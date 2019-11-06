CBRE : Q3 Presentation

This presentation contains statements that are forward looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These include statements regarding CBRE's future growth momentum, operations, market share, business outlook, capital deployment, acquisition integration and financial performance expectations. These statements are estimates only and actual results may ultimately differ from them. Except to the extent required by applicable securities laws, we undertake no obligation to update or publicly revise any of the forward-looking statements that you may hear today. Please refer to our third quarter earnings release, furnished on Form 8-K and our most recent annual report filed on Form 10-K and our most recent quarterly report filed on Form 10-Q, and in particular any discussion of risk factors or forward-looking statements therein, which are available on the SEC's website (www.sec.gov), for a full discussion of the risks and other factors that may impact any forward-looking statements that you may hear today. We may make certain statements during the course of this presentation, which include references to "non-GAAP financial measures," as defined by SEC regulations. Where required by these regulations, we have provided reconciliations of these measures to what we believe are the most directly comparable GAAP measures, which are attached hereto within the appendix.
CONFERENCE CALL PARTICIPANTS
Bob Sulentic
President and Chief Executive Officer
Leah Stearns
Chief Financial Officer
Brad Burke
SVP, Corporate Finance & Investor Relations
3Q 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS
$ in millions except per share figures
Revenue
Fee Revenue1
Adj. EBITDA2
EPS3
Adj. EPS3,4
3Q19
5,925
2,910
455
$0.75
$0.79
3Q18
5,261
2,621
463
$0.85
$0.79
USD
▲13%
▲11%
▼(2%)
▼(11%)
▲1%
Local
▲14%
▲13%
▼(1%)
▼(10%)
▲2%
Currency
Double-digitrevenue growth led by our two services segments, Advisory Services and GWS
Generated fee revenue and Adjusted EBITDA growth of over 11% and 16%, respectively, on a combined basis
Combined Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded over 70 BPS from Q3 2018
REI segment Adj. EBITDA negatively impacted by delayed development asset
sales
ADVISORY SERVICES
$ in millions, totals may not sum due to rounding.
Fee Revenue1
1,988
1,848
+8%
Contractual
Contractual
Sources
517 (26%)
Sources
478 (26%)
Capital
Capital
Markets
Markets
690 (35%)
619 (33%)
Advisory
Advisory
Leasing
Leasing
752 (41%)
781 (39%)
3Q18
3Q19
See slide 13 for revenue detailed by line of business.
See slide 22 for footnotes.
3Q19 Fee
Revenue by Geography
APAC 12%
EMEA
18%
Americas
70%
Adjusted EBITDA2
+17%
345
296
16.0%
17.4%
Margin
Margin
3Q18
3Q19
GLOBAL WORKPLACE SOLUTIONS
$ in millions
Fee Revenue1
3Q 2019 HIGHLIGHTS
+21%
654
793
•Geographic and technical expertise driving success and
strong growth
•Bundling becoming more important part of the business with
more customers contracting for full suite of GWS offerings
•Nearly 40% of newly contracted EBITDA derived from holistic,
multi-product service contracts
3Q183Q19
3Q19 REPRESENTATIVE CLIENTS
Adjusted EBITDA2
Continued momentum in client wins driving growth
83
+15%
95
12.7%
12.0%
Margin
Margin
3Q183Q19
See slide 22 for footnotes.
REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS
$ in millions
Adjusted Revenue1
241
93
150
26
105
122
24
21
3Q18
3Q19
Investment Management
Development
Equity Income/Other
Adjusted EBITDA2
85
14
3Q183Q19
See slide 22 for footnotes.
DEVELOPMENT
Strong pipeline, positioned for continued strong results
($ in billions)
12.7
14.4
10.3
10.8
10.6
9.4
3.5
3.7
3.6
4.2
3.8
4.0
10.9
5.4
6.7
6.6
6.8
9.0
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
3Q19
In Process3
Pipeline4
INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT
Improved performance with higher AUM vs. last year
($ billions)
104.5 105.5107.2 106.7106.2
101.7
2Q18
3Q18
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
FLEXIBLE-SPACE SOLUTIONS (HANA)
First location opened in Dallas in 3Q 2019
FINANCIAL SUMMARY
YTD Capital Allocation
LEVERAGE SUMMARY
ADJUSTED EPS3
Net Debt1to TTM Adj. EBITDA2
Repurchases5
19%1.01x
$3.754
M&A6
Enablement
0.65x
5
Capex
$1.68
63%
11%
Other
Reduced 0.36X
+17% CAGR
Capex
8%
2014
3Q19
2014
2019E
Deployed approximately $770 million5,6of capital year to date, including our recent Telford acquisition, and retain ample discretionary capital allocation capacity
Maintaining 2019 Adjusted EPS outlook range of $3.70 to $3.80
Healthy demand backdrop consistent with previous expectations
Expect strength in services segments to offset impact of delayed asset dispositions impacting Real Estate Investments
See slide 23 for footnotes.
