 We earn fees for arranging financing for borrowers with third-party lender contacts. Such fees are in scope of Topic 606. Loan servicing fees earned from servicing contracts for which we do not hold mortgage servicing rights are in scope of Topic 606. Our new organizational structure became effective on January 1, 2019. See Note 14 for additional information. Revenue classifications for 2018 have been restated to conform to the new structure. 23 CBRE GROUP, INC. NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continued) (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 Global Advisory Workplace Real Estate Services Solutions Investments Consolidated Topic 606 Revenue: Global workplace solutions $ - $ 10,106,543 $ - $ 10,106,543 Advisory leasing 2,221,674 - - 2,221,674 Advisory sales 1,378,317 - - 1,378,317 Property and advisory project management 1,634,745 - - 1,634,745 Valuation 442,238 - - 442,238 Commercial mortgage origination (1) 102,471 - - 102,471 Loan servicing (2) 22,669 - - 22,669 Investment management - - 312,881 312,881 Development services - - 101,188 101,188 Topic 606 Revenue 5,802,114 10,106,543 414,069 16,322,726 Out of Scope of Topic 606 Revenue: Commercial mortgage origination 322,246 - - 322,246 Loan servicing (2) 129,712 - - 129,712 Total Out of Scope of Topic 606 Revenue 451,958 - - 451,958 Total revenue $ 6,254,072 $ 10,106,543 $ 414,069 $ 16,774,684 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 (3) Global Advisory Workplace Real Estate Services Solutions Investments Consolidated Topic 606 Revenue: Global workplace solutions $ - $ 8,945,257 $ - $ 8,945,257 Advisory leasing 1,956,688 - - 1,956,688 Advisory sales 1,357,506 - - 1,357,506 Property and advisory project management 1,485,371 - - 1,485,371 Valuation 425,374 - - 425,374 Commercial mortgage origination (1) 83,077 - - 83,077 Loan servicing (2) 16,291 - - 16,291 Investment management - - 315,698 315,698 Development services - - 67,486 67,486 Topic 606 Revenue 5,324,307 8,945,257 383,184 14,652,748 Out of Scope of Topic 606 Revenue: Commercial mortgage origination 277,695 - - 277,695 Loan servicing (2) 115,897 - - 115,897 Total Out of Scope of Topic 606 Revenue 393,592 - - 393,592 Total revenue $ 5,717,899 $ 8,945,257 $ 383,184 $ 15,046,340 We earn fees for arranging financing for borrowers with third-party lender contacts. Such fees are in scope of Topic 606. Loan servicing fees earned from servicing contracts for which we do not hold mortgage servicing rights are in scope of Topic 606. Our new organizational structure became effective on January 1, 2019. See Note 14 for additional information. Revenue classifications for 2018 have been restated to conform to the new structure. Contract Assets and Liabilities We had contract assets totaling $510.4 million ($348.6 million of which was current) and $381.8 million ($307.0 million of which was current) as of September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively. We had contract liabilities totaling $115.7 million ($110.9 million of which was current) and $92.5 million ($82.2 million of which was current) as of September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively. During the nine months ended September 30, 2019, we recognized revenue of $74.3 million that was included in the contract liability balance at December 31, 2018. 