CBRE GROUP, INC.

(CBRE)
CBRE : Q3 Form 10-Q
PU
CBRE : Q3 Presentation
PU
CBRE : Q3
PU
CBRE : Q3 Presentation

11/06/2019 | 10:35am EST

CBRE GROUP, INC.

Third Quarter 2019: Earnings Conference Call

NOVEMBER 6, 2019

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This presentation contains statements that are forward looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These include statements regarding CBRE's future growth momentum, operations, market share, business outlook, capital deployment, acquisition integration and financial performance expectations. These statements are estimates only and actual results may ultimately differ from them. Except to the extent required by applicable securities laws, we undertake no obligation to update or publicly revise any of the forward-looking statements that you may hear today. Please refer to our third quarter earnings release, furnished on Form 8-K and our most recent annual report filed on Form 10-K and our most recent quarterly report filed on Form 10-Q, and in particular any discussion of risk factors or forward-looking statements therein, which are available on the SEC's website (www.sec.gov), for a full discussion of the risks and other factors that may impact any forward-looking statements that you may hear today. We may make certain statements during the course of this presentation, which include references to "non-GAAP financial measures," as defined by SEC regulations. Where required by these regulations, we have provided reconciliations of these measures to what we believe are the most directly comparable GAAP measures, which are attached hereto within the appendix.

CBRE

2

CBRE GROUP, INC. | 3Q 2019 EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

CONFERENCE CALL PARTICIPANTS

Bob Sulentic

President and Chief Executive Officer

Leah Stearns

Chief Financial Officer

Brad Burke

SVP, Corporate Finance & Investor Relations

CBRE

3

CBRE GROUP, INC. | 3Q 2019 EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

3Q 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS

$ in millions except per share figures

Revenue

Fee Revenue1

Adj. EBITDA2

EPS3

Adj. EPS3,4

3Q19

5,925

2,910

455

$0.75

$0.79

3Q18

5,261

2,621

463

$0.85

$0.79

USD

13%

11%

(2%)

(11%)

1%

Local

14%

13%

(1%)

(10%)

2%

Currency

  • Double-digitrevenue growth led by our two services segments, Advisory Services and GWS
    • Generated fee revenue and Adjusted EBITDA growth of over 11% and 16%, respectively, on a combined basis
    • Combined Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded over 70 BPS from Q3 2018
  • REI segment Adj. EBITDA negatively impacted by delayed development asset

sales

See slide 22 for footnotes.

CBRE

4

CBRE GROUP, INC. | 3Q 2019 EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

ADVISORY SERVICES

$ in millions, totals may not sum due to rounding.

Fee Revenue1

1,988

1,848

+8%

Contractual

Contractual

Sources

517 (26%)

Sources

478 (26%)

Capital

Capital

Markets

Markets

690 (35%)

619 (33%)

Advisory

Advisory

Leasing

Leasing

752 (41%)

781 (39%)

3Q18

3Q19

See slide 13 for revenue detailed by line of business.

See slide 22 for footnotes.

3Q19 Fee

Revenue by Geography

APAC 12%

EMEA

18%

Americas

70%

Adjusted EBITDA2

+17%

345

296

16.0%

17.4%

Margin

Margin

3Q18

3Q19

CBRE

5

CBRE GROUP, INC. | 3Q 2019 EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

GLOBAL WORKPLACE SOLUTIONS

$ in millions

Fee Revenue1

3Q 2019 HIGHLIGHTS

+21%

654

793

Geographic and technical expertise driving success and

strong growth

Bundling becoming more important part of the business with

more customers contracting for full suite of GWS offerings

Nearly 40% of newly contracted EBITDA derived from holistic,

multi-product service contracts

3Q183Q19

3Q19 REPRESENTATIVE CLIENTS

Adjusted EBITDA2

Continued momentum in client wins driving growth

83

+15%

95

12.7%

12.0%

Margin

Margin

3Q183Q19

See slide 22 for footnotes.

CBRE

6

CBRE GROUP, INC. | 3Q 2019 EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS

$ in millions

Adjusted Revenue1

241

93

150

26

105

122

24

21

3Q18

3Q19

Investment Management

Development

Equity Income/Other

Adjusted EBITDA2

85

14

3Q183Q19

See slide 22 for footnotes.

