Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  CBS Corporation    CBS.A

CBS CORPORATION

(CBS.A)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

CBS Corporation : Announces Quarterly Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2019 | 03:31pm EDT

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CBS Corporation (NYSE: CBS.A and CBS) announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend on the Company's stock of $.18 per share. The dividend is payable on October 1, 2019, to shareholders of record on September 10, 2019.

About CBS Corporation:
CBS Corporation (NYSE: CBS.A and CBS) is a mass media company that creates and distributes industry-leading content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. The Company has businesses with origins that date back to the dawn of the broadcasting age as well as new ventures that operate on the leading edge of media. CBS owns the most-watched television network in the U.S. and one of the world's largest libraries of entertainment content, making its brand — "the Eye" — one of the most recognized in business. The Company's operations span virtually every field of media and entertainment, including cable, publishing, local TV, film and interactive. CBS' businesses include CBS Television Network, The CW (a joint venture between CBS Corporation and Warner Bros. Entertainment), Network 10 Australia, CBS Television Studios, CBS Global Distribution Group, CBS Consumer Products, CBS Home Entertainment, CBS Interactive, CBS All Access, the Company's direct-to-consumer digital streaming subscription service, CBS Sports Network, CBS Films, Showtime Networks, Pop, Smithsonian Networks, Simon & Schuster, CBS Television Stations and CBS Experiences. For more information, go to www.cbscorporation.com.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cbs-corporation-announces-quarterly-dividend-300895286.html

SOURCE CBS Corporation


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CBS CORPORATION
03:31pCBS CORPORATION : Announces Quarterly Dividend
PR
07/31Networks Sue to Stop Streaming Service Offering Free TV Feeds -- 4th Update
DJ
07/31Networks Sue to Stop Streaming Service Offering Free TV Feeds -- 2nd Update
DJ
07/31Networks sue Locast, a service that streams TV for free
AQ
07/31Networks Sue to Stop Streaming Service Offering Free TV Feeds
DJ
07/29CBS and Altice Strike Carriage Deal
DJ
07/29CBS : and Altice USA Reach New Comprehensive Content Carriage Agreement
PU
07/25CBS : Sports Programming Scheduled to Be Blacked Out by AT&T
PU
07/25AT&T's Pay-TV Loses Business On Cord Cutting -- WSJ
DJ
07/24CBS : Fact Sheet Regarding Impasse with AT&T
PU
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group