24 CBRE GROUP, INC. NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continued) (Unaudited) 14. Segments On August 17, 2018, we announced a new organizational structure that became effective on January 1, 2019. Under the new structure, we organize our operations around, and publicly report our financial results on, three global business segments: (1) Advisory Services; (2) Global Workplace Solutions and (3) Real Estate Investments. Advisory Services provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, property sales, mortgage services, valuation, property management and project management. Global Workplace Solutions provides a broad suite of integrated, contractually-based services to occupiers of real estate, including facilities management, project management, transaction management and management consulting. Real Estate Investments includes: (i) investment management services provided globally; (ii) development services in the U.S. and (iii) a new service designed to help institutional property owners meet the demand for flexible office space solutions. Summarized financial information by segment is as follows (dollars in thousands): Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 (1) 2019 2018 (1) Revenue Advisory Services $ 2,240,712 $ 2,059,359 $ 6,254,072 $ 5,717,899 Global Workplace Solutions 3,555,176 3,082,781 10,106,543 8,945,257 Real Estate Investments 129,213 118,814 414,069 383,184 Total revenue $ 5,925,101 $ 5,260,954 $ 16,774,684 $ 15,046,340 Adjusted EBITDA Advisory Services $ 345,482 $ 295,902 $ 942,860 $ 801,646 Global Workplace Solutions 95,209 82,810 298,948 244,626 Real Estate Investments 13,939 84,696 131,346 204,250 Total Adjusted EBITDA $ 454,630 $ 463,408 $ 1,373,154 $ 1,250,522 Results for 2018 have been presented in conformity with the new structure. Adjusted EBITDA is the measure reported to the chief operating decision maker (CODM) for purposes of making decisions about allocating resources to each segment and assessing performance of each segment. EBITDA represents earnings before net interest expense, write-off of financing costs on extinguished debt, income taxes, depreciation and amortization and intangible asset impairments. Amounts shown for adjusted EBITDA further remove (from EBITDA) the impact of certain cash and non-cash items related to acquisitions, certain carried interest incentive compensation (reversal) expense to align with the timing of associated revenue, costs associated with our reorganization, including cost-savings initiatives, and other non-recurring costs. 25 CBRE GROUP, INC. NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continued) (Unaudited) Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as follows (dollars in thousands): Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income attributable to CBRE Group, Inc. $ 256,599 $ 290,469 $ 644,739 $ 669,424 Add: Depreciation and amortization 111,560 113,484 323,862 335,048 Intangible asset impairment - - 89,037 - Interest expense, net of interest income 21,846 25,420 67,638 76,053 Write-off of financing costs on extinguished debt - - 2,608 27,982 Provision for income taxes 63,468 94,963 169,867 211,446 EBITDA 453,473 524,336 1,297,751 1,319,953 Adjustments: Integration and other costs related to acquisitions 4,517 6,100 13,554 6,100 Carried interest incentive compensation (reversal) expense to align with the timing of associated revenue (3,360 ) 3,960 12,284 (4,543 ) Costs associated with our reorganization, including cost-savings initiatives (1) - 12,768 49,565 12,768 Costs incurred in connection with litigation settlement - 8,868 - 8,868 One-time gain associated with remeasuring an investment in an unconsolidated subsidiary to fair value as of the date the remaining controlling interest was acquired - (92,624 ) - (92,624 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 454,630 $ 463,408 $ 1,373,154 $ 1,250,522 Primarily represents severance costs related to headcount reductions in connection with our reorganization announced in the third quarter of 2018 that became effective January 1, 2019. Our CODM is not provided with total asset information by segment and accordingly, does not measure or allocate total assets on a segment basis. As a result, we have not disclosed any asset information by segment. Geographic Information Revenue in the table below is allocated based upon the country in which services are performed (dollars in