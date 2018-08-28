Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  CBS Corporation    CBS

CBS CORPORATION (CBS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

CBS Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 Investing In CBS Corporation To Contact The Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2018 | 12:15am CEST

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against CBS Corporation ("CBS" or the "Company") (NYSE:CBS).

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP. (PRNewsfoto/Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP)

If you invested in CBS stock or options and would like to discuss your legal rights, click here: www.faruqilaw.com/CBSThere is no cost or obligation to you.

You can also contact us by calling Richard Gonnello toll free at 877-247-4292 or at 212-983-9330 or by sending an e-mail to rgonnello@faruqilaw.com.

CONTACT:
FARUQI & FARUQI, LLP
685 Third Avenue, 26th Floor
New York, NY 10017
Attn:  Richard Gonnello, Esq.
rgonnello@faruqilaw.com
Telephone: (877) 247-4292 or (212) 983-9330

Attorney Advertising.  The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com).  Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.  We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case.  All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cbs-investor-alert-faruqi--faruqi-llp-encourages-investors-who-suffered-losses-exceeding-100-000-investing-in-cbs-corporation-to-contact-the-firm-300702932.html

SOURCE Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CBS CORPORATION
12:15aCBS Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $..
PR
08/21CBS : Original Series "ONE DOLLAR" To Launch On CBS All Access In Canada On Thur..
AQ
08/21CBS : U.S. appeals court revives case against CBS over pre-1972 recordings
RE
08/20CBS : U.S. Court Revives Lawsuit Against CBS Over Digital Recordings -- Reuters
DJ
08/15CBS UPDATE : Rosen Law Firm Continues to Investigate Securities Claims Against C..
BU
08/13CBS CORPORATION : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors..
AC
08/11CBS CORPORATION : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors..
AC
08/10VIACOM : Redstone Would Limit Viacom Sale -- WSJ
DJ
08/09CBS : Sumner Redstone Trust Restricts Sale Options for CBS, Viacom--Update
DJ
08/09CBS : Sumner Redstone Trust Restricts Sale Options for CBS, Viacom
DJ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/20CBS to face revived lawsuit over pre-1972 recordings 
08/20VIACOM : Turnaround In Sight 
08/11A Fundamentally Strong Business Despite Looming Background Distractions 
08/10The Dead Stocks Are Coming Back - Cramer's Mad Money (8/9/18) 
08/09WSJ : Redstone trust restricts CBS, Viacom sale prospects 
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.