DEVELOPMENT

Strong pipeline, positioned for continued strong results

($ in billions)

12.7

14.4

10.3

10.8

10.6

9.4

3.5

3.7

3.6

4.2

3.8

4.0

10.9

5.4

6.7

6.6

6.8

9.0

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

3Q19

In Process3

Pipeline4

INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

Improved performance with higher AUM vs. last year

($ billions)

104.5 105.5107.2 106.7106.2

101.7

2Q18

3Q18

4Q18

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

FLEXIBLE-SPACE SOLUTIONS (HANA)

First location opened in Dallas in 3Q 2019

CBRE

7

CBRE GROUP, INC. | 3Q 2019 EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

FINANCIAL SUMMARY

YTD Capital Allocation

LEVERAGE SUMMARY

ADJUSTED EPS3

Net Debt1to TTM Adj. EBITDA2

Repurchases5

19%1.01x

$3.754

M&A6

Enablement

0.65x

5

Capex

$1.68

63%

11%

Other

Reduced 0.36X

+17% CAGR

Capex

8%

2014

3Q19

2014

2019E

  • Deployed approximately $770 million5,6of capital year to date, including our recent Telford acquisition, and retain ample discretionary capital allocation capacity
  • Maintaining 2019 Adjusted EPS outlook range of $3.70 to $3.80
    • Healthy demand backdrop consistent with previous expectations
    • Expect strength in services segments to offset impact of delayed asset dispositions impacting Real Estate Investments

See slide 23 for footnotes.

CBRE

8

CBRE GROUP, INC. | 3Q 2019 EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

SUMMARY

  • Solid performance reflects benefits of business and geographic diversification
  • Macroeconomic fundamentals remain supportive of growth, particularly in the Americas, our largest region
  • Expect to continue disciplined capital allocation strategy to maximize shareholder returns over thelong-run
    • Telford acquisition expands our capabilities while enhancing the future growth and cash flow generation of our business
  • Industry-leadingscale, market leadership and prudent balance sheet leave us well positioned to optimize the value of our business

CBRE

9

CBRE GROUP, INC. | 3Q 2019 EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

SUPPLEMENTAL SLIDES, GAAP RECONCILIATION TABLES AND FOOTNOTES

MANDATORY AMORTIZATION AND MATURITY SCHEDULE

AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 20191

($ in millions)

3,500

3,000

2,500 Available

Revolving

Credit

2,000Facility

2,746

1,500

1,000

500

52

Cash

600

492

436

300

425

0

Liquidity

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

Cash

USD Term Loan

Senior Notes - 5.25%

Revolving Credit Facility

Euro Term Loan

Senior Notes - 4.875%

1. $2,800 million revolving credit facility matures in March 2024. As of September 30, 2019, the revolving credit facility balance was $52 million.

CBRE

11

CBRE GROUP, INC. | 3Q 2019 EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

DEBT & LEVERAGE

TOTALS MAY NOT ADD DUE TO ROUNDING

($ in millions)

($ in millions) Cash1

Revolving credit facility

Senior term loans2

Senior notes2

Other debt3,4

Total debt

Total net debt5

TTM Adjusted EBITDA6

Net debt to TTM Adjusted

EBITDA

September 30

December 31

2019

2018

2014

$ 492

$ 450

$ 683

52

141

5

732

744

638

1,016

1,015

1,210

6

5

3

$ 1,806

$ 1,905

$ 1,856

$ 1,315

$ 1,455

$ 1,173

$ 2,028

$ 1,820

$ 1,166

0.65x

0.80x

1.01x

  1. Excludes $85.9 million, $100.0 million and $58.0 of cash in consolidated funds and other entities not available for company use at September 30, 2019 and 2018, and December 31, 2014, respectively.
  2. Outstanding amount is reflected net of unamortized debt issuance costs.
  3. Excludes $1,348.6 million, $1,579.6 million and $501.2 million of warehouse facilities for loans originated on behalf of the FHA and other government sponsored enterprises outstanding at September 30, 2019 and 2018, and December 31, 2014, respectively, which arenon-recourse to CBRE Group, Inc.
  4. Excludesnon-recourse notes payable on real estate, net of unamortized debt issuance costs, of $11.1 million, $5.2 million and $42.8 million at September 30, 2019 and 2018, and December 31, 2014, respectively.
  5. Total net debt is calculated as total debt (excludingnon-recourse debt) less cash available for company use, as disclosed above.
  6. Adjusted EBITDA excludes (from EBITDA) the impact of aone-timenon-cash gain associated with remeasuring CBRE's investment in an unconsolidated subsidiary in New England to fair value as of the date it acquired the remaining controlling interest, costs associated with our reorganization, including cost-savings initiatives, costs incurred in connection with a litigation settlement, integration and other costs related to acquisitions, and certain carried interest incentive compensation expense (reversal) to align with the timing of associated revenue.