thousands): Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 Revenue United States $ 3,442,570 $ 3,063,616 $ 9,851,477 $ 8,646,018 United Kingdom 758,084 638,018 2,003,671 1,852,799 All other countries 1,724,447 1,559,320 4,919,536 4,547,523 Total revenue $ 5,925,101 $ 5,260,954 $ 16,774,684 $ 15,046,340 15. Guarantor and Nonguarantor Financial Statements The following condensed consolidating financial information includes condensed consolidating balance sheets as of September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, condensed consolidating statements of operations and condensed consolidating statements of comprehensive income for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 and condensed consolidating statements of cash flows for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 of: CBRE Group, Inc., as the parent; CBRE Services, as the subsidiary issuer; the guarantor subsidiaries; the nonguarantor subsidiaries;

Elimination entries necessary to consolidate CBRE Group, Inc., as the parent, with CBRE Services and its guarantor and nonguarantor subsidiaries; and

CBRE Group, Inc., on a consolidated basis. 26 CBRE GROUP, INC. NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continued) (Unaudited) Investments in consolidated subsidiaries are presented using the equity method of accounting. The principal elimination entries eliminate investments in consolidated subsidiaries and intercompany balances and transactions. Condensed Consolidating Balance Sheets As of September 30, 2019 CBRE Guarantor Nonguarantor Consolidated Parent Services Subsidiaries Subsidiaries Eliminations Total ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 7 $ 16,634 $ 53,948 $ 506,871 $ - $ 577,460 Restricted cash - - 37,581 87,264 - 124,845 Receivables, net - - 1,661,385 2,396,366 - 4,057,751 Warehouse receivables (1) - - 500,950 486,973 - 987,923 Advance warehouse funding - - - 376,707 - 376,707 Contract assets - - 307,668 40,947 - 348,615 Prepaid expenses - - 125,510 157,130 - 282,640 Income taxes receivable 195 - 14,317 40,169 (16,066 ) 38,615 Other current assets - - 71,310 192,969 - 264,279 Total Current Assets 202 16,634 2,772,669 4,285,396 (16,066 ) 7,058,835 Property and equipment, net - - 529,654 252,350 - 782,004 Goodwill - - 2,243,519 1,383,808 - 3,627,327 Other intangible assets, net - - 734,365 591,238 - 1,325,603 Operating lease assets - - 463,423 516,914 - 980,337 Investments in unconsolidated subsidiaries - - 245,295 83,285 - 328,580 Investments in consolidated subsidiaries 7,603,675 6,150,662 3,385,682 - (17,140,019 ) - Intercompany loan receivable - 2,794,822 700,000 581,831 (4,076,653 ) - Deferred tax assets, net - - 199,840 52,048 (108,970 ) 142,918 Other assets, net - 18,017 624,090 153,231 - 795,338 Total Assets $ 7,603,877 $ 8,980,135 $ 11,898,537 $ 7,900,101 $ (21,341,708 ) $ 15,040,942 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ - $ 5,167 $ 876,891 $ 1,203,333 $ - $ 2,085,391 Compensation and employee benefits payable - - 753,051 478,024 - 1,231,075 Accrued bonus and profit sharing - - 530,013 339,243 - 869,256 Operating lease liabilities - - 74,499 88,367 - 162,866 Contract liabilities - - 47,765 63,146 - 110,911 Income taxes payable - 5,823 10,519 30,692 (16,066 ) 30,968 Short-term borrowings: Warehouse lines of credit (which fund loans that U.S. Government Sponsored Enterprises have committed to purchase) (1) - - 496,076 852,534 - 1,348,610 Revolving credit facility - 52,000 - - - 52,000 Other - - - 4,058 - 4,058 Total short-term borrowings - 52,000 496,076 856,592 - 1,404,668 Current maturities of long-term debt - - 23 1,874 - 1,897 Other current liabilities - - 49,019 81,919 - 130,938 Total Current Liabilities - 62,990 2,837,856 3,143,190 (16,066 ) 6,027,970 Long-Term Debt, net: Long-term debt, net - 1,313,470 - 434,794 - 1,748,264 Intercompany loan payable 2,092,048 - 1,984,605 - (4,076,653 ) - Total Long-Term