CBS CORPORATION    CBS

CBS CORPORATION (CBS)
My previous session
  Report  
News 
News

CBS : PGA of America Signs 11-Year Deal With CBS and ESPN

10/10/2018 | 11:50pm CEST

By Stephen Nakrosis

The PGA of America said Wednesday it had signed an 11-year deal with CBS and Walt Disney Co.'s (DIS) ESPN sports network for the television, digital and over-the-top content rights to The PGA Championship.

CBS, ESPN and ESPN+ will combine to deliver more than 175 cumulative hours of live coverage of the golf tournament across broadcast, cable and digital platforms beginning in 2020.

CBS Sports first broadcast the event from 1958-1964. The network has since broadcast the PGA for 40 consecutive years.

Joe Ianniello, president and acting CEO of CBS Corp., said: "There is nothing like live sports programming to attract a mass audience and drive our business. We are very pleased to extend our longstanding relationship with the PGA of America and this signature event."

Under the terms of the deal, coverage of the first and second rounds will appear across ESPN and ESPN+. For the third and final rounds, ESPN and ESPN+ will have multiple hours of live coverage throughout the morning, leading into the CBS telecast later in the day. Also, CBS also receives expanded highlight and digital rights, including distribution of its coverage across all CBS platforms.

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CBS CORPORATION -3.22% 55.53 Delayed Quote.-2.75%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) -3.45% 112.86 Delayed Quote.8.72%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 14 644 M
EBIT 2018 3 079 M
Net income 2018 1 968 M
Debt 2018 9 475 M
Yield 2018 1,33%
P/E ratio 2018 11,15
P/E ratio 2019 9,81
EV / Sales 2018 2,12x
EV / Sales 2019 1,96x
Capitalization 21 589 M
Chart CBS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
CBS Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CBS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 65,0 $
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joseph R. Ianniello President & Chief Executive Officer
Richard D. Parsons Chairman
David F. Poltrack Chief Research Officer & President-CBS Vision
Douglas Rousso Chief Technology Officer
Radha Subramanyam Executive VP, Chief Research & Analytics Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBS CORPORATION-2.75%21 589
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)8.72%173 844
COMCAST CORPORATION-11.51%162 384
SKY70.60%39 098
LIBERTY SIRIUS XM GROUP6.03%23 350
LIBERTY MEDIA FORMULA ONE2.32%23 350