CBRE

12

CBRE GROUP, INC. | 3Q 2019 EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Q3 2019 BUSINESS LINE REVENUE

TOTALS MAY NOT ADD DUE TO ROUNDING ($ in millions)

CONTRACTUAL REVENUE AND LEASING, WHICH IS LARGELY RECURRING OVER TIME1, IS 75% OF FEE REVENUE

Contractual Revenue & Leasing

Property &

Investment

Global

Advisory

Management

Commercial

Workplace

Project

(excl. Carried

Loan

Advisory

Advisory

Mortgage

Development

Carried

Solutions

Management

Interest)

Valuation

Servicing

Leasing

Sales

Origination

Services

Interest

Total

Revenue

Q3 2019

$

3,555

$ 558

$ 95

$ 155

$ 57

$ 781

$ 526

$ 164

$ 24

$ 10

$ 5,925

Fee Revenue2

Q3 2019

$

793

$ 305

$ 95

$ 155

$ 57

$ 781

$ 526

$ 164

$ 24

$ 10

$ 2,910

% of Q3 2019

75% of total fee revenue

Total Fee

27%

10%

3%

5%

2%

27%

18%

6%

1%

<1%

100%

Revenue

Fee Revenue Growth Rate (Change Q3 2019-over-Q3 2018)

USD

21%

6%

3%

8%

22%

4%

8%

24%

(6%)

n/m

11%

CurrencyLocal

24%

8%

6%

10%

22%

5%

9%

24%

(6%)

n/m

13%

See slide 23 for footnotes.

CBRE

13

CBRE GROUP, INC. | 3Q 2019 EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

SUMMARIZED CASH FLOW ACTIVITY

($ in millions)

Net cash flows from operating activities

Net cash flows used in investing activities

Net cash flows used in financing activities

Effect of FX rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

Nine Months Ended

September 30

2019 2018

$ 139

$ 502

  1. (454)
  1. (213)
  1. (32)

($162) ($197)

CBRE

14

CBRE GROUP, INC. | 3Q 2019 EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

OTHER FINANCIAL METRICS

($ in thousands)

OMSR Gains

Amortization

($ in thousands)

OMSR Gains

Amortization

($ in billions)

Loan Servicing Balance

Three Months Ended

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

2019

2019

2019

2018

2018

2018

59,562

44,309

38,270

56,760

45,623

39,237

(32,784)

(29,282)

(27,698)

(31,949)

(30,280)

(26,623)

Q3 2019 over

Q2 2019 over

Q1 2019 over

Q4 2018 over

Q3 2018 over

Q2 2018 over

Q3 2018

Q2 2018

Q1 2018

Q4 2017

Q3 2017

Q2 2017

13,939

5,072

6,153

7,674

10,175

6,645

(2,504)

(2,658)

(805)

(5,898)

(4,522)

(2,211)

As of

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

2019

2019

2019

2018

2018

2018

223.0

210.3

201.6

192.8

186.9

179.6

CBRE

15

CBRE GROUP, INC. | 3Q 2019 EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The following measures are considered "non-GAAP financial measures" under SEC guidelines:

  1. fee revenue
  2. contractual fee revenue
  3. adjusted revenue for the Real Estate Investments segment
  4. net income attributable to CBRE Group, Inc., as adjusted (which we also refer to as "adjusted net income")
  5. diluted income per share attributable to CBRE Group, Inc. shareholders, as adjusted (which we also refer to as "adjusted earnings per share" or "adjusted EPS")
  6. Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA on fee revenue margin

These measures are not recognized measurements under United States generally accepted accounting principles, or "GAAP." When analyzing our operating performance, investors should use them in addition to, and not as an alternative for, their most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Because not all companies use identical calculations, our presentation of these measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Our management generally uses these non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate operating performance and for other discretionary purposes. The company believes that these measures provide a more complete understanding of ongoing operations, enhance comparability of current results to prior periods and may be useful for investors to analyze our financial performance because they eliminate the impact of selected charges that may obscure trends in the underlying performance of our business. The company further uses certain of these measures, and believes that they are useful to investors, for purposes described below.

With respect to fee revenue: the company believes that investors may find these measures useful to analyze the financial performance of our Global Workplace Solutions segment and Property & Advisory Project Management business line and our business generally. Fee revenue excludes costs reimbursable by clients, and as such provides greater visibility into the underlying performance of our business.