Debt, net 2,092,048 1,313,470 1,984,605 434,794 (4,076,653 ) 1,748,264 Non-current operating lease liabilities - - 532,938 506,927 - 1,039,865 Non-current tax liabilities - - 168,642 39,203 - 207,845 Deferred tax liabilities, net - - - 130,257 (108,970 ) 21,287 Other liabilities - - 223,834 212,897 - 436,731 Total Liabilities 2,092,048 1,376,460 5,747,875 4,467,268 (4,201,689 ) 9,481,962 Commitments and contingencies - - - - - - Equity: CBRE Group, Inc. Stockholders' Equity 5,511,829 7,603,675 6,150,662 3,385,682 (17,140,019 ) 5,511,829 Non-controlling interests - - - 47,151 - 47,151 Total Equity 5,511,829 7,603,675 6,150,662 3,432,833 (17,140,019 ) 5,558,980 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 7,603,877 $ 8,980,135 $ 11,898,537 $ 7,900,101 $ (21,341,708 ) $ 15,040,942 Although CBRE Capital Markets is included among our domestic subsidiaries that jointly and severally guarantee our 4.875% senior notes, 5.25% senior notes and our 2019 Credit Agreement, a substantial majority of warehouse receivables funded under JP Morgan, BofA, Fannie Mae ASAP, Capital One, TD Bank and Union Bank lines of credit are pledged to JP Morgan, BofA, Fannie Mae, Capital One, TD Bank and Union Bank, and accordingly, are not included as collateral for these notes or our other outstanding debt. 27 CBRE GROUP, INC. NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continued) (Unaudited) Condensed Consolidating Balance Sheets As of December 31, 2018 CBRE Guarantor Nonguarantor Consolidated Parent Services Subsidiaries Subsidiaries Eliminations Total ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 7 $ 34,063 $ 261,181 $ 481,968 $ - $ 777,219 Restricted cash - - 13,767 72,958 - 86,725 Receivables, net - 5 1,340,120 2,328,466 - 3,668,591 Warehouse receivables (1) - - 664,095 678,373 - 1,342,468 Contract assets - - 289,214 17,806 - 307,020 Prepaid expenses - - 122,305 132,587 - 254,892 Income taxes receivable 6,099 - 18,992 52,692 (6,099 ) 71,684 Other current assets - - 56,853 188,758 - 245,611 Total Current Assets 6,106 34,068 2,766,527 3,953,608 (6,099 ) 6,754,210 Property and equipment, net - - 512,110 209,582 - 721,692 Goodwill - - 2,224,909 1,427,400 - 3,652,309 Other intangible assets, net - - 835,270 606,038 - 1,441,308 Investments in unconsolidated subsidiaries - - 170,698 45,476 - 216,174 Investments in consolidated subsidiaries 6,759,815 5,595,831 3,228,512 - (15,584,158) - Intercompany loan receivable - 2,440,775 700,000 711,244 (3,852,019 ) - Deferred tax assets, net - - 2,666 51,755 (2,718 ) 51,703 Other assets, net - 18,257 483,790 117,350 - 619,397 Total Assets $ 6,765,921 $ 8,088,931 $ 10,924,482 $ 7,122,453 $ (19,444,994) $ 13,456,793 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 40 $ 17,450 $ 655,582 $ 1,246,755 $ - $ 1,919,827 Compensation and employee benefits payable - - 662,196 458,983 - 1,121,179 Accrued bonus and profit sharing - - 685,521 503,874 - 1,189,395 Contract liabilities - - 41,045 41,182 - 82,227 Income taxes payable - 720 6,417 67,062 (6,099 ) 68,100 Short-term borrowings: Warehouse lines of credit (which fund loans that U.S. Government Sponsored Enterprises have committed to purchase) (1) - - 657,731 671,030 - 1,328,761 Total short-term borrowings - - 657,731 671,030 - 1,328,761 Current maturities of long-term debt - - 39 3,107 - 3,146 Other current liabilities - 1,070 70,202 19,473 - 90,745 Total Current Liabilities 40 19,240 2,778,733 3,011,466 (6,099 ) 5,803,380 Long-Term Debt, net: Long-term debt, net - 1,309,876 18 457,366 - 1,767,260 Intercompany loan payable 1,827,084 - 2,024,935 - (3,852,019) - Total Long-Term Debt, net 1,827,084 1,309,876 2,024,953 457,366 (3,852,019 ) 1,767,260 Non-current tax liabilities - - 164,857 7,769 - 172,626 Deferred tax liabilities, net - - - 110,143 (2,718 ) 107,425 Other liabilities - - 360,108 236,092 - 596,200 Total Liabilities 1,827,124 1,329,116 5,328,651 