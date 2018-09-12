Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  CBS Corporation    CBS

CBS CORPORATION (CBS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

CBS : '60 Minutes' Executive Producer Jeff Fager to Depart -- Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/12/2018 | 09:06pm CEST

By Keach Hagey

Jeff Fager, the executive producer of "60 Minutes" and one of the most powerful figures in television news, is leaving CBS, the company said Wednesday.

CBS News President David Rhodes said in a memo to staff that Mr. Fager "violated company policy and it is our commitment to uphold those policies at every level."

"This action today is not directly related to the allegations surfaced in press reports, which continue to be investigated independently," Mr. Rhodes said.

Mr. Fager was named in two recent New Yorker stories outlining allegations of sexual harassment against recently departed CBS Chief Executive Leslie Moonves and a broader company culture that tolerated sexual harassment. One former employee told the magazine Mr. Fager groped her at a company party. Mr. Fager has denied the accusations.

"The company's decision had nothing to do with the false allegations printed in The New Yorker," Mr. Fager said in a statement. "Instead, they terminated my contract early because I sent a text message to one of our own CBS reporters demanding that she be fair in covering the story. My language was harsh and, despite the fact that journalists receive harsh demands for fairness all the time, CBS did not like it. One such note should NOT result in termination after 36 years, but it did."

CBS has named two law firms to investigate alleged misconduct inside CBS Corp., including its news division.

Mr. Fager will leave the company immediately. Mr. Rhodes said. In his absence, Bill Owens will lead "60 Minutes" and a search will be conducted for a new executive producer.

Write to Keach Hagey at keach.hagey@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CBS CORPORATION
09:22pLESLIE MOONVES : 60 Minutes Jeff Fager leaving CBS after reports of inappropriat..
RE
09:06pCBS : '60 Minutes' Executive Producer Jeff Fager to Depart -- Update
DJ
08:28pCBS : '60 Minutes' Executive Producer Jeff Fager to Depart
DJ
08:02pCBS : '60 Minutes' chief Fager out at CBS
AQ
06:27pCBS CORPORATION : Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Ag..
AC
09/11JOHN MARTIN : Contenders for CBS CEO Post Include John Martin, Richard Parsons -..
DJ
09/11TODAY’S RESEARCH REPORTS ON STOCKS T : CBS Corporation and Riot Blockchain
AC
09/11CBS : Handling of Les Moonves Accusations -2-
DJ
09/11CBS : Handling of Les Moonves Accusations Hampered by Battle for Control
DJ
09/11LESLIE MOONVES : CBS sets Moonves payoff at $120 million pending probe
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
01:59pAnother CBS exec exiting over misconduct 
01:01pInteractive Brokers - Media Sector Credit Improves With Traditional Moviegoin.. 
09/11VARIETY : Martin, Parsons emerge as external CBS CEO frontrunners 
09/11UBS moves to sideline on CBS 
09/10INTERACTIVE BROKERS - U.S. FIXED INC : The Week Ahead 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 14 647 M
EBIT 2018 3 083 M
Net income 2018 1 969 M
Debt 2018 9 446 M
Yield 2018 1,37%
P/E ratio 2018 10,76
P/E ratio 2019 9,45
EV / Sales 2018 2,07x
EV / Sales 2019 1,91x
Capitalization 20 828 M
Chart CBS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
CBS Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CBS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 64,9 $
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Leslie Moonves Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jo Ann Ross President & Chief Advertising Revenue Officer
Joseph R. Ianniello Chief Operating Officer
David F. Poltrack Chief Research Officer & President-CBS Vision
Douglas Rousso Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBS CORPORATION-6.10%20 828
COMCAST CORPORATION-9.36%166 324
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)1.94%163 002
SKY52.57%34 524
LIBERTY SIRIUS XM GROUP17.35%24 818
LIBERTY MEDIA FORMULA ONE2.29%24 818
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.