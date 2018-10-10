CBS : PGA of America Signs 11-Year Deal With CBS and ESPN

By Stephen Nakrosis



The PGA of America said Wednesday it had signed an 11-year deal with CBS and Walt Disney Co.'s (DIS) ESPN sports network for the television, digital and over-the-top content rights to The PGA Championship.

CBS, ESPN and ESPN+ will combine to deliver more than 175 cumulative hours of live coverage of the golf tournament across broadcast, cable and digital platforms beginning in 2020.

CBS Sports first broadcast the event from 1958-1964. The network has since broadcast the PGA for 40 consecutive years.

Joe Ianniello, president and acting CEO of CBS Corp., said: "There is nothing like live sports programming to attract a mass audience and drive our business. We are very pleased to extend our longstanding relationship with the PGA of America and this signature event."

Under the terms of the deal, coverage of the first and second rounds will appear across ESPN and ESPN+. For the third and final rounds, ESPN and ESPN+ will have multiple hours of live coverage throughout the morning, leading into the CBS telecast later in the day. Also, CBS also receives expanded highlight and digital rights, including distribution of its coverage across all CBS platforms.