3,822,836 (3,860,836 ) 8,446,891 Commitments and contingencies - - - - - - Equity: CBRE Group, Inc. Stockholders' Equity 4,938,797 6,759,815 5,595,831 3,228,512 (15,584,158) 4,938,797 Non-controlling interests - - - 71,105 - 71,105 Total Equity 4,938,797 6,759,815 5,595,831 3,299,617 (15,584,158 ) 5,009,902 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 6,765,921 $ 8,088,931 $ 10,924,482 $ 7,122,453 $ (19,444,994 ) $ 13,456,793 Although CBRE Capital Markets is included among our domestic subsidiaries that jointly and severally guarantee our 4.875% senior notes, 5.25% senior notes and our 2017 Credit Agreement, a substantial majority of warehouse receivables funded under JP Morgan, TD Bank, Fannie Mae ASAP, Capital One and BofA lines of credit are pledged to JP Morgan, TD Bank, Fannie Mae, Capital One and BofA, and accordingly, are not included as collateral for these notes or our other outstanding debt. 28 CBRE GROUP, INC. NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continued) (Unaudited) Condensed Consolidating Statements of Operations Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 CBRE Guarantor Nonguarantor Consolidated Parent Services Subsidiaries Subsidiaries Eliminations Total Revenue $ - $ - $ 3,358,220 $ 2,566,881 $ - $ 5,925,101 Costs and expenses: Cost of services 2,708,008 1,979,328 - 4,687,336 Operating, administrative and other 250 233 411,222 397,879 - 809,584 Depreciation and amortization - - 67,168 44,392 - 111,560 Total costs and expenses 250 233 3,186,398 2,421,599 - 5,608,480 Gain on disposition of real estate - - 9 - - 9 Operating (loss) income (250) (233) 171,831 145,282 - 316,630 Equity income (loss) from unconsolidated subsidiaries - - 26,664 (868 ) - 25,796 Other income (loss) - - 2,574 (1,633) - 941 Interest expense, net of interest income - (7,434 ) 27,306 1,974 - 21,846 Royalty and management service expense (income) - - 2,509 (2,509 ) - - Income from consolidated subsidiaries 256,784 251,444 92,488 - (600,716 ) - Income before (benefit of) provision for income taxes 256,534 258,645 263,742 143,316 (600,716 ) 321,521 (Benefit of) provision for income taxes (65 ) 1,861 12,298 49,374 - 63,468 Net income 256,599 256,784 251,444 93,942 (600,716) 258,053 Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests - - - 1,454 - 1,454 Net income attributable to CBRE Group, Inc. $ 256,599 $ 256,784 $ 251,444 $ 92,488 $ (600,716) $ 256,599 Three Months Ended September 30, 2018 CBRE Guarantor Nonguarantor Consolidated Parent Services Subsidiaries Subsidiaries Eliminations Total Revenue $ - $ - $ 2,995,019 $ 2,265,935 $ - $ 5,260,954 Costs and expenses: Cost of services - - 2,400,812 1,698,092 - 4,098,904 Operating, administrative and other 8,507 215 462,643 387,720 - 859,085 Depreciation and amortization - - 69,652 43,832 - 113,484 Total costs and expenses 8,507 215 2,933,107 2,129,644 - 5,071,473 Gain on disposition of real estate - - 187 49 - 236 Operating (loss) income (8,507) (215) 62,099 136,340 - 189,717 Equity income from unconsolidated subsidiaries - - 126,423 417 - 126,840 Other income (loss) - - 95,631 (116 ) - 95,515 Interest expense, net of interest income - (7,794 ) 27,565 5,649 - 25,420 Royalty and management service expense (income) - - 16,070 (16,070 ) - - Income from consolidated subsidiaries 296,858 291,167 106,066 - (694,091 ) - Income before (benefit of) provision for income taxes 288,351 298,746 346,584 147,062 (694,091) 386,652 (Benefit of) provision for income taxes (2,118 ) 1,888 55,417 39,776 - 94,963 Net income 290,469 296,858 291,167 107,286 (694,091) 291,689 Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests - - - 1,220 - 1,220 Net income attributable to CBRE Group, Inc. $ 290,469 $ 296,858 $ 291,167 $ 106,066 $ (694,091) $ 290,469 29 CBRE GROUP, INC. NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continued) (Unaudited) Condensed Consolidating Statements of