SUMMARY
Solid performance reflects benefits of business and geographic diversification
Macroeconomic fundamentals remain supportive of growth, particularly in the Americas, our largest region
Expect to continue disciplined capital allocation strategy to maximize shareholder returns over thelong-run
Telford acquisition expands our capabilities while enhancing the future growth and cash flow generation of our business
Industry-leadingscale, market leadership and prudent balance sheet leave us well positioned to optimize the value of our business
SUPPLEMENTAL SLIDES, GAAP RECONCILIATION TABLES AND FOOTNOTES
MANDATORY AMORTIZATION AND MATURITY SCHEDULE
AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 20191
($ in millions)
3,500
3,000
2,500 Available
Revolving
Credit
2,000Facility
2,746
1,500
1,000
500
52
Cash
600
492
436
300
425
0
Liquidity
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Cash
USD Term Loan
Senior Notes - 5.25%
Revolving Credit Facility
Euro Term Loan
Senior Notes - 4.875%
1. $2,800 million revolving credit facility matures in March 2024. As of September 30, 2019, the revolving credit facility balance was $52 million.
DEBT & LEVERAGE
TOTALS MAY NOT ADD DUE TO ROUNDING
($ in millions)
($ in millions) Cash1
Revolving credit facility
Senior term loans2
Senior notes2
Other debt3,4
Total debt
Total net debt5
TTM Adjusted EBITDA6
Net debt to TTM Adjusted
EBITDA
September 30
December 31
2019
2018
2014
$ 492
$ 450
$ 683
52
141
5
732
744
638
1,016
1,015
1,210
6
5
3
$ 1,806
$ 1,905
$ 1,856
$ 1,315
$ 1,455
$ 1,173
$ 2,028
$ 1,820
$ 1,166
0.65x
0.80x
1.01x
Excludes $85.9 million, $100.0 million and $58.0 of cash in consolidated funds and other entities not available for company use at September 30, 2019 and 2018, and December 31, 2014, respectively.
Outstanding amount is reflected net of unamortized debt issuance costs.
Excludes $1,348.6 million, $1,579.6 million and $501.2 million of warehouse facilities for loans originated on behalf of the FHA and other government sponsored enterprises outstanding at September 30, 2019 and 2018, and December 31, 2014, respectively, which arenon-recourse to CBRE Group, Inc.
Excludesnon-recourse notes payable on real estate, net of unamortized debt issuance costs, of $11.1 million, $5.2 million and $42.8 million at September 30, 2019 and 2018, and December 31, 2014, respectively.
Total net debt is calculated as total debt (excludingnon-recourse debt) less cash available for company use, as disclosed above.
Adjusted EBITDA excludes (from EBITDA) the impact of aone-timenon-cash gain associated with remeasuring CBRE's investment in an unconsolidated subsidiary in New England to fair value as of the date it acquired the remaining controlling interest, costs associated with our reorganization, including cost-savings initiatives, costs incurred in connection with a litigation settlement, integration and other costs related to acquisitions, and certain carried interest incentive compensation expense (reversal) to align with the timing of associated revenue.
Q3 2019 BUSINESS LINE REVENUE
TOTALS MAY NOT ADD DUE TO ROUNDING ($ in millions)
CONTRACTUAL REVENUE AND LEASING, WHICH IS LARGELY RECURRING OVER TIME1, IS 75% OF FEE REVENUE
CBRE GROUP, INC. | 3Q 2019 EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL
SUMMARIZED CASH FLOW ACTIVITY
($ in millions)
Net cash flows from operating activities
Net cash flows used in investing activities
Net cash flows used in financing activities
Effect of FX rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
Nine Months Ended
September 30
2019 2018
$ 139
$ 502
(454)
(213)
(32)
($162) ($197)
OTHER FINANCIAL METRICS
($ in thousands)
OMSR Gains
Amortization
($ in thousands)
OMSR Gains
Amortization
($ in billions)
Loan Servicing Balance
Three Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
2019
2019
2019
2018
2018
2018
59,562
44,309
38,270
56,760
45,623
39,237
(32,784)
(29,282)
(27,698)
(31,949)
(30,280)
(26,623)
Q3 2019 over
Q2 2019 over
Q1 2019 over
Q4 2018 over
Q3 2018 over
Q2 2018 over
Q3 2018
Q2 2018
Q1 2018
Q4 2017
Q3 2017
Q2 2017
13,939
5,072
6,153
7,674
10,175
6,645
(2,504)
(2,658)
(805)
(5,898)
(4,522)
(2,211)
As of
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
2019
2019
2019
2018
2018
2018
223.0
210.3
201.6
192.8
186.9
179.6
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
The following measures are considered "non-GAAP financial measures" under SEC guidelines:
fee revenue
contractual fee revenue
adjusted revenue for the Real Estate Investments segment
net income attributable to CBRE Group, Inc., as adjusted (which we also refer to as "adjusted net income")
diluted income per share attributable to CBRE Group, Inc. shareholders, as adjusted (which we also refer to as "adjusted earnings per share" or "adjusted EPS")
Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA on fee revenue margin
These measures are not recognized measurements under United States generally accepted accounting principles, or "GAAP." When analyzing our operating performance, investors should use them in addition to, and not as an alternative for, their most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Because not all companies use identical calculations, our presentation of these measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.
