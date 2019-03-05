Log in
CBS Corporation : President And Acting Chief Executive Officer Joseph Ianniello To Participate In The Deutsche Bank 2019 Media, Internet & Telecom Conference

03/05/2019

NEW YORK, March 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CBS Corporation (NYSE: CBS and CBS.A) announced that Joseph Ianniello, President and Acting Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a question-and-answer session at the Deutsche Bank 2019 Media, Internet & Telecom Conference on March 12, 2019.

The session will begin at 8:00 a.m. ET. A live audio webcast of the session can be accessed here. A replay of the audio webcast will be available in the Investor Calendar section of the CBS Corporation Web site, www.cbscorporation.com.

About CBS Corporation:
CBS Corporation (NYSE: CBS.A and CBS) is a mass media company that creates and distributes industry-leading content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. The Company has businesses with origins that date back to the dawn of the broadcasting age as well as new ventures that operate on the leading edge of media. CBS owns the most-watched television network in the U.S. and one of the world's largest libraries of entertainment content, making its brand — "the Eye" — one of the most-recognized in business. The Company's operations span virtually every field of media and entertainment, including cable, publishing, local TV, film, and interactive and socially responsible media. CBS' businesses include CBS Television Network, The CW (a joint venture between CBS Corporation and Warner Bros. Entertainment), Network 10 Australia, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Consumer Products, CBS Home Entertainment, CBS Interactive, CBS Films, Showtime Networks, CBS Sports Network, Pop (a joint venture between CBS Corporation and Lionsgate), Smithsonian Networks, Simon & Schuster, CBS Television Stations, CBS EcoMedia, and CBS Experiences. For more information, go to www.cbscorporation.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cbs-corporation-president-and-acting-chief-executive-officer-joseph-ianniello-to-participate-in-the-deutsche-bank-2019-media-internet--telecom-conference-300806957.html

SOURCE CBS Corporation


© PRNewswire 2019