Operations Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 CBRE Guarantor Nonguarantor Consolidated Parent Services Subsidiaries Subsidiaries Eliminations Total Revenue $ - $ - $ 9,626,821 $ 7,147,863 $ - $ 16,774,684 Costs and expenses: Cost of services 7,654,397 5,500,763 - 13,155,160 Operating, administrative and other 750 763 1,263,892 1,214,452 - 2,479,857 Depreciation and amortization - - 198,118 125,744 - 323,862 Intangible asset impairment - - 89,037 - - 89,037 Total costs and expenses 750 763 9,205,444 6,840,959 - 16,047,916 Gain on disposition of real estate - - 19,240 26 - 19,266 Operating (loss) income (750 ) (763 ) 440,617 306,930 - 746,034 Equity income from unconsolidated subsidiaries - - 117,411 2,822 - 120,233 Other income - - 5,733 20,430 - 26,163 Interest expense, net of interest income - (25,757 ) 70,633 22,762 - 67,638 Write-off of financing costs on extinguished debt - 2,608 - - - 2,608 Royalty and management service expense (income) - - 24,014 (24,014 ) - - Income from consolidated subsidiaries 645,294 628,731 196,803 - (1,470,828 ) - Income before (benefit of) provision for income taxes 644,544 651,117 665,917 331,434 (1,470,828) 822,184 (Benefit of) provision for income taxes (195 ) 5,823 37,186 127,053 - 169,867 Net income 644,739 645,294 628,731 204,381 (1,470,828) 652,317 Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests - - - 7,578 - 7,578 Net income attributable to CBRE Group, Inc. $ 644,739 $ 645,294 $ 628,731 $ 196,803 $ (1,470,828) $ 644,739 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 CBRE Guarantor Nonguarantor Consolidated Parent Services Subsidiaries Subsidiaries Eliminations Total Revenue $ - $ - $ 8,461,567 $ 6,584,773 $ - $ 15,046,340 Costs and expenses: Cost of services - - 6,723,631 4,953,982 - 11,677,613 Operating, administrative and other 21,250 946 1,238,769 1,156,637 - 2,417,602 Depreciation and amortization - - 202,295 132,753 - 335,048 Total costs and expenses 21,250 946 8,164,695 6,243,372 - 14,430,263 Gain on disposition of real estate - - 6,637 5,928 - 12,565 Operating (loss) income (21,250 ) (946 ) 303,509 347,329 - 628,642 Equity income from unconsolidated subsidiaries - - 260,470 2,570 - 263,040 Other income (loss) - - 98,530 (3,286 ) - 95,244 Interest expense, net of interest income - (21,473 ) 83,068 14,458 - 76,053 Write-off of financing costs on extinguished debt - 27,982 - - - 27,982 Royalty and management service expense (income) - - 40,828 (40,828 ) - - Income from consolidated subsidiaries 685,383 690,982 268,799 - (1,645,164 ) - Income before (benefit of) provision for income taxes 664,133 683,527 807,412 372,983 (1,645,164 ) 882,891 (Benefit of) provision for income taxes (5,291 ) (1,856 ) 116,430 102,163 - 211,446 Net income 669,424 685,383 690,982 270,820 (1,645,164 ) 671,445 Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests - - - 2,021 - 2,021 Net income attributable to CBRE Group, Inc. $ 669,424 $ 685,383 $ 690,982 $ 268,799 $ (1,645,164 ) $ 669,424 30 CBRE GROUP, INC. NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continued) (Unaudited) Condensed Consolidating Statements of Comprehensive Income Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 CBRE Guarantor Nonguarantor Consolidated Parent Services Subsidiaries Subsidiaries Eliminations Total Net income $ 256,599 $ 256,784 $ 251,444 $ 93,942 $ (600,716 ) $ 258,053 Other comprehensive income (loss): Foreign currency translation loss - - - (78,177 ) - (78,177 ) Amounts reclassified from accumulated other comprehensive loss to interest expense, net - 377 - - - 377 Unrealized gains on interest rate swaps, net - 7 - - - 7 Unrealized holding gains on available for sale debt securities, net - - 881 - - 881 Other, net - - 7,374 3 - 7,377 Total other comprehensive income (loss) - 384 8,255 (78,174) - (69,535) Comprehensive income 256,599 257,168 259,699 15,768 (600,716 ) 188,518 