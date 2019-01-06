Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  CBS Corporation    CBS

CBS CORPORATION (CBS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/04 04:02:21 pm
47.17 USD   +2.25%
2018Viacom sets Netflix deal that augurs future strategy
RE
2018CBS : Results Top Expectations
DJ
2018CBS : Profit, Revenue Beat Expectations -- Update
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

CBS : News President Leaving Amid Ratings and Staff Woes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/06/2019 | 11:59pm EST

By Joe Flint

CBS News has tapped network veteran Susan Zirinsky as its new president and senior executive producer, succeeding David Rhodes, as the news organization looks to turn the page on a tumultuous period and make gains in the ratings.

Ms. Zirinsky, the first woman to lead CBS' news division, has been with the network for four decades, has held several senior posts and played a key role in coverage of major stories, including the 1991 Gulf War and the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. She is currently senior executive producer of the news magazine "48 Hours."

"No broadcast news producer is more highly respected and admired than Susan Zirinsky," CBS President and acting Chief Executive Joe Ianniello wrote in an email to staff on Sunday night. Ms. Zirinsky will take over as head of CBS News in March, after Mr. Rhodes' contract expires.

Ms. Zirinsky said in a statement that "this may be a new role, but the mission is the same: deliver quality, in-depth journalism and engaging storytelling."

Ms. Zirinsky assumes the leadership role at CBS News at a tough time. The network's morning and evening news programs are both struggling in the ratings after changes at the anchor desk.

"CBS This Morning" has seen its audience shrink since the departure of Charlie Rose in 2017 after accusations of sexual harassment, which the network has settled. Mr. Rose denied the accusations.

New "CBS This Morning" anchor John Dickerson, who had previously hosted the Sunday morning political show "Face the Nation," has not yet been embraced by viewers.

"CBS Evening News" has also tumbled in the ratings after anchor Scott Pelley departed in 2017 and was succeeded by Jeff Glor.

In addition, the venerable news magazine "60 Minutes" is still seeking to replace its longtime executive producer Jeff Fager, who was fired after a confrontation with a CBS News reporter probing allegations of inappropriate conduct by Mr. Fager.

Mr. Fager has denied the allegations. A successor has not been named yet.

The shake-up at CBS News had been anticipated. While Mr. Rhodes was well liked inside the executive corridors at the company, the unit has been under a cloud on his watch because of the Charlie Rose situation, as well as the anchor change at "CBS Evening News," which has not gained traction with viewers. Mr. Rhodes has headed CBS News since 2011.

Mr. Rhodes is credited with launching the network's digital news service CBSN and bringing Jane Pauley on board as an anchor of "CBS News Sunday Morning," which is still popular with viewers.

Mr. Rhodes tweeted Sunday night that "the world we cover is changing, how we cover it is changing, and it's the right time for me to make a change too."

The executive shuffle at CBS News is the latest leadership change at the company since Mr. Ianniello took over running day-to-day operations after Leslie Moonves was forced to resign last September as chairman and chief executive in the wake of allegations of sexual harassment.

Last month, the CBS board of directors said it would not pay Mr. Moonves any of his $120 million severance package and that an investigation concluded that he had violated company policies, breached his employment contract and intentionally failed to cooperate fully with the investigation.

Mr. Moonves' lawyer, Andrew Levander, said the board's conclusions were without merit.

The investigation also looked at other units of the company, including CBS News, and determined that while harassment and retaliation aren't pervasive at the company, CBS's "historical policies, practices and structures have not reflected a high institutional priority on preventing harassment and retaliation."

The investigation was conducted by the law firms Debevoise & Plimpton LLP and Covington & Burling LLP.

Other recent changes at CBS include the appointment of Showtime Networks head David Nevins to the newly created role of chief creative officer for the network, giving him oversight of entertainment programming.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CBS CORPORATION
01/06CBS : News president steps down, replaced by veteran producer
AQ
01/06CBS : News President Leaving Amid Ratings and Staff Woes
DJ
01/06CBS : News President David Rhodes steps down, Susan Zirinsky to assume role
RE
01/06CBS : Susan Zirinsky to Become President and Senior Executive Producer of CBS Ne..
PU
01/03CBS : Statement on Nielsen Negotiations
PU
2018CBS : Super Bowl LIII Media Day
PU
2018CBS Shifts To Hunt for Next CEO -- WSJ
DJ
2018Former Disney COO Tom Staggs Emerges as Top Candidate for CBS CEO Job -- 3rd ..
DJ
2018Former Disney COO Tom Staggs Emerges as Top Candidate for CBS CEO Job -- 2nd ..
DJ
2018Former Disney COO Tom Staggs Emerges as Top Candidate for CBS CEO Job -- Upda..
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 14 679 M
EBIT 2018 3 067 M
Net income 2018 1 982 M
Debt 2018 9 567 M
Yield 2018 1,59%
P/E ratio 2018 9,07
P/E ratio 2019 8,21
EV / Sales 2018 1,85x
EV / Sales 2019 1,71x
Capitalization 17 656 M
Chart CBS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
CBS Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CBS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 32
Average target price 65,3 $
Spread / Average Target 38%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joseph R. Ianniello President & Chief Executive Officer
Strauss H. Zelnick Chairman
Christina Spade Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David F. Poltrack Chief Research Officer & President-CBS Vision
Douglas Rousso Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBS CORPORATION7.89%17 656
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-0.04%163 173
COMCAST CORPORATION5.17%162 918
LIBERTY SIRIUS XM GROUP3.94%21 068
LIBERTY MEDIA FORMULA ONE2.49%21 068
RTL GROUP S.A.0.00%8 198
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.