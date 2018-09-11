CBS : Handling of Les Moonves Accusations Hampered by Battle for Control

By Keach Hagey

In January, six months before the blockbuster accusations became public, Shari Redstone phoned fellow directors on CBS Corp.'s board to ask about rumors that the company's chief executive, Leslie Moonves, was about to have a #Metoo moment.

There was nothing to it, they assured Ms. Redstone, president of CBS's controlling shareholder National Amusements Inc. She phoned Mr. Moonves, and he told her the same, according to people familiar with the matter. A source close to Mr. Moonves said Ms. Redstone never raised the allegations directly with him.

Some board members were skeptical, believing Ms. Redstone was spreading the rumors. She and Mr. Moonves were at odds over the future of CBS: Ms. Redstone wanted a merger with sister firm Viacom Inc. and he was resisting.

Around the same time, Mr. Moonves informed some directors, but not the full board, that a sexual assault complaint had been filed against him in the Los Angeles Police Department, stemming from an alleged incident in the 1980s.

It wasn't until several months later, despite these two warning signs, that the board launched an investigation into Mr. Moonves, and that came only after the New Yorker published an article in late July detailing accusations that the executive sexually assaulted or harassed multiple women. That set in motion Mr. Moonves's departure this weekend, ending his 12-year reign as one of television's most powerful executives.

"Untrue allegations from decades ago are now being made against me that are not consistent with who I am," Mr. Moonves said in a statement Sunday evening, adding that he was "deeply saddened" to depart.

As these new details suggest, CBS's handling of the allegations against Mr. Moonves was weakened by the corporate infighting that made both sides suspicious of each other, according to people familiar with the battle. That hampered CBS's ability to take seriously and vet rumors about wrongdoing by Mr. Moonves. Both sides dug in, instead of working together to remove a risk that threatened all parties.

Ms. Redstone emerges with much of what she wanted after the bruising fights. She will retain her family's voting control; she was able to select six new independent directors for CBS's board, fulfilling a longstanding goal of injecting new blood into the governing body; and she removes Mr. Moonves, her main antagonist who had resisted a merger of CBS and sister company Viacom Inc. She also agreed, however, not to press for a merger for at least two years.

COO Joseph Ianniello takes over as acting chief executive as the board searches for a permanent successor.

Big deals

Ms. Redstone will likely be held to account for however CBS's story plays out from here. Rival media companies have pursued big-ticket deals to compete with tech giants in a rapidly changing TV industry, such as Netflix Inc. and Alphabet Inc.'s Google TV. CBS can't be on the sidelines for long, many Wall Street analysts believe.

For Mr. Moonves, his exit in disgrace wasn't the script he had been planning. The 68-year-old executive was entering the sunset of his career with a legacy the envy of any media titan, having risen from a struggling actor to become one of Hollywood's most powerful and wealthy executives. He was a corporate-turnaround artist who revived the network with hits such as "Everybody Loves Raymond," "NCIS," "Survivor" and "The Big Bang Theory," while lessening the company's dependence on advertising revenue.

The size of Mr. Moonves's exit package will be subject to the findings of the board's investigation into his alleged misconduct. According to a public filing Monday, he could get $120 million or nothing, depending upon what the investigation finds, and CBS is expected to keep the probe's results confidential.

The saga that unfolded this year bore the hallmarks of many other dramas the Redstone family has been involved in over the years -- with litigation, threats, boardroom maneuvers and big names heading for the exits.

In the fall, a woman filed a criminal complaint with the Los Angeles Police Department claiming Mr. Moonves had forced her to perform oral sex on him in the 1980s. Mr. Moonves disclosed the existence of this complaint, which was dismissed for having passed the statute of limitations, to members of CBS's nomination and governance committee in January.

By that time Ms. Redstone, who had picked up buzz about Mr. Moonves while at the annual Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, had already gone to two CBS directors, Martha Minow and Bruce Gordon, urging them to investigate Mr. Moonves's past. The full board, including Ms. Redstone and her allies, wasn't alerted about the Los Angeles complaint, according to people familiar with the matter.