Less: Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests - - - 1,340 - 1,340 Comprehensive income attributable to CBRE Group, Inc. $ 256,599 $ 257,168 $ 259,699 $ 14,428 $ (600,716 ) $ 187,178 Three Months Ended September 30, 2018 CBRE Guarantor Nonguarantor Consolidated Parent Services Subsidiaries Subsidiaries Eliminations Total Net income $ 290,469 $ 296,858 $ 291,167 $ 107,286 $ (694,091 ) $ 291,689 Other comprehensive income (loss): Foreign currency translation loss - - - (30,985 ) - (30,985 ) Amounts reclassified from accumulated other comprehensive loss to interest expense, net - 570 - - - 570 Unrealized gains on interest rate swaps, net - 65 - - - 65 Unrealized holding gains on available for sale debt securities, net - - 22 - - 22 Other, net - - (15 ) - - (15 ) Total other comprehensive income (loss) - 635 7 (30,985) - (30,343) Comprehensive income 290,469 297,493 291,174 76,301 (694,091 ) 261,346 Less: Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests - - - 1,357 - 1,357 Comprehensive income attributable to CBRE Group, Inc. $ 290,469 $ 297,493 $ 291,174 $ 74,944 $ (694,091 ) $ 259,989 31 CBRE GROUP, INC. NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continued) (Unaudited) Condensed Consolidating Statements of Comprehensive Income Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 CBRE Guarantor Nonguarantor Consolidated Parent Services Subsidiaries Subsidiaries Eliminations Total Net income $ 644,739 $ 645,294 $ 628,731 $ 204,381 $ (1,470,828 ) $ 652,317 Other comprehensive income (loss): Foreign currency translation loss - - - (79,772 ) - (79,772 ) Amounts reclassified from accumulated other comprehensive loss to interest expense, net - 1,212 - - - 1,212 Unrealized losses on interest rate swaps, net - (104 ) - - - (104 ) Unrealized holding gains on available for sale debt securities, net - - 2,341 - - 2,341 Other, net - - 7,375 3 - 7,378 Total other comprehensive income (loss) - 1,108 9,716 (79,769) - (68,945) Comprehensive income 644,739 646,402 638,447 124,612 (1,470,828 ) 583,372 Less: Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests - - - 7,445 - 7,445 Comprehensive income attributable to CBRE Group, Inc. $ 644,739 $ 646,402 $ 638,447 $ 117,167 $ (1,470,828 ) $ 575,927 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 CBRE Guarantor Nonguarantor Consolidated Parent Services Subsidiaries Subsidiaries Eliminations Total Net income $ 669,424 $ 685,383 $ 690,982 $ 270,820 $ (1,645,164 ) $ 671,445 Other comprehensive income (loss): Foreign currency translation loss - - - (130,879 ) - (130,879 ) Adoption of Accounting Standards Update 2016-01, net - - (3,964) - - (3,964) Amounts reclassified from accumulated other comprehensive loss to interest expense, net - 1,953 - - - 1,953 Unrealized gains on interest rate swaps, net - 882 - - - 882 Unrealized holding losses on available for sale debt securities, net - - (605 ) - - (605 ) Other, net - - 5 5,508 - 5,513 Total other comprehensive income (loss) - 2,835 (4,564 ) (125,371 ) - (127,100 ) Comprehensive income 669,424 688,218 686,418 145,449 (1,645,164) 544,345 Less: Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests - - - 1,479 - 1,479 Comprehensive income attributable to CBRE Group, Inc. $ 669,424 $ 688,218 $ 686,418 $ 143,970 $ (1,645,164) $ 542,866 32 CBRE GROUP, INC. NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continued) (Unaudited) Condensed Consolidating Statements of Cash Flows Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 CBRE Guarantor Nonguarantor Consolidated Parent Services Subsidiaries Subsidiaries Total CASH FLOWS PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES: $ 104,267 $ 16,509 $ 139,122 $ (120,597) $ 139,301 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Capital expenditures - - (97,527) (63,056) (160,583) Acquisition of businesses, including net assets acquired, intangibles and goodwill, net of cash acquired - -