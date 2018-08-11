CBS Corporation : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of CBS Corporation - CBS

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2018 / Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of CBS Corporation ("CBS" or the "Company") (NYSE: CBS). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether CBS and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here to join a class action]

On July 27, 2018, media outlets reported that The New Yorker would shortly publish an article detailing allegations of sexual misconduct by CBS chairman and chief executive officer Leslie Moonves. That same day, CBS announced that it will investigate the allegations against Moonves, stating that "[a]ll [allegations] of personal misconduct are to be taken seriously." On this news, CBS's stock price fell $3.52, or 6.12%, to close at $54.01 on July 27, 2018.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

SOURCE: Pomerantz LLP