Our management generally uses these non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate operating performance and for other discretionary purposes. The company believes that these measures provide a more complete understanding of ongoing operations, enhance comparability of current results to prior periods and may be useful for investors to analyze our financial performance because they eliminate the impact of selected charges that may obscure trends in the underlying performance of our business. The company further uses certain of these measures, and believes that they are useful to investors, for purposes described below.
With respect to fee revenue: the company believes that investors may find these measures useful to analyze the financial performance of our Global Workplace Solutions segment and Property & Advisory Project Management business line and our business generally. Fee revenue excludes costs reimbursable by clients, and as such provides greater visibility into the underlying performance of our business.
With respect to adjusted revenue: the company believes that investors may find this measure useful to analyze the financial performance of our Real Estate Investments segment because it is more reflective of this segment's total operations.
With respect to contractual fee revenue: the company believes that investors may find this measure useful to analyze our overall financial performance because it identifies revenue streams that are typically more stable over time.
With respect to adjusted net income, adjusted EPS, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA on fee revenue margin: the company believes that investors may find these measures useful in evaluating our operating performance compared to that of other companies in our industry because their calculations generally eliminate the accounting effects of acquisitions, which would include impairment charges of goodwill and intangibles created from acquisitions-and in the case of adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA fee revenue margin-the effects of financings and income tax and the accounting effects of capital spending. All of these measures and adjusted revenue may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance. In the case of adjusted EBITDA, this measure is not intended to be a measure of free cash flow for our management's discretionary use because they do not consider cash requirements such as tax and debt service payments. The EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA measures calculated herein may also differ from the amounts calculated under similarly titled definitions in our credit facilities and debt instruments, which amounts are further adjusted to reflect certain other cash and non-cash charges and are used by us to determine compliance with financial covenants therein and our ability to engage in certain activities, such as incurring additional debt and making certain restricted payments. The company also uses adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS as significant components when measuring our operating performance under our employee incentive compensation programs.
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA TO NET INCOME
($ in millions)
Net income attributable to CBRE Group, Inc. Add:
Depreciation and amortization Intangible asset impairment
Interest expense, net of interest income
Write-off of financing costs on extinguished debt
Provision for income taxes
EBITDA Adjustments:
Costs associated with our reorganization, including cost-savings initiatives Integration and other costs related to acquisitions
Carried interest incentive compensation (reversal) expense to align with the timing of associated revenue
One-time gain associated with remeasuring an investment in an unconsolidated subsidiary to fair value as of the date the remaining controlling interest was acquired
Costs incurred in connection with litigation settlement
Adjusted EBITDA
Three Months Ended
September 30,
2019 2018
$ 256.6 $ 290.4
111.6 113.5
--
21.8 25.5
--
63.5 94.9
$ 453.5 $ 524.3
12.7
4.56.1
(3.4)4.0
(92.6)
8.8
$ 454.6 $ 463.3
Twelve Months Ended
September 30,
December 31,
2019
2018
2014
$
1,038.5
$
828.6
$
484.5
440.8
444.2
265.1
89.0
-
-
90.3
106.1
105.8
2.6
28.0
23.1
271.5
478.4
263.8
$
1,932.7
$
1,885.3
$
1,142.3
74.7
12.7
-
16.6
6.1
-
11.6
(0.1)
23.8
(7.8)
(92.6)
-
-
8.8
-
$
2,027.8
$
1,820.2
$
1,166.1
Note: The Company adopted new revenue recognition guidance (ASC 606) in 2018. 2017 and 2016 figures were restated for this change. However, prior years were not. Accordingly, 2014 figures presented above reflect the revenue recognition standards in the effect for 2014.
