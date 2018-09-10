Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  CBS Corporation    CBS

CBS CORPORATION (CBS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

CBS : CEO Moonves resigns, company settles Shari Redstone, NAI lawsuit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/10/2018 | 02:27am CEST
FILE PHOTO: CBS chief executive officer Les Moonves arrives at the premiere of CBS Film's

(Reuters) - CBS Corp CEO Leslie Moonves resigned from the company, the company said on Sunday, amid fresh allegations of sexual assault and harassment.

CBS also announced a deal to end litigation against controlling shareholder Shari Redstone and National Amusements Inc for control of the broadcaster and media company.

Chief Operating Officer Joe Ianiello will take over as interim CEO as the board searches for a replacement, according to the announcement. The settlements end years of uncertainty over the future of CBS and could potentially open the door future deals.

The announcement comes after six more women accused Moonves of sexual assault and harassment in a report published on Sunday in the New Yorker magazine.

National Amusements agreed to avoid pressing for a merger of CBS and Viacom, which is also controlled by National Amusements, for at least two years.

In earlier court filings, NAI had dropped support for a deal before it was sued in May by CBS for control of the company. The settlement does not preclude other parties from suggesting a merger or bringing other potential transactions to the board, one source said.

Moonves, 68, who turned CBS from an aging radio and TV broadcaster into a provider of shows to digital platforms, was expected to reap an estimated $100 million in severance.

But Moonves could end up with nothing pending an investigation into allegations of violence against women conducted by law firms hired by an independent committee of the CBS board of directors.

CBS said it and Moonves will donate $20 million of Moonves' severance to organizations supporting the #MeToo movement.

Five current independent directors and one National Amusement-affiliated director have stepped down from the board of directors and six new directors have been elected, the company said.

(Reporting by Kenneth Li in New York; Editing by Will Dunham)

By Kenneth Li

Stocks treated in this article : CBS Corporation, Viacom
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CBS CORPORATION 2.98% 56.06 Delayed Quote.-4.98%
VIACOM -0.96% 28.98 Delayed Quote.-5.94%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CBS CORPORATION
02:27aCBS : CEO Moonves resigns, company settles Shari Redstone, NAI lawsuit
RE
02:18aVIACOM SHARES COULD RISE EVEN WITHOU : Barron's
RE
01:27aCBS : and National Amusements Announce Resolution of Governance Disputes and Tra..
PU
12:26aLESLIE MOONVES : CBS CEO Moonves accused of sexual misconduct by more women in N..
RE
09/09CBS SETTLES LAWSUIT OVER COMPANY CON : sources
RE
09/09CBS' : Les Moonves quits after new sex misconduct allegations
AQ
09/08LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Su..
PR
09/07LESLIE MOONVES : Moonves Negotiates Exit at CBS -- WSJ
DJ
09/07CBS NEGOTIATING MOONVES' EXIT AND VI : sources
RE
09/07CBS CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/09CBS' Moonves Reportedly Departing Following Additional Reports Of Sexual Misc.. 
09/07Jobs Report Expected To Be Strong (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
09/07WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Jobs Report Steals The Spotlight 
09/06REUTERS : CBS talks include two-year standstill on Viacom merger 
09/06REPORT : CBS directors seek autonomy amid Moonves exit talks 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 14 651 M
EBIT 2018 3 084 M
Net income 2018 1 969 M
Debt 2018 9 484 M
Yield 2018 1,36%
P/E ratio 2018 10,88
P/E ratio 2019 9,57
EV / Sales 2018 2,09x
EV / Sales 2019 1,98x
Capitalization 21 095 M
Chart CBS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
CBS Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CBS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 65,0 $
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Leslie Moonves Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jo Ann Ross President & Chief Advertising Revenue Officer
Joseph R. Ianniello Chief Operating Officer
David F. Poltrack Chief Research Officer & President-CBS Vision
Douglas Rousso Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBS CORPORATION-4.98%21 095
COMCAST CORPORATION-9.69%165 729
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)3.22%165 039
SKY53.16%34 433
LIBERTY SIRIUS XM GROUP16.67%24 746
LIBERTY MEDIA FORMULA ONE1.86%24 746
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.