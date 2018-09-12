CBS : '60 Minutes' Executive Producer Jeff Fager to Depart -- Update

By Keach Hagey

Jeff Fager, the executive producer of "60 Minutes" and one of the most powerful figures in television news, is leaving CBS, the company said Wednesday.

CBS News President David Rhodes said in a memo to staff that Mr. Fager "violated company policy and it is our commitment to uphold those policies at every level."

"This action today is not directly related to the allegations surfaced in press reports, which continue to be investigated independently," Mr. Rhodes said.

Mr. Fager was named in two recent New Yorker stories outlining allegations of sexual harassment against recently departed CBS Chief Executive Leslie Moonves and a broader company culture that tolerated sexual harassment. One former employee told the magazine Mr. Fager groped her at a company party. Mr. Fager has denied the accusations.

"The company's decision had nothing to do with the false allegations printed in The New Yorker," Mr. Fager said in a statement. "Instead, they terminated my contract early because I sent a text message to one of our own CBS reporters demanding that she be fair in covering the story. My language was harsh and, despite the fact that journalists receive harsh demands for fairness all the time, CBS did not like it. One such note should NOT result in termination after 36 years, but it did."

CBS has named two law firms to investigate alleged misconduct inside CBS Corp., including its news division.

Mr. Fager will leave the company immediately. Mr. Rhodes said. In his absence, Bill Owens will lead "60 Minutes" and a search will be conducted for a new executive producer.