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE
($ in millions, except share and per share amounts) Net income attributable to CBRE Group, Inc.
Non-cash depreciation and amortization expense related to certain assets attributable to acquisitions
Costs associated with our reorganization, including cost- savings initiatives
Carried-interest incentive compensation (reversal) expense to align with the timing of associated revenue
Integration and other costs related to acquisitions
One-time gain associated with remeasuring an investment in an unconsolidated subsidiary to fair value as of the date the remaining controlling interest was acquired
Costs incurred in connection with litigation settlement
Tax impact of adjusted items
Adjusted net income
Adjusted diluted earnings per share
Weighted average shares outstanding for diluted income per share
Three Months Ended
September 30,
2019 2018
$ 256.6 $ 290.4
19.3
28.2
-
12.7
(3.4)
4.0
4.5
6.1
-
(92.6)
-
8.8
(7.2)
12.3
$
269.8
$
269.9
$
0.79
$
0.79
341,100,182
343,733,947
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE
($ in millions, except per share amounts) Net income attributable to CBRE Group, Inc.
One-time gain associated with remeasuring an investment in an unconsolidated subsidiary to fair value as of the date the remaining controlling interest was acquired
Twelve Months
Ended
December 31,
2014
$ 484.5
-
Non-cash depreciation and amortization expense related to certain assets attributable to acquisitions
Write-off of financing costs on extinguished debt
Costs associated with our reorganization, including cost-savings initiatives
Costs incurred in connection with litigation settlement
Carried-interest incentive compensation (reversal) expense to align with the timing of associated revenue
66.1
23.1
-
-
23.8
Integration and other costs related to acquisitions
-
Cost-elimination expenses
-
Intangible Asset Impairment
-
Tax impact of adjusted items
(36.4)
Impact of U.S. tax reform
-
Adjusted net income
$
561.1
Adjusted diluted earnings per share
$
1.68
Weighted average shares outstanding for diluted income per share
334.2
Note: The Company adopted new revenue recognition guidance (ASC 606) in 2018. 2017 and 2016 figures were restated for this change. However, prior years were not. Accordingly, 2014 figures presented above reflect the revenue recognition standards in the effect for 2014.
RECONCILIATION OF REVENUE TO FEE REVENUE AND CONTRACTUAL FEE REVENUE
Three Months Ended September 30
($ in millions)
2019
2018
Consolidated revenue
$
5,925.1
$
5,260.9
Less:
Client reimbursed costs largely associated with
employees dedicated to client facilities and subcontracted
vendor work performed for clients
3,014.6
2,639.9
Consolidated fee revenue
$
2,910.5
$
2,621.0
Less:
Non-contractual fee revenue
1,505.3
1,396.7
Contractual fee revenue
$
1,405.2
$
1,224.3
Global Workplace Solutions revenue
$
3,555.1
$
3,082.8
Less:
Client reimbursed costs largely associated with
employees dedicated to client facilities and subcontracted
vendor work performed for clients
2,761.9
2,429.0
Global Workplace Solutions fee revenue
$
793.2
$
653.8
Property & Advisory Project Management revenue
$
305.3
$
287.5
Less:
Client reimbursed costs largely associated with
employees dedicated to client facilities and subcontracted
Equity income from unconsolidated subsidiaries Gain on disposition of real estate
Less:
Non-controlling interest Net adjustments
Real Estate Investments Adjusted Revenue
Three Months Ended
September 30,
20192018
$
440.7
$
378.7
2,781.2
2,502.2
15.8%
15.1%
Three Months Ended
September 30,
20192018
$
129.2
$
118.8
21.9123.3
-0.2
(1.0)(1.2)
20.9122.3
$
150.1
$
241.1
FOOTNOTES
Notes - Local currency percent changes versus prior year is a non-GAAP measure noted on slides 4 and 13. These percent changes are calculated by comparing current year results at prior year exchange rates versus prior year results.
We have not reconciled the (non-GAAP) adjusted earnings per share guidance referenced in this presentation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure because this cannot be done without unreasonable effort due to the variability and low visibility with respect to costs related to acquisitions, carried interest incentive compensation and financing costs, which are potential adjustments to future earnings. We expect the variability of these items to have a potentially unpredictable, and a potentially significant, impact on our future GAAP financial results.
Slide 4
Fee revenue is gross revenue less both client reimbursed costs largely associated with employees that are dedicated to client facilities and subcontracted vendor work performed for clients.
