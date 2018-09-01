CBS CORPORATION INVESTIGATION UPDATE by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of CBS Corporation - CBS

Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into CBS Corporation (NYSE: CBS).

Beginning in November 2017, a series of news reports revealed claims of widespread and long-term sexual harassment and lewd conduct by veteran CBS anchor Charlie Rose toward numerous female employees, dating as far back as 1976 up to 2017, and that CBS executives knew of the behavior yet failed to respond or take adequate remedial measures over the many years.

Then, in July 2018, media reports detailed workplace sexual harassment claims by multiple women against CEO Leslie Moonves for conduct spanning the 1980s and mid-2000s that included forcible physical touching and threats of career sabotage, which was ignored by the Company.

The Company’s actions, directed by its executives, have exposed it to a sexual harassment lawsuit resulting from Rose’s alleged misconduct as well as a recent securities class action lawsuit relating to the Moonves allegations for failing to disclose material information to investors that when made public caused a precipitous decline in the market value of the company’s securities, violating federal securities laws.

KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether CBS officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to CBS shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