With respect to adjusted revenue: the company believes that investors may find this measure useful to analyze the financial performance of our Real Estate Investments segment because it is more reflective of this segment's total operations.

With respect to contractual fee revenue: the company believes that investors may find this measure useful to analyze our overall financial performance because it identifies revenue streams that are typically more stable over time.

With respect to adjusted net income, adjusted EPS, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA on fee revenue margin: the company believes that investors may find these measures useful in evaluating our operating performance compared to that of other companies in our industry because their calculations generally eliminate the accounting effects of acquisitions, which would include impairment charges of goodwill and intangibles created from acquisitions-and in the case of adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA fee revenue margin-the effects of financings and income tax and the accounting effects of capital spending. All of these measures and adjusted revenue may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance. In the case of adjusted EBITDA, this measure is not intended to be a measure of free cash flow for our management's discretionary use because they do not consider cash requirements such as tax and debt service payments. The EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA measures calculated herein may also differ from the amounts calculated under similarly titled definitions in our credit facilities and debt instruments, which amounts are further adjusted to reflect certain other cash and non-cash charges and are used by us to determine compliance with financial covenants therein and our ability to engage in certain activities, such as incurring additional debt and making certain restricted payments. The company also uses adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS as significant components when measuring our operating performance under our employee incentive compensation programs.

CBRE

16

CBRE GROUP, INC. | 3Q 2019 EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA TO NET INCOME

($ in millions)

Net income attributable to CBRE Group, Inc. Add:

Depreciation and amortization Intangible asset impairment

Interest expense, net of interest income

Write-off of financing costs on extinguished debt

Provision for income taxes

EBITDA Adjustments:

Costs associated with our reorganization, including cost-savings initiatives Integration and other costs related to acquisitions

Carried interest incentive compensation (reversal) expense to align with the timing of associated revenue

One-time gain associated with remeasuring an investment in an unconsolidated subsidiary to fair value as of the date the remaining controlling interest was acquired

Costs incurred in connection with litigation settlement

Adjusted EBITDA

Three Months Ended

September 30,

2019 2018

$ 256.6 $ 290.4

111.6 113.5

--

21.8 25.5

--

63.5 94.9

$ 453.5 $ 524.3

  • 12.7

4.56.1

(3.4)4.0

  • (92.6)
  • 8.8
    $ 454.6 $ 463.3

Twelve Months Ended

September 30,

December 31,

2019

2018

2014

$

1,038.5

$

828.6

$

484.5

440.8

444.2

265.1

89.0

-

-

90.3

106.1

105.8

2.6

28.0

23.1

271.5

478.4

263.8

$

1,932.7

$

1,885.3

$

1,142.3

74.7

12.7

-

16.6

6.1

-

11.6

(0.1)

23.8

(7.8)

(92.6)

-

-

8.8

-

$

2,027.8

$

1,820.2

$

1,166.1

Note: The Company adopted new revenue recognition guidance (ASC 606) in 2018. 2017 and 2016 figures were restated for this change. However, prior years were not. Accordingly, 2014 figures presented above reflect the revenue recognition standards in the effect for 2014.

CBRE

17

CBRE GROUP, INC. | 3Q 2019 EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE

($ in millions, except share and per share amounts) Net income attributable to CBRE Group, Inc.

Non-cash depreciation and amortization expense related to certain assets attributable to acquisitions

Costs associated with our reorganization, including cost- savings initiatives

Carried-interest incentive compensation (reversal) expense to align with the timing of associated revenue

Integration and other costs related to acquisitions

One-time gain associated with remeasuring an investment in an unconsolidated subsidiary to fair value as of the date the remaining controlling interest was acquired

Costs incurred in connection with litigation settlement

Tax impact of adjusted items

Adjusted net income

Adjusted diluted earnings per share

Weighted average shares outstanding for diluted income per share

Three Months Ended

September 30,

2019 2018

$ 256.6 $ 290.4

19.3

28.2

-

12.7

(3.4)

4.0

4.5

6.1

-

(92.6)

-

8.8

(7.2)

12.3

$

269.8

$

269.9

$

0.79

$

0.79

341,100,182

343,733,947

CBRE

18

CBRE GROUP, INC. | 3Q 2019 EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE

($ in millions, except per share amounts) Net income attributable to CBRE Group, Inc.

