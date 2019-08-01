CBS Corporation : Announces Quarterly Dividend

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CBS Corporation (NYSE: CBS.A and CBS) announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend on the Company's stock of $.18 per share. The dividend is payable on October 1, 2019, to shareholders of record on September 10, 2019.

