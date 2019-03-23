Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  CBS Corporation    CBS

CBS CORPORATION

(CBS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

AT&T, Viacom continue contract negotiations past deadline

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/23/2019 | 02:11am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Viacom office is seen in Hollywood, Los Angeles

(Reuters) - MTV, Nickelodeon, Comedy Central and other Viacom Inc channels were still available on AT&T Inc's DirecTV satellite TV service on early Saturday morning as the companies continued to hash out a new carriage contract.

It was not immediately clear if a deal could be reached, sources briefed on the matter said. AT&T and Viacom declined to comment.

The previous contract, in which AT&T paid Viacom about $1 billion in fees annually, expired at midnight Friday. Failing to reach a deal means Viacom channels would not be available to AT&T's 24.5 million customers.

These types of conflicts have become increasingly common amid waves of media consolidation and the migration of viewers from traditional pay television services to streaming TV services such as Netflix and Amazon.

The current discussions have weighed on any potential tie-up of CBS Corp and Viacom, both of which are controlled by the Redstone family's National Amusements Inc.

Viacom had begun warning AT&T subscribers on Tuesday that its channels could stop being shown on the DirecTV service if it failed to reach a new contract by midnight on March 22.

Viacom, owner of MTV, Nickelodeon, BET and Comedy Central, accused AT&T of abusing its powers after buying Time Warner Inc, which owns the Warner Bros Hollywood studios and HBO premium cable network.

AT&T has said Viacom channels are no longer as popular as they once were and accused them of being a "serial bad actor" in contract renewal negotiations.

(Reporting by Kenneth Li; Editing by Tom Hogue)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AT&T 0.03% 31.07 Delayed Quote.8.83%
CBS CORPORATION -2.26% 45.06 Delayed Quote.3.07%
VIACOM -2.46% 25.34 Delayed Quote.-1.40%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CBS CORPORATION
02:11aAT&T, Viacom continue contract negotiations past deadline
RE
03/15CBS CORPORATION INVESTIGATION UPDATE : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Inves..
BU
03/13CBS : David Paschkes to Lead CBS Experiences (“CBSX”)
PU
03/13GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Boeing, Blackstone, Adidas, Spotify, Apple
03/13CBS : Buys Rest of Pop TV
DJ
03/12CBS : Correction to CBS Buys Remaining Pop Stake Story
DJ
03/12CBS : Buys Remaining 50% in Pop, a Cable Network, From Lions Gate
DJ
03/12Apple says 'it's show time' March 25, TV service announcement expected
RE
03/08CBS CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/05CBS CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 15 618 M
EBIT 2019 3 223 M
Net income 2019 2 103 M
Debt 2019 8 580 M
Yield 2019 1,74%
P/E ratio 2019 8,03
P/E ratio 2020 6,88
EV / Sales 2019 1,63x
EV / Sales 2020 1,53x
Capitalization 16 817 M
Chart CBS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
CBS Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CBS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 61,8 $
Spread / Average Target 37%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joseph R. Ianniello President & Chief Executive Officer
Strauss H. Zelnick Chairman
Christina Spade Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David F. Poltrack Chief Research Officer & President-CBS Vision
Douglas Rousso Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBS CORPORATION3.07%17 205
COMCAST CORPORATION15.89%181 265
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-1.30%161 988
LIBERTY SIRIUS XM GROUP7.64%22 409
LIBERTY MEDIA FORMULA ONE15.41%22 409
RTL GROUP S.A.0.00%8 877
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.