One-time gain associated with remeasuring an investment in an unconsolidated subsidiary to fair value as of the date the remaining controlling interest was acquired

Twelve Months

Ended

December 31,

2014

$ 484.5

-

Non-cash depreciation and amortization expense related to certain assets attributable to acquisitions

Write-off of financing costs on extinguished debt

Costs associated with our reorganization, including cost-savings initiatives

Costs incurred in connection with litigation settlement

Carried-interest incentive compensation (reversal) expense to align with the timing of associated revenue

66.1

23.1

-

-

23.8

Integration and other costs related to acquisitions

-

Cost-elimination expenses

-

Intangible Asset Impairment

-

Tax impact of adjusted items

(36.4)

Impact of U.S. tax reform

-

Adjusted net income

$

561.1

Adjusted diluted earnings per share

$

1.68

Weighted average shares outstanding for diluted income per share

334.2

Note: The Company adopted new revenue recognition guidance (ASC 606) in 2018. 2017 and 2016 figures were restated for this change. However, prior years were not. Accordingly, 2014 figures presented above reflect the revenue recognition standards in the effect for 2014.

CBRE

19

CBRE GROUP, INC. | 3Q 2019 EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

RECONCILIATION OF REVENUE TO FEE REVENUE AND CONTRACTUAL FEE REVENUE

Three Months Ended September 30

($ in millions)

2019

2018

Consolidated revenue

$

5,925.1

$

5,260.9

Less:

Client reimbursed costs largely associated with

employees dedicated to client facilities and subcontracted

vendor work performed for clients

3,014.6

2,639.9

Consolidated fee revenue

$

2,910.5

$

2,621.0

Less:

Non-contractual fee revenue

1,505.3

1,396.7

Contractual fee revenue

$

1,405.2

$

1,224.3

Global Workplace Solutions revenue

$

3,555.1

$

3,082.8

Less:

Client reimbursed costs largely associated with

employees dedicated to client facilities and subcontracted

vendor work performed for clients

2,761.9

2,429.0

Global Workplace Solutions fee revenue

$

793.2

$

653.8

Property & Advisory Project Management revenue

$

305.3

$

287.5

Less:

Client reimbursed costs largely associated with

employees dedicated to client facilities and subcontracted

vendor work performed for clients

252.7

210.9

Property & Advisory Project Management fee revenue

$

558.0

$

498.4

CBRE

20

CBRE GROUP, INC. | 3Q 2019 EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA ON FEE REVENUE MARGIN AND REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS REVENUE TO ADJUSTED REVENUE

($ in millions)

Combined Advisory Services & GWS Adjusted EBITDA Combined Advisory Services & GWS Fee Revenue Adjusted EBITDA on fee revenue margin

($ in millions)

Real Estate Investments Revenue Add:

Equity income from unconsolidated subsidiaries Gain on disposition of real estate

Less:

Non-controlling interest Net adjustments

Real Estate Investments Adjusted Revenue

Three Months Ended

September 30,

20192018

$

440.7

$

378.7

2,781.2

2,502.2

15.8%

15.1%

Three Months Ended

September 30,

20192018

$

129.2

$

118.8

21.9123.3

-0.2

(1.0)(1.2)

20.9122.3

$

150.1

$

241.1

CBRE

21

CBRE GROUP, INC. | 3Q 2019 EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

FOOTNOTES

Notes - Local currency percent changes versus prior year is a non-GAAP measure noted on slides 4 and 13. These percent changes are calculated by comparing current year results at prior year exchange rates versus prior year results.

We have not reconciled the (non-GAAP) adjusted earnings per share guidance referenced in this presentation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure because this cannot be done without unreasonable effort due to the variability and low visibility with respect to costs related to acquisitions, carried interest incentive compensation and financing costs, which are potential adjustments to future earnings. We expect the variability of these items to have a potentially unpredictable, and a potentially significant, impact on our future GAAP financial results.

