CBS Corporation : Pawar Law Group Announces A Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against CBS Corporation - CBS

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 2, 2018 / Pawar Law Group announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased shares of CBS Corporation (NYSE: CBS) from February 14, 2014 through July 27, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for CBS investors under the federal securities laws.

According to the lawsuit, defendants during the Class Period made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) CBS executives, including the company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Leslie "Les" Moonves, had engaged in widespread workplace sexual harassment at CBS; (2) CBS's enforcement of its own purported policies was inadequate to prevent the foregoing conduct; (3) the foregoing conduct, when revealed, would foreseeably subject CBS to heightened legal liability and impede the ability of key CBS personnel to execute the company's business strategy; and (4) as a result, CBS's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than October 26, 2018. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/cbs-corporation/ or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Vik Pawar, Esq. of Pawar Law Group toll free at 888-589-9804 or via e-mail at vik@pawarlawgroup.com.

