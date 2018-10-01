Log in
CBS Corporation : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in CBS Corporation of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - CBS; CBS.A

10/01/2018 | 09:33pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2018 / Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against CBS Corporation ("CBS" or the "Company") (NYSE: CBS; CBS.A) and certain of its officers and directors. The class action, filed in United States District Court, Southern District of New York, and docketed under index 18-cv-07796, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons other than Defendants who purchased or otherwise acquired CBS securities between February 14, 2014, through July 27, 2018, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants' violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.

If you are a shareholder who purchased or acquired common shares of CBS between February 14, 2014, and July 27, 2018, both dates inclusive, you have until October 26, 2018, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com. To discuss this action, contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888.476.6529 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 9980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

[Click here to join thisclass action]

CBS is a mass media company with operations in the entertainment, cable networks, publishing, and local media segments.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) CBS executives, including the Company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Leslie "Les" Moonves, had engaged in widespread workplace sexual harassment at CBS; (ii) CBS's enforcement of its own purported policies was inadequate to prevent the foregoing conduct; (iii) the foregoing conduct, when revealed, would foreseeably subject CBS to heightened legal liability and impede the ability of key CBS personnel to execute the Company's business strategy; and (iv) as a result, CBS's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On July 27, 2018, various media outlets reported that TheNew Yorker would shortly publish an article, discussing an investigative report detailing allegations of sexual misconduct by Moonves and other executives at the Company.

On this news, CBS's stock price fell $3.52, or 6.12%, to close at $54.01 on July 27, 2018.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

SOURCE: Pomerantz LLP


© Accesswire 2018
