Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  CBS Corporation    CBS

CBS CORPORATION

(CBS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

CBS Is Planning Offer for Sister Company Viacom

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/19/2019 | 08:28am EDT

By WSJ City

CBS is preparing to make an offer for sister media company Viacom in the coming weeks, following a meeting of CBS directors last week in which a potential deal was discussed, according to people familiar with the situation.

KEY FACTS

--- Representatives of the firms have already had preliminary discussions about a deal, one of the people said.

--- If the companies move ahead with talks, it would be a third attempt to reunite the $30bn empire.

--- It was divided by mogul Sumner Redstone more than 13 years ago.A deal is far from certain.

--- Determining a price is one major hurdle.

--- Viacom CEO Bob Bakish is thought by people familiar to be favourite to become CEO of the combined company.

Why This Matters

Shari Redstone, vice chairman of both companies, believes that CBS and Viacom would be better positioned to compete with larger rivals as one company. She is president of National Amusements, which controls both CBS and Viacom.

Viacom has been the weaker of the two companies over the past several years, having suffered as cable-TV cord-cutting pulled down ratings for its major networks. A merger with CBS would give Viacom greater scale and more leverage in negotiations with advertisers and cable-TV providers.

A fuller story is available on WSJ.com

WSJ City: The news, the key facts and why it matters. Be deeply informed in less than five minutes. You can find more concise stories like this on the WSJ City app. Download now from the App Store or Google Play, or sign up to newsletters here http://www.wsj.com/newsletters?sub=356&mod=djemwsjcity

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET 1.04% 1105.24 Delayed Quote.4.68%
CBS CORPORATION 0.12% 49.21 Delayed Quote.12.42%
VIACOM 1.74% 29.81 Delayed Quote.14.01%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CBS CORPORATION
08:28aCBS Is Planning Offer for Sister Company Viacom
DJ
06:57aMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Look Set To Drift Up Near Records As Investors Await ..
DJ
02:49aCBS Plans Viacom Bid, Renewing Merger Push -- WSJ
DJ
06/18CBS : Is Planning Offer for Sister Company Viacom -- Update
DJ
06/18CBS Is Planning Offer for Sister Company Viacom -- 2nd Update
DJ
06/18CBS : Is Planning Offer for Sister Company Viacom
DJ
06/18TV Station Owners Settle Justice Department Antitrust Allegations -- 2nd Upda..
DJ
06/18Correction to TV Station Owners Settle Antitrust Allegations (June 17)
DJ
06/18CBS : Andrew Herreria Joins CBS Global Distribution Group as Senior Vice Preside..
PU
06/18TV Station Owners Settle Justice Department Antitrust Allegations -- Update
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 15 466 M
EBIT 2019 3 283 M
Net income 2019 3 076 M
Debt 2019 8 609 M
Yield 2019 1,58%
P/E ratio 2019 5,73
P/E ratio 2020 7,47
EV / Sales 2019 1,73x
EV / Sales 2020 1,63x
Capitalization 18 148 M
Chart CBS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
CBS Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CBS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 62,2 $
Spread / Average Target 29%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joseph R. Ianniello President & Chief Executive Officer
Strauss H. Zelnick Chairman
Christina Spade Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David F. Poltrack Chief Research Officer & President-CBS Vision
Douglas Rousso Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBS CORPORATION12.42%18 078
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)28.56%238 406
COMCAST CORPORATION24.99%185 909
LIBERTY SIRIUS XM GROUP-0.05%21 338
LIBERTY MEDIA FORMULA ONE21.00%21 338
LIBERTY BRAVES GROUP8.78%21 338
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About