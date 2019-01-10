Log in
CBS CORPORATION (CBS)
  Report  
01/10 04:00:00 pm
47.865 USD   +0.14%
2018Viacom sets Netflix deal that augurs future strategy
RE
2018CBS : Results Top Expectations
DJ
2018CBS : Profit, Revenue Beat Expectations -- Update
DJ
CBS : Names Lawrence Liding New China Operations Head

01/10/2019 | 05:19pm EST

CBS Corp. (CBS) has named Lawrence Liding to a newly- created role as head of its operations in China, according to a filing with the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission.

Mr. Liding, who has served as CBS' executive vice president, controller and chief accounting officer since 2014, will start in his new position effective Feb. 20. In his new role, he will extend the CBS brands and grow the its business in China, while also creating new opportunities for the network's U.S.-based businesses, the filing said.

CBS appointed David Byrnes, who has served as its senior vice president, internal audit since 2015, as its new senior vice president, controller and chief accounting officer, also effective Feb. 20. He will succeed Mr. Liding in the role of the company's principal accounting officer.

Write to Aaron Rennie at aaron.rennie@wsj.com

