News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

CBS : Handling of Les Moonves Accusations -2-

09/11/2018 | 02:27am CEST

"Les is a unique leader, because he's both a left and a right brain person. Not only did he guide CBS Network creatively for decades, but he reimagined CBS Corp. into a powerhouse in the digital age," said Warren Littlefield, a producer and former NBC Entertainment chief.

The next regime will have to grapple with the darker elements of the culture Mr. Moonves built -- not just the allegations of sexual assault and harassment that surfaced in the New Yorker's reporting, but also his record as a manager. Colleagues felt the executive, whose favorite movie is "The Godfather," prized loyalty over all else. Others criticized what they describe as a "boy's club" culture, according to interviews with several current and former CBS executives.

Mr. Moonves had a reputation for a hair-trigger temper. His longtime executive assistant, Suzanne Fickinger, made a "mood dial" to indicate to visitors to his office what his temperament was on a given day. "If it was on bright red, you probably want to come back another day," said a former CBS executive.

Some executives who fell out of favor with him said they were blackballed in the entertainment business. "Les told me I wouldn't work in Hollywood again," said Andy Hill, a former CBS programming executive.

It wasn't just tough talk. According to Mr. Hill, when he left CBS in 1996 and was up for a job at another studio, Mr. Moonves told the head of that studio CBS wouldn't do business with him if he hired Mr. Hill.

"He is the most vengeful vindictive man in a vengeful vindictive town," said Mr. Hill.

When the CBS affiliate in Indianapolis was nearing the end of its deal with the network in 2014, Mr. Moonves wanted to extract a huge increase in payments from the station that it could then use as precedent for other deals. Mr. Moonves met the top executive of the station owner, LIN Broadcasting, at the Masters Tournament to talk about the deal. Mr. Moonves told him that if he didn't agree, he would strip the affiliation. LIN said no, and CBS cut ties with the station.

Mr. Moonves had romantic relationships with multiple senior and junior CBS staffers over the years, that, while consensual, made other executives uncomfortable and led some women to feel the company had a misogynistic culture, former executives say.

Several former female executives say women at CBS were given a hard time for getting pregnant, expected to take notes at meetings and excluded from other key meetings by their male peers and bosses. When they went to human resources to complain, the women said, they were ignored.

"You knew that if you complained, you wouldn't win, and you potentially get voted off the island and then never work in the town again," said one former female CBS executive.

Write to Keach Hagey at keach.hagey@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
CBS CORPORATION -1.53% 55.2 Delayed Quote.-6.44%
VIACOM 0.31% 29.07 Delayed Quote.-5.65%