Slide 4

  1. Fee revenue is gross revenue less both client reimbursed costs largely associated with employees that are dedicated to client facilities and subcontracted vendor work performed for clients.
  2. EBITDA represents earnings before net interest expense,write-off of financing costs on extinguished debt, income taxes, depreciation, amortization and intangible asset impairments. Amounts shown for adjusted EBITDA further remove (from EBITDA) costs associated with our reorganization, including cost-savings initiatives, integration and other costs related to acquisitions, certain carried interest incentive compensation (reversal) expense to align with the timing of associated revenue, the impact of a one-timenon-cash gain associated with remeasuring CBRE's investment in an unconsolidated subsidiary in New England to fair value as of the date it acquired the remaining controlling interest and costs incurred in connection with a litigation settlement.
  3. All EPS information is based on diluted shares.
  4. Adjusted EPS excludes depreciation and amortization expense related to certain assets attributable to acquisitions, costs associated with our reorganization, includingcost-savings initiatives, integration and other costs related to acquisitions and certain carried interest incentive compensation (reversal) expense to align with the timing of associated revenue, the impact of a one-timenon-cash gain associated with remeasuring CBRE's investment in an unconsolidated subsidiary in New England to fair value as of the date it acquired the remaining controlling interest and costs incurred in connection with a litigation settlement, as well as adjusts the provision for income taxes for such charges.

Slide 5, 6

  1. Fee revenue is gross revenue less both client reimbursed costs largely associated with employees that are dedicated to client facilities and subcontracted vendor work performed for clients.
  2. Adjusted EBITDA excludes costs associated with our reorganization, includingcost-savings initiatives, and integration and other costs related to acquisitions.

Slide 7

  1. Adjusted revenue is revenue plus equity income from unconsolidated subsidiaries and gain on disposition of real estate, net ofnon-controlling interests. See slide 21 for computation.
  2. Adjusted EBITDA excludes integration and other costs related to acquisitions and certain carried interest incentive compensation expense to align with the timing of associated revenue.
  3. In-Processfigures include Long-Term Operating Assets (LTOA) of $0.03 billion for 2Q 19 and $0.1 billion for 2Q 18. LTOA are projects that have achieved a stabilized level of occupancy or have been held 18-24 months following shell completion or acquisition.
  4. Pipeline deals are projects we are pursuing which we believe have a greater than 50% chance of closing or where land has been acquired and the projected construction start is more than 12 months out.

CBRE

22

CBRE GROUP, INC. | 3Q 2019 EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

FOOTNOTES

Slide 8

  1. Net debt is calculated as total debt (excludingnon-recourse debt) less cash available for company use. See slide 12.
  2. Adjusted EBITDA excludes costs associated with our reorganization, includingcost-savings initiatives, a one-time gain associated with remeasuring CBRE's investment in an unconsolidated subsidiary in New England to fair value as of the date it acquired the remaining controlling interest, integration and other costs related to acquisitions and certain carried interest incentive compensation expense to align with the timing of associated revenue.
  3. Adjusted EPS excludes intangible asset impairments, depreciation and amortization expense related to certain assets attributable to acquisitions, costs associated with our reorganization, includingcost-savings initiatives, integration and other costs related to acquisitions, write-off of financing costs on extinguished debt and certain carried interest incentive compensation expense (reversal) to align with the timing of associated revenue as well as adjusts the provision for income taxes for such charges.
  4. Representsmid-point of 2019 earnings guidance range of $3.70 - $3.80
  5. Includes $51.0 million to repurchase an additional 1.0 million shares of common stock during the month of October 2019 at an average price of $50.85.
  6. Includes $329.0 million payment for Telford Homes Plc acquisition which closed on October 1, 2019 as well as $103.0 million of net debt assumed through the acquisition and subsequently repaid.

Slide 13

  1. Contractual revenue refers to revenue derived from our Global Workplace Solutions, Property & Advisory Project Management, Investment Management (excl. carried interest), Valuation and Loan Servicing businesses. We regard advisory leasing revenue as largely recurring over time because unlike most other transaction businesses, leasing activity normally takes place when leases expire. The average lease expires in five to six years. This means that, on average, in a typical year approximately 17% to 20% of leases roll over and a new leasing decision must be made. When a lease expires in the ordinary course, we expect it to be renewed, extended or the tenant to vacate the space to lease another space in the market. In each instance, a transaction is completed. If there is a downturn in economic activity, some tenants may seek a short term lease extension, often a year, before making a longer term commitment. In this scenario, that delayed leasing activity tends to be stacked on top of the normal activity in the following year. Thus, we characterize advisory leasing as largely recurring over time because we expect an expiration of a lease, in the ordinary course, to lead to an opportunity for a leasing commission from such completed transaction even if delayed by a year or two during an economic downturn.
  2. Fee revenue is gross revenue less both client reimbursed costs largely associated with employees that are dedicated to client facilities and subcontracted vendor work performed for clients.

CBRE

23

CBRE GROUP, INC. | 3Q 2019 EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Disclaimer

CBRE Group Inc. published this content on 06 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
