CBS : News President Leaving Amid Ratings and Staff Woes

By Joe Flint

CBS News has tapped network veteran Susan Zirinsky as its new president and senior executive producer, succeeding David Rhodes, as the news organization looks to turn the page on a tumultuous period and make gains in the ratings.

Ms. Zirinsky, the first woman to lead CBS' news division, has been with the network for four decades, has held several senior posts and played a key role in coverage of major stories, including the 1991 Gulf War and the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. She is currently senior executive producer of the news magazine "48 Hours."

"No broadcast news producer is more highly respected and admired than Susan Zirinsky," CBS President and acting Chief Executive Joe Ianniello wrote in an email to staff on Sunday night. Ms. Zirinsky will take over as head of CBS News in March, after Mr. Rhodes' contract expires.

Ms. Zirinsky said in a statement that "this may be a new role, but the mission is the same: deliver quality, in-depth journalism and engaging storytelling."

Ms. Zirinsky assumes the leadership role at CBS News at a tough time. The network's morning and evening news programs are both struggling in the ratings after changes at the anchor desk.

"CBS This Morning" has seen its audience shrink since the departure of Charlie Rose in 2017 after accusations of sexual harassment, which the network has settled. Mr. Rose denied the accusations.

New "CBS This Morning" anchor John Dickerson, who had previously hosted the Sunday morning political show "Face the Nation," has not yet been embraced by viewers.

"CBS Evening News" has also tumbled in the ratings after anchor Scott Pelley departed in 2017 and was succeeded by Jeff Glor.

In addition, the venerable news magazine "60 Minutes" is still seeking to replace its longtime executive producer Jeff Fager, who was fired after a confrontation with a CBS News reporter probing allegations of inappropriate conduct by Mr. Fager.

Mr. Fager has denied the allegations. A successor has not been named yet.

The shake-up at CBS News had been anticipated. While Mr. Rhodes was well liked inside the executive corridors at the company, the unit has been under a cloud on his watch because of the Charlie Rose situation, as well as the anchor change at "CBS Evening News," which has not gained traction with viewers. Mr. Rhodes has headed CBS News since 2011.

Mr. Rhodes is credited with launching the network's digital news service CBSN and bringing Jane Pauley on board as an anchor of "CBS News Sunday Morning," which is still popular with viewers.

Mr. Rhodes tweeted Sunday night that "the world we cover is changing, how we cover it is changing, and it's the right time for me to make a change too."

The executive shuffle at CBS News is the latest leadership change at the company since Mr. Ianniello took over running day-to-day operations after Leslie Moonves was forced to resign last September as chairman and chief executive in the wake of allegations of sexual harassment.

Last month, the CBS board of directors said it would not pay Mr. Moonves any of his $120 million severance package and that an investigation concluded that he had violated company policies, breached his employment contract and intentionally failed to cooperate fully with the investigation.

Mr. Moonves' lawyer, Andrew Levander, said the board's conclusions were without merit.

The investigation also looked at other units of the company, including CBS News, and determined that while harassment and retaliation aren't pervasive at the company, CBS's "historical policies, practices and structures have not reflected a high institutional priority on preventing harassment and retaliation."

The investigation was conducted by the law firms Debevoise & Plimpton LLP and Covington & Burling LLP.

Other recent changes at CBS include the appointment of Showtime Networks head David Nevins to the newly created role of chief creative officer for the network, giving him oversight of entertainment programming.