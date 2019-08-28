Log in
CBS : Filing of certain prospectuses and communications in connection with business combination transactions

08/28/2019 | 03:36pm EDT

Filed by CBS Corporation

Pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act of 1933

and deemed filed pursuant to Rule 14a-12

under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Subject Company: Viacom Inc.

Commission File No. 001-32686

Date: August 28, 2019

Anthony DiClemente Named Executive Vice President, Investor Relations, ViacomCBS Inc.

NEW YORK - Aug. 28, 2019 - CBS (NYSE: CBS.A and CBS) and Viacom (NASDAQ: VIAB, VIA) today jointly announced that Anthony DiClemente has been named to the position of Executive Vice President, Investor Relations, ViacomCBS, effective upon closing of the deal to combine CBS and Viacom. DiClemente will report to Christina Spade, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, CBS Corporation, who will serve as Chief Financial Officer of the combined company, as previously announced.

In his new role, DiClemente will coordinate and oversee outreach strategies to the investment community. In addition, he will also be closely involved in refining the newly combined company's corporate strategy and competitive positioning.

'I am thrilled that Anthony will step into this key leadership position at the newly unified company,' said Spade. 'His deep knowledge of our business, his vast research experience, and the relationships he's built with investors during his time as a Wall Street analyst covering the media industry will be invaluable to us and the future of our company.'

DiClemente joined CBS in June 2019 as Executive Vice President, Investor Relations. Before joining CBS, he was Senior Managing Director and Fundamental Research Analyst at Evercore Group, where he worked since 2017. Prior to that, DiClemente led the equity research coverage of internet and media companies for Nomura Instinet, and before that, he worked for Barclays and Lehman Brothers for 13 years.

During his time as an analyst, DiClemente was ranked Top 3 in the Media category of Institutional Investor's All-AmericanResearch Team from 2008 through 2010, including #1 in 2010.

He graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance from the University of Virginia's McIntire School of Commerce, and is a CFA charter holder. DiClemente lives in New York City with his wife Allison and their children.

About CBS

CBS Corporation (NYSE: CBS.A and CBS) is a mass media company that creates and distributes industry-leading content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. The Company has businesses with origins that date back to the dawn of the broadcasting age as well as new ventures that operate on the leading edge of media. CBS owns the most-watched television network in the U.S. and one of the world's largest libraries of entertainment content, making its brand -'the Eye' - one of the most-recognized in business. The Company's operations span virtually every field of media and entertainment, including cable, publishing, local TV, film and interactive. CBS' businesses include CBS Television Network, The CW (a joint venture between CBS Corporation and Warner Bros. Entertainment), Network 10 Australia, CBS Television Studios, CBS Global Distribution Group, CBS Consumer Products, CBS Home Entertainment, CBS Interactive, CBS All Access, the Company's direct-to-consumerdigital streaming subscription service, CBS Sports Network, CBS Films, Showtime Networks, Pop, Smithsonian Networks, Simon & Schuster, CBS Television Stations and CBS Experiences. For more information, go to http://www.cbscorporation.com.

Disclaimer

CBS Corporation published this content on 28 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2019 19:35:05 UTC
