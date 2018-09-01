CBS CORPORATION INVESTIGATION UPDATE by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of CBS Corporation - CBS

Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a
partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces
that KSF has commenced an investigation into CBS Corporation (NYSE: CBS).
Beginning in November 2017, a series of news reports revealed claims of
widespread and long-term sexual harassment and lewd conduct by veteran
CBS anchor Charlie Rose toward numerous female employees, dating as far
back as 1976 up to 2017, and that CBS executives knew of the behavior
yet failed to respond or take adequate remedial measures over the many
years.
Then, in July 2018, media reports detailed workplace sexual harassment
claims by multiple women against CEO Leslie Moonves for conduct spanning
the 1980s and mid-2000s that included forcible physical touching and
threats of career sabotage, which was ignored by the Company.
The Company’s actions, directed by its executives, have exposed it to a
sexual harassment lawsuit resulting from Rose’s alleged misconduct as
well as a recent securities class action lawsuit relating to the Moonves
allegations for failing to disclose material information to investors
that when made public caused a precipitous decline in the market value
of the company’s securities, violating federal securities laws.
KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether CBS officers and/or directors
breached their fiduciary duties to CBS shareholders or otherwise
violated state or federal laws.
If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or
have been a long-term holder of CBS shares and would like to discuss
your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call
toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com),
or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-cbs/
to learn more.