By April, the rumors about a forthcoming New Yorker story detailing allegations against Mr. Moonves reached such a fever pitch that the CBS board called an emergency meeting on a Sunday to plot out what they would do if the allegations were serious enough to merit suspending him, the people said. When CBS discovered that Mr. Moonves wasn't in fact the subject of that particular New Yorker article, the meeting was canceled.

Board factions

Relations between the various board factions were worsening, which inhibited an open discussion of the Moonves rumors, say people familiar with the board's deliberations.

Mr. Gordon, Ms. Minow and three other CBS directors sued Ms. Redstone and her family holding company in May, seeking to block a merger with Viacom and dilute her family's overwhelming voting control of CBS -- a stunning maneuver that several lawyers close to the situation referred to as the "nuclear option."

Mr. Moonves had mixed feelings about going nuclear. Correspondence that emerged during litigation revealed that, right up until the day that CBS and the five directors filed their surprise lawsuit, Mr. Moonves, who wasn't a plaintiff in the suit, expressed reservations, according to people familiar with it. On several occasions, he was urged to come around by his close lieutenants and board allies, including CBS Chief Communications Officer Gil Schwartz, then-COO Mr. Ianniello and Mr. Gordon.

In early July, shortly before Mr. Moonves and Ms. Redstone were both scheduled to appear at Allen & Co.'s annual media conference in Sun Valley, Idaho, Mr. Moonves called her in a move that opened the door to settlement talks, according to people familiar with the matter. While Mr. Moonves's initial intention was simply to ensure the conference wouldn't be too uncomfortable -- they managed to time their goings and comings from the Sun Valley Lodge so their paths never crossed -- the gesture of good faith was followed up by Michael Aiello, a lawyer at Weil, Gotshal who was representing the CBS independent directors.

By mid-July talks were under way to settle the litigation between CBS and its controlling shareholder, according to people familiar with the matter. Mr. Aiello negotiated with Rob Klieger, a lawyer for the Redstone family who serves on the CBS board, to resolve the litigation.

Had these talks resulted in a settlement quickly, Mr. Moonves would likely have walked away with an exit package much closer to the more than $180 million his contract stipulated, the people said.

A source close to Mr. Moonves said there were no serious settlement talks until weeks later.

The New Yorker's article, published online on July 27, changed the calculus considerably. The CBS board formed a special committee that retained two law firms to investigate the allegations in the article.

Initially, it seemed Mr. Moonves wouldn't leave without a fight. He didn't step aside temporarily pending the investigation. Major investors called Mr. Gordon, the lead independent director, urging him not to let the New Yorker be the final word on Mr. Moonves's alleged behavior, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Mr. Moonves didn't lay low either. A week after the New Yorker published its story, he addressed analysts about CBS's second quarter results, without acknowledging the probe.

On Aug. 15, Mr. Moonves was accidentally copied on an email to the entire CBS board detailing damaging findings in the law firms' investigations and discussing how to proceed should he need to be put on leave, according to people familiar with the matter.

In recent weeks, Mr. Moonves appeared to "hit the wall," as one former associate put it. He hunkered down in his Studio City office. Some of his top lieutenants haven't seen him.

Fates intertwined

The corporate feud and the issue of Mr. Moonves's fate began gradually intertwined, and the talks on both tracks intensified, leading up to a global settlement this past weekend.

Moving past the Moonves era will be a challenge for the next CEO, given the company's performance on his watch. The last of the old school Tinseltown titans, Mr. Moonves went into television production after giving up on acting, rising to become the head of Warner Bros. Television, where he shepherded such hits as "Friends" and "ER."

When CBS hired him in 1995 it was best known for the staid and aging shows "Murder, She Wrote" and "Touched by an Angel." Mr. Moonves gambled on a dark crime drama called "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" about forensic investigators that became a surprise hit, spawning two spinoffs. The show "NCIS" about a Navy crime unit was a similar success, with multiple spinoffs of its own.

After rising to chief executive in 2006, he aggressively pushed pay-TV distributors and the network's own local station affiliates to shell out significant fees to carry the network's content, a revenue stream projected to hit $2.5 billion by 2020. CBS has also been at the forefront of creating direct-to-consumer platforms to reach so-called cord-cutters who no longer subscribe to a traditional pay-TV service.

'Boy's club'

