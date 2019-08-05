Log in
CBS : Brandin Stewart Named President and General Manager of CBS Television Stations' Philadelphia Properties

08/05/2019 | 05:45pm EDT

Veteran local media executive Brandin Stewart has been named President and General Manager of the CBS Television Stations' Philadelphia properties, KYW-TV, WPSG-TV, CBSPhilly.com and CBSN Philly, a soon-to-be-launched local direct-to-consumer streaming news service. The announcement was made today by Peter Dunn, President, CBS Television Stations.

Stewart is joining the CBS Television Stations family after spending 17 years with NBC's owned-and-operated stations.

'I had the pleasure of first meeting Brandin nearly 20 years ago,' Dunn said. 'Since that time, I have followed his career and been impressed by his accomplishments and the success he has had everywhere he's been. I am very pleased that we have been able to recruit him to join our CBS Television Stations family and take on the responsibility for leading our talented and experienced team in Philadelphia. We look forward to having him bring his experience and passion for local media to Philly, and help us shape the future success of our broadcast and digital platforms in this key market.'

'It is a thrill for me to reconnect with Peter and join the CBS Philly team,' Stewart said. 'I am grateful for this opportunity and excited to make the move to Philadelphia. My parents are from West Philly, and I have fond memories of visiting the Delaware Valley to see my grandparents. I can't wait to get back and reconnect with the people and places that make Philly so great.'

Most recently, Stewart has served as Vice President of Sales for NBC / Telemundo's Chicago properties, including WMAQ-TV, Telemundo Chicago and the company's Chicago national spot sales office. Before Chicago, Stewart served as Vice President of Sales for NBC San Diego (2012-2014) and Director of Business Development Sales at NBC Dallas (2010-2012). Prior to that, he held sales executive positions at NBC San Diego and NBC's National Sales office in Atlanta. He began his career with NBC as a standout performer in the company's highly competitive Sales Associate Program.

Stewart earned his bachelor's degree in marketing from the University of Kentucky.

* * *

Press Contact:

Disclaimer

CBS Corporation published this content on 05 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2019 21:44:02 UTC
EPS Revisions