EBITDA represents earnings before net interest expense,write-off of financing costs on extinguished debt, income taxes, depreciation, amortization and intangible asset impairments. Amounts shown for adjusted EBITDA further remove (from EBITDA) costs associated with our reorganization, including cost-savings initiatives, integration and other costs related to acquisitions, certain carried interest incentive compensation (reversal) expense to align with the timing of associated revenue, the impact of a one-timenon-cash gain associated with remeasuring CBRE's investment in an unconsolidated subsidiary in New England to fair value as of the date it acquired the remaining controlling interest and costs incurred in connection with a litigation settlement.
All EPS information is based on diluted shares.
Adjusted EPS excludes depreciation and amortization expense related to certain assets attributable to acquisitions, costs associated with our reorganization, includingcost-savings initiatives, integration and other costs related to acquisitions and certain carried interest incentive compensation (reversal) expense to align with the timing of associated revenue, the impact of a one-timenon-cash gain associated with remeasuring CBRE's investment in an unconsolidated subsidiary in New England to fair value as of the date it acquired the remaining controlling interest and costs incurred in connection with a litigation settlement, as well as adjusts the provision for income taxes for such charges.
Slide 5, 6
Fee revenue is gross revenue less both client reimbursed costs largely associated with employees that are dedicated to client facilities and subcontracted vendor work performed for clients.
Adjusted EBITDA excludes costs associated with our reorganization, includingcost-savings initiatives, and integration and other costs related to acquisitions.
Slide 7
Adjusted revenue is revenue plus equity income from unconsolidated subsidiaries and gain on disposition of real estate, net ofnon-controlling interests. See slide 21 for computation.
Adjusted EBITDA excludes integration and other costs related to acquisitions and certain carried interest incentive compensation expense to align with the timing of associated revenue.
In-Processfigures include Long-Term Operating Assets (LTOA) of $0.03 billion for 2Q 19 and $0.1 billion for 2Q 18. LTOA are projects that have achieved a stabilized level of occupancy or have been held 18-24 months following shell completion or acquisition.
Pipeline deals are projects we are pursuing which we believe have a greater than 50% chance of closing or where land has been acquired and the projected construction start is more than 12 months out.
FOOTNOTES
Slide 8
Net debt is calculated as total debt (excludingnon-recourse debt) less cash available for company use. See slide 12.
Adjusted EBITDA excludes costs associated with our reorganization, includingcost-savings initiatives, a one-time gain associated with remeasuring CBRE's investment in an unconsolidated subsidiary in New England to fair value as of the date it acquired the remaining controlling interest, integration and other costs related to acquisitions and certain carried interest incentive compensation expense to align with the timing of associated revenue.
Adjusted EPS excludes intangible asset impairments, depreciation and amortization expense related to certain assets attributable to acquisitions, costs associated with our reorganization, includingcost-savings initiatives, integration and other costs related to acquisitions, write-off of financing costs on extinguished debt and certain carried interest incentive compensation expense (reversal) to align with the timing of associated revenue as well as adjusts the provision for income taxes for such charges.
Representsmid-point of 2019 earnings guidance range of $3.70 - $3.80
Includes $51.0 million to repurchase an additional 1.0 million shares of common stock during the month of October 2019 at an average price of $50.85.
Includes $329.0 million payment for Telford Homes Plc acquisition which closed on October 1, 2019 as well as $103.0 million of net debt assumed through the acquisition and subsequently repaid.
Slide 13
Contractual revenue refers to revenue derived from our Global Workplace Solutions, Property & Advisory Project Management, Investment Management (excl. carried interest), Valuation and Loan Servicing businesses. We regard advisory leasing revenue as largely recurring over time because unlike most other transaction businesses, leasing activity normally takes place when leases expire. The average lease expires in five to six years. This means that, on average, in a typical year approximately 17% to 20% of leases roll over and a new leasing decision must be made. When a lease expires in the ordinary course, we expect it to be renewed, extended or the tenant to vacate the space to lease another space in the market. In each instance, a transaction is completed. If there is a downturn in economic activity, some tenants may seek a short term lease extension, often a year, before making a longer term commitment. In this scenario, that delayed leasing activity tends to be stacked on top of the normal activity in the following year. Thus, we characterize advisory leasing as largely recurring over time because we expect an expiration of a lease, in the ordinary course, to lead to an opportunity for a leasing commission from such completed transaction even if delayed by a year or two during an economic downturn.
Fee revenue is gross revenue less both client reimbursed costs largely associated with employees that are dedicated to client facilities and subcontracted vendor work performed